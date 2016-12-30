RSA Insurance Group PLC (RSA.L)

Name Description

Martin Scicluna Mr. Martin A. Scicluna is Executive Chairman of the Board of RSA Insurance Group PLC. Martin has considerable Board experience, knowledge and understanding of the financial services sector. Previous roles include Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at Lloyds Banking Group plc, 34 years at Deloitte LLP, 26 years of which as Partner, Chairman of Deloitte LLP from 1995 to 2007, Director, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu from 1999 to 2007 and membership of the Financial Services Trade and Investment Board from 2013 to 2015. He is Chairman of Great Portland Estates plc and Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Worldpay Group plc.

Stephen Hester Mr. Stephen A. M. Hester has been appointed as Group Chief Executive Officer, Director of RSA Insurance Group PLC., since February 4, 2014. Stephen was previously Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, 2008-13, where he led the largest ever corporate restructuring and recovery programme. Prior to that he held positions as Chief Executive, British Land plc from 2004 to 2008, Chief Operating Officer, Abbey National plc and a number of senior roles at Credit Suisse First Boston in London and New York. Stephen has over 30 years’ experience in financial services and FTSE 100 companies with expertise in transforming the performance of businesses. He is Senior Independent Director of Centrica plc.

Scott Egan Mr. Scott Egan has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company., since 1st October 2015. Before RSA, Scott was Interim Chief Executive Officer at Towergate Insurance having previously held the post of Chief Financial Officer. Scott also held the post of Chief Financial Officer at Brit Insurance, after four years at Zurich Financial Services, as Chief Financial Officer UK, and latterly as Group Financial Controller. He has also held various senior finance roles at Norwich Union Insurance (now Aviva). Scott is a qualified accountant (ACMA) and has an MBA from Cranfield University.

Stephen Lewis Mr. Stephen Lewis is the Chief Executive - UK & International of the Company. Steve was CEO for UK and Western Europe in January 2015, joining from Zurich where he was CEO, UK General Insurance and Shared Services for five years. During his 25 year career at Zurich, Steve held a number of operational and financial roles in the UK and overseas including Head of Group Operations, Planning and Performance Management (2007-09), Chief Financial Officer and Head of Operations, Global Corporate European businesses (2006- 07). Steve is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, having qualified in 1990.

Darren Price Mr. Darren Price is the Group Chief Information Officer of the Company. Darren was appointed Group Chief Information Officer in June 2013 and joined the Executive Committee in May 2014. Having joined RSA in 2007 as Chief Information Officer for the Group’s Baltic operations, he went on to lead IT and Operations in RSA’s Central and Eastern Europe region and, subsequently, its Emerging Markets business. Prior to RSA, Darren held roles at Compaq, Unilever, GE Commercial Finance and GE Capital Solutions.

William McDonnell Mr. William McDonnell is the Group Chief Risk Officer of the Company. William was appointed Group Chief Risk Officer in December 2014. Since joining RSA in 2006, William has also held the roles of Group Risk Director, Group Financial Controller and Head of Corporate Finance. He is a chartered accountant with extensive risk management and finance experience with a number of blue-chip financial institutions including HSBC Investment Bank, Aviva, the Financial Services Authority and seven years at Deloitte.

Ralph Daals Mr. Ralph Daals is the Group Chief Auditor of the Company. Previously, he held the post of Chief Auditor for the UK and Western Europe. Before joining RSA in 2014, Ralph headed up Deloitte UK’s Internal Audit services to the insurance industry. Prior to that he held senior audit positions at Aviva. Through advisory roles at Arthur Andersen and Deloitte, Ralph has extensive experience in providing internal audit, risk management and governance services to leading financial institutions. Ralph holds a Masters in Finance from London Business School.

Alastair Barbour Mr. Alastair William Stewart Barbour is Independent Non-Executive Director of RSA Insurance Group plc., since 10 October 2011. Alastair retired from KPMG in March 2011. In the last 20 years of his 36 year career with the firm, in the UK and overseas, he led their financial services team in Scotland with a primary focus on insurance and investment management. Alastair has extensive experience in advising on accounting and financial reporting, corporate governance and management issues in the financial sector and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is Non-Executive Director of Phoenix Group Holdings, Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC, Liontrust Asset Management plc, CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Limited and The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (a company listed in Bermuda and New York).

Kath Cates Ms. Kath Cates has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of RSA Insurance Group PLC., since September 1, 2013. Kath has over 25 years’ experience in global financial services. She was previously Chief Operating Officer, Wholesale Banking for Standard Chartered Bank and spent 22 years at UBS. Kath has gained a deep knowledge of control, governance and risk management, working in emerging markets and across different sectors and cultures. She is Senior Independent Director of Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc, Non-Executive Director of Threadneedle Investment Services Limited and Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Sàrl.

Enrico Cucchiani Mr. Enrico Tommaso Cucchiani is Independent Non-Executive Director of RSA Insurance Group plc., since 1st December 2014. Enrico has over 35 years’ global executive and non-executive experience across financial services including banking and insurance and a number of blue chip brands. He spent over 15 years at Allianz in a variety of international roles, including Head of Global P&C and Head of most of Europe, Latin America and Africa.

Isabel Hudson Ms. Isabel F. Hudson has been appointed as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective May 5, 2017. Isabel has significant experience in general insurance, both as an executive and non-executive director, along with a wealth of relevant board experience having served as committee member and committee chairman of a number of listed companies. Isabel also brings wide ranging commercial, corporate finance and business development experience from the UK and internationally, especially Europe, focussed on the insurance sector, spanning life and general insurance as well as pensions. Ms Hudson is currently Chairman of the National House Building Council (NHBC), a Non-Executive Director of BT plc, Phoenix Group Holdings and Standard Life plc, and was a Non-Executive Director of QBE Insurance Group Ltd until 2014. Isabel will cease to be a Non-Executive Director of Standard Life plc.

Hugh Mitchell Mr. Hugh S. Mitchell is Independent Non-Executive Director of RSA Insurance Group Plc., since September 26, 2012. Until 31 December 2015, Chief Human Resources and Corporate Officer of Royal Dutch Shell plc, and a member of the Shell Executive Committee. Formerly a Director of Shell International Limited, Shell Aircraft Limited and the Shell Foundation. Advisory roles previously held at The Centre for Advanced Human Resources at Cornell University Advisory Board, IMD Business School Advisory Board in Lausanne, an Honorary Vice-President for the CIPD (UK) and Advisory Board Member of the National College for School Leadership (England and Wales). He is Currently a Fellow of the National Academy of Human Resources in the USA and a Board Member of Edinburgh Business School.

Joseph Streppel Mr. Joseph Bonifatius Maria (Jos) Streppel has been Independent Non-Executive Director of RSA Insurance Group PLC since October 3, 2011. Joseph has a comprehensive understanding of the insurance market globally, extensive financial services expertise and a good knowledge of international and emerging markets. Previous roles include Chief Financial Officer of Aegon until 2009 and Chairman of the Monitoring Committee of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. He is Vice-Chairman of Van Lanschot, a Dutch private banking and asset management firm, Director of Arq Foundation, Chairman of Duisenberg School of Finance, Chairman of the Advisory Board of the Royal Dutch Society of Actuaries and Chairman of Leaseplan Corporation.