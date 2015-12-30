Rubis SCA (RUBF.PA)

Name Description

Olivier Heckenroth Mr. Olivier Heckenroth serves as an Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SCA as of June 3, 2004. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He became Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company on June 15, 1995. He also holds several other mandates, including Associate Manager of Banque Jean-Philippe Hottinguer (as from 2004), Director of Sicav Sagone and of Messieurs Hottinguer & Cie Gestion Privee, among others. He also served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Telfrance SA, Director of Compagnie du Parc, HR Courtage Horizon and Lalys Textile. He began his professional career in 1977 within Societe Commerciale d'Affretement et de Combustibles (SCAC). In the 1980s, he worked for the Prime Minister and then for the Defense Minister of France. In 1987, he was appointed Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of HV International and, subsequently, Chairman of the company for the period from 2002 to 2004. From 2004 to 2007, he held the functions of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at HR Gestion. He obtained a Masters degree in Law and Political Science, as well as a Bachelors degree in History.

Gilles Gobin Mr. Gilles Gobin is Managing Partner of Rubis SCA. He founded the Company in 1990. He is also Manager of Sorgema SARL, Magerco SARL and Thornton. In 1977, he joined Credit Commercial de France (CCF) and became Member of the Executive Committee in charge of Corporate Finance of CCF in 1986. He left the bank in 1989 to establish the Company in 1990. He obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from l'ESSEC Business School.

Jacques Riou Mr. Jacques Riou is Managing Partner of Rubis SCA. He is also an Active Partner of GR Partenaires, Chairman of the Board of Rubis Terminal and Vitogaz, as well as Manager of Agane. Before joining Gilles Gobin, in 1990, to set up the Company, he held a number of functions, both at BNP Paribas, Banque Vernes et Commerciale de Paris and at an investments company Euris. He obtained a degree in Economic Sciences from HEC.

Herve Claquin Mr. Herve Claquin serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SCA as of June 14, 2007. Additionally, he serves as Director of Risk and Resources at Rubis Energie. He is also Chairman of the Board of Abenex Capital France SA, Director of Oeneo SA, Member of the Supervisory Board of Buffalo Grill and Member of the Strategic Committee of Rossini Holding SAS, among others. Previously, he held a number of functions in different other companies, including Chairman of the Board and Chief EXecutive Officer of Abenex Capital SA and ABN AMRO Capital France SA, as well as Chairman of HPO Holding SAS and Member of the Supervisory Board of Ouest Distribution, among others.

Claudine Clot Ms. Claudine Clot serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at RUBIS S.C.A. since March 14, 2013. She began her professional career in 1966 with La Redoute, where she held various posts in the Communications, Marketing and Press Departments during her 22 years with the Group. She then switched to working for major luxury goods groups, serving in a variety of roles over a 16-year period: Lancome International (L’Oreal Group) as Director of International and Press External Relations; Celine (LVMH Group) as Director of Communications, responsible for re-branding; Lancaster, as Head of Marketing and Communications projects for the launch of cosmetics and perfume products, particularly in Asia. Claudine Clot spent the latter part of her career at Vitogaz (2004-2006) in a Marketing and Communications role, where she was tasked with product promotion and identifying new partnerships with industry professionals.

Olivier Dassault Mr. Olivier Dassault serves as Non-Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SCA since March 25, 1999. He also holds other mandates, including Vice Chairman of Groupe Valmonde and Director of Dassault Aviation, Dassault Medias and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Particulier et Finances Editions, among others. During his professional career, he also held the posts of Director at Musee de l'Air et de l'Espace, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Groupe Valmonde, Member of the supervisry Board of Groupe Socpresse and Vice Chairman of Publiprint. He began his professional career in 1974 as Chairman of the board and Chief Executive Officer of Productions Cinematographiques Marcel Dassault, before setting up, in 1978, ODIC Group, ahere he has held a number of different functions within ODIC ever since. He holds a Doctorate in Information Technology and obtained a degree in Engineering from Ecole de I'Air.

