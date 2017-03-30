RPC Group PLC (RPC.L)

Name Description

James Pike Mr. James Robert Provan Pike is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of RPC Group Plc., since 23 July 2008. Jamie joined Burmah Castrol in 1991 and rose to Chief Executive of Burmah Castrol Chemicals before leading the buy-out of Foseco in 2001 and its subsequent flotation in 2005. He was Chief Executive of Foseco plc until it was acquired by Cookson Group plc in April 2008. Currently non-executive Chairman of Ibstock plc and Senior Independent Director of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc. Previously non-executive Chairman of Tyman plc and a non-executive director of RMC Group plc, Kelda Group plc and the Defence Support Group. He was also Chairman of a US plastics recycling business, MBA Polymers Inc and Lafarge Tarmac Holdings Limited.

Pim Vervaat Drs. Pim R. M. Vervaat is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of RPC Group PLC. Pim Joined RPC as Finance Director on 1 November 2007 and was appointed Chief Executive with effect from 1 May 2013. Pim joined Dutch metals producer, Hoogovens Groep in 1987 and held various finance positions in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium before working for Dutch ship propulsion producer Lips Group as Chief Financial Officer in 1996. In 1999 he returned to Hoogovens Groep (acquired by Corus) and in 2004 became Finance Director of the L3bn turnover Corus Distribution and Building Systems Division. During this time Pim also chaired the Supervisory Board of a Norwegian joint venture, Norsk Stal. He is a non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee of Avon Rubber Plc.

Simon Kesterton Mr. Simon J. Kesterton, ACMA CGMA, is the Group Finance Director, Director of RPC Group Plc. Joined RPC on 1 April 2013 and was appointed Group Finance Director with effect from 1 May 2013. Simon’s career in finance began in the engineering and manufacturing industry in the 1990s and developed into leading financial roles in British Federal and the European business of automotive supplier Collins & Aikman Inc. In 2006 he was appointed Chief Financial Officer of IAC Group Europe headquartered in Düsseldorf, and in 2011 as Chief Strategic Officer, European CFO and director of IAC Group Global until August 2012. IAC Group is an international, multi-billion dollar, leading tier 1 supplier of automotive components and systems.

Nick Giles Mr. Nick Giles has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company., effective 31 March 2016. Before joining RPC, Nick was Corporate Services Director and Company Secretary at Dialight plc, and was previously Company Secretary at Charter International plc, Corporate Secretariat Manager at Allied Domecq plc and Assistant Company Secretary at Emap plc. He is Secretary to the Board and its principal Committees. Appointed as Company Secretary on 31 March 2016.

Kevin Thompson Mr. Kevin J. Thompson is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Kevin is currently Group Finance Director of Halma plc having qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse. Kevin joined Halma plc in 1987 and became Group Finance Director in 1998. Halma is a decentralised, FTSE 250 manufacturing and technology business that has an established track record of delivering strong growth over the long-term both organically and through acquisitions. The company has significant operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia.

Godwin Wong Dr. Godwin Wong, BSc MSc Ph.D., has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of RPC Group Plc., with effect from 16 July 2014. Godwin is a Business professor on MBA programmes at various universities including Mannheim Business School, Germany and the University of California, Berkeley. He has lectured internationally in Executive MBA and other executive training programmes and was appointed Chief Expert Adviser for economic development, strategies and management by the Beijing City Government. Godwin has also been adviser to various companies, government organisations and institutional entities in the USA, Germany, Hong Kong, China, Asia, Russia and Ukraine. He has served on the Board of Directors of a number of US banks and other companies and was a director of Ace Corporation Holdings Ltd until its acquisition by RPC Group Plc. Appointed as a non-executive director with effect from 16 July 2014.

Lynn Drummond Dr. Lynn Drummond has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of RPC Group Plc ., with effect from 16 July 2014. Lynn was a Managing Director at NM Rothschild & Sons Ltd until 2010, having joined the investment banking division in 1994, establishing and growing the advisory / M&A practice in the pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. She previously worked in the Cabinet Office as Private Secretary to the Chief Scientific Adviser. Lynn is currently the non-executive chair of consumer healthcare companies, Venture Life plc and InFirst Healthcare Limited. Previous appointments include Non-Executive director of Shield Therapeutics Limited and Iron Therapeutic Holding AG. Non-Executive director and member of the Audit and Nomination Committees at Consort Medical plc from 2011 to 2014 and Non-Executive director of Allocate Software plc from 2012 to 2014. Appointed as an independent non-executive director with effect from 16 July 2014, Lynn is Chair of the Remuneration Committee.

Ros Rivaz Dr. Ros Rivaz serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. os is currently a Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit, Remuneration and Nominations Committees at Boparan Holdings Limited and Computacenter plc. She also serves on the Board and Remuneration Committee of the MoD Defence Equipment & Support group. Ros was previously a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee at Rexam plc until the completion of its acquisition by Ball Corporation on 30 June 2016. Ros served as Chief Operating Officer of Smith & Nephew plc and has held senior management positions at Exxon, Diageo, ICI and Tate & Lyle in the areas of supply chain management, logistics, manufacturing, IT, procurement and systems.