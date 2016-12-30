Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX.TO)

Name Description

Neil Roszell Mr. Neil J. Roszell is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Raging River Exploration Inc. He is a professional engineer with 26 years of industry experience. Mr. Roszell was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Wild Stream from October 2009 until the Arrangement was completed. He was also the President and Chief Executive Officer of Wild River Resources Ltd. from February 2007 until July 2009. Mr. Roszell was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Prairie Schooner Energy Ltd. from August 2004 until September 2006. Mr. Roszell was Vice President, Engineering of Great Northern Exploration Ltd. from September 2001 to June 2004. Mr. Roszell is a professional engineer and he has a Bachelor of Applied Science in Industrial Systems Engineering from the ` of Regina.

Bruce Beynon Mr. Bruce M. Beynon is a President, Director of the Company. He is no longer Vice President - Exploration of Raging River Exploration Inc. Mr. Beynon graduated with a Masters of Science in Geology in 1990. From October, 2010 to February, 2012 Mr. Beynon was the Vice President Exploration with Compass Petroleum Partnership. Prior to Compass, from February, 2006 to June, 2010, Mr. Beynon was the President and CEO of Peloton Exploration Corp. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Beynon was the President and CEO of Espoir Exploration Corp. From 1999 to 2003, Mr. Beynon was Vice President Exploration for KeyWest Energy Inc.

Jerry Sapieha Mr. Jerry M. Sapieha is a Chief Financial Officer, Vice President - Finance of Raging River Exploration Inc. Mr. Sapieha is a Chartered Accountant with 32 years of industry experience. Mr. Sapieha was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance of Wild Stream from October 2009 until the Arrangement was completed. He was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance of Wild River from February 2007 to July 2009. Mr. Sapieha was the Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance of Prairie Schooner from August 2004 to September 2006. Mr. Sapieha was Chief Financial Officer and Vice President, Finance of Great Northern from May 2002 to June 2004. Mr. Sapieha received a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary in 1980.

Jason Jaskela Mr. Jason Jaskela is a Chief Operating Officer, Vice President - Production of Raging River Exploration Inc. Mr. Jaskela is a professional engineer with 16 years of industry experience. From October 2009 to April 2010 he held the position of Manager Engineering with Wild Stream and was the Vice President, Production of Wild Stream from April 2010 until the Arrangement was completed. Prior to Wild Stream, Mr. Jaskela held senior engineering roles with Encana Corporation (May 2000 to May 2006) and Mahalo Energy Ltd. (May 2006 to October 2009). Mr. Jaskela graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering in 2000.

Chad Lundberg Mr. Chad Lundberg serves as Vice President Operations of the Company. Mr. Lundberg is a professional engineer with 14 years of industry experience. Prior to his current position, Mr. Lundberg held the position of Manager, Completions with Crescent Point Energy Corporation from January 2012 to August 2015. In August 2015, Mr. Lundberg moved into the position of Manager, Bakken Engineering with Crescent Point Energy Corporation. Mr. Lundberg started with Crescent Point Energy Corporation in 2008. Prior to Crescent Point, Mr. Lundberg was an operations consultant (October 2005- May 2008) and held a completions position at Husky Energy (May 2004 - October 2005). Mr. Lundberg graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in 2004.

Jesse Barlow Mr. Jesse Barlow is Vice President - Engineering of the Company. Mr. Barlow is a professional engineer with approximately 20 years of industry experience. Prior to ` current position, Mr. Barlow was in a variety of engineering roles with Raging River since its inception (March 2012). From 2005 to 2012 he consulted to several companies including Wild Stream, Wild River, and Prairie Schooner. Mr. Barlow also worked in reservoir and production engineering roles at Penn West Petroleum (1999 to 2005) and Amoco Canada (1995 to 1999). Mr. Barlow graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Engineering in 1993.

Scott Rideout Mr. Scott Rideout is a Vice President - Land of the Company. Mr. Rideout is a landman with over 13 years of industry experience. Mr. Rideout held roles of increasing responsibility at Surge from October 2010 until July 2014 where he most recently held the position of Manager, Business Development and Land. Prior to joining Surge he was a Land Negotiator at Galleon Energy Inc., Kereco Energy Ltd., Provident Energy Trust and Talisman Energy Inc. Mr. Rideout graduated from the University of Calgary with a degree in economics in 2002.

Terry Danku Mr. Terry Danku is Vice President - Business Development of the Company. Mr. Danku is a professional engineer with 14 years of industry experience. Previously, Mr. Danku held a Team Lead position at Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge") and Senior engineering roles at Pace Oil & Gas (April 2012 – October 2013), Wild Stream Exploration (May 2011 – March 2012) and Encana Corporation (July 2002 – April 2011). Mr. Danku graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering in 2002.

Edward Brown Mr. Edward Brown is a Corporate Secretary of the Company. Mr. Brown is a partner in the law firm Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP, where his practice concentrates in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance. Mr. Brown has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Manitoba.

Gary Bugeaud Mr. Gary R. Bugeaud is Independent Director of Raging River Exploration Inc. He retired (December 31, 2013) as Managing Partner of Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP. He is a director of Freehold Royalties Ltd., Trustee of Alberta Cancer Foundation and Member of the Dean's Advisory Committee of the College of Law of the University of Saskatchewan. He is a former corporate lawyer with over 23 years of legal experience focused on securities, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance matters. Mr. Bugeaud has a Bachelor of Commerce (Finance) degree and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Saskatchewan. Mr. Bugeaud holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

George Fink Mr. George Fink is an Independent Director of Raging River Exploration Inc. Currently Mr. Fink is the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Bonterra Energy Corp. Mr. Fink was a director of Wild Stream. Mr. Fink also serves on the board of directors of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Mr. Fink is a Chartered Accountant and has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Raymond Mack Mr. Raymond P. Mack is an Independent Director of Raging River Exploration Inc. Mr. Mack has been a partner with Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP, Chartered Accountants since October, 1986. Mr. Mack was a director of Wild Stream. From March 2002 to December 30, 2005 he was the President, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary of Transborder Capital Inc. Mr. Mack is a Chartered Accountant and he has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

Kevin Olson Mr. Kevin D. Olson is an Lead Independent Director of Raging River Exploration Inc. Mr. Olson is the Fund Manager of a private equity fund and has held this or similar positions since October 2001. Mr. Olson was a director of Wild Stream and of Wild River Resources Ltd. from February 2007 until July 2009. Mr. Olson has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.