Jacques-Francois de Chaunac-Lanzac Mr. Jacques-Francois de Chaunac-Lanzac serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SCA as of June 10, 2010. He is also Chairman of Chaunac-Lanzac Conseil. During his professional career, he served as General Secretary of Amis de Chambord and Director of Fondation de la Maison de la Nature. He began his working career in 1971 as Director of Programs at Cica. Subsequently, he exercised a number of functions within Groupe Indosuez. Until 2010, he was Director of Maison de la Chasse et de la Nature. He obtained a Masters degree in History from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Jean-Claude Dejouhanet Mr. Jean-Claude Dejouhanet has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SCA as of June 3, 2004. He also serves as a Judge at the Commercial Court of Paris and was also appointed as Director of Shell. He spent most of professional career within the Shell Group (Shell) and among numerous functions held there, he was notably in charge of sales teams and management of subsidiaries. He left Shell in 2003. He obtained a degree in Engineering and a Bachelors degree in Science and Economics, both from Grenoble Institute of Technology.

Laure Grimonpret-Tahon Ms. Laure Grimonpret-Tahon serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at RUBIS S.C.A. since June 5, 2015. She holds DEA (postgraduate degree) in International and European business and litigation law, and a Master’s degree in law and management from ESSEC Business School. She began her career in 2006 as legal officer specializing in company and service contract law for Dassault Systems, before moving to Accenture Paris (2007-2014) as Legal Officer in charge of corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, compliance and contracts. Since February 2014, she has been Legal Director, Head of Internal Affairs for France, Luxembourg and Morocco at CGI, an independent IT services and business management company.

Maud Hayat-Soria Ms. Maud Hayat-Soria serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at RUBIS S.C.A. since June 7, 2013. She holds a post-graduate diploma in private and business law, a bachelor’s degree in Italian, and is a graduate of the Institut de Droit Compare in Paris. She is a member of the Paris Bar. Specializing in human rights, family law, property law and corporate law, Maud Hayat-Soria is a member of the Institut du Droit de la Famille et du Patrimoine and of the Paris Bar Council’s Family Law Continuing Professional Development Network.

Chantal Mazzacurati Ms. Chantal Mazzacurati serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SCA as of June 10, 2010. She also works as Member of the Management Board of the Milan Group. Previously, she served as Member of the Executive Committee of BNP Paribas Investment Partners, among others. She spent 38 years of her professional career within BNP, later named BNP Paribas, where she exercised different functions in Finance, first at the Finance Division, then as Director of Financial Affairs and Industrial Participations, the function she held until became Head of Gobal Equities. She obtained a degree from HEC.

Olivier Mistral Mr. Olivier Mistral serves as Non-Independent Member of the Supervisory Board at Rubis SCA since June 10, 2010. He also works as Chairman of SAS Olivier Mistral and Director of ITC-Rubis and of Delta Rubis. He spent most of his professional career within Union Normande Industrielle (UNI), which later became Rubis Terminal. He worked as Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rubis Terminal from October 15, 1996 to 2009.

Christian Moretti Mr. Christian Moretti serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SCA since June 23, 1998. He is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Founder and Chairman of the Board Dynaction. Additionally, he serves as Chairman of the Board of PCAS and Quantel. Previously, he was Vice Chairman of UIC, and Director of Dynagreen, among others. He obtained a degree from HEC and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Columbia Business School.

Alexandre Picciotto Mr. Alexandre Francois Julien Picciotto serves as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of Rubis SCA since June 9, 2011. Additionally, he serves as Director of Paref and of Aygaz and has been Chief Executive Officer of Orfim since 2008. He began his professional career within Orfim-Orfimar, where he was in charge of various subsidiaries from different fields, such as Watchmaking, Real Estate of Audiovisual Production. He obtained a degree from Institut Superieur de Gestion, Paris in 1990.