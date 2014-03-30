Edition:
United States

Rupa and Company Ltd (RUCL.NS)

RUCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

429.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
Rs429.25
Open
Rs431.90
Day's High
Rs434.00
Day's Low
Rs429.15
Volume
8,102
Avg. Vol
179,322
52-wk High
Rs589.95
52-wk Low
Rs231.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Prahlad Agarwala

Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board

Ghanshyam Agarwala

Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board

Ramesh Agarwal

2017 Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director

Kundan Jha

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Kunj Agarwal

Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director

Mukesh Agarwal

43 2009 Executive Non-Independent Director

Arihant Baid

2016 Whole-time Director

Dipak Banerjee

68 2013 Additional Independent Director

Alka Bangur

2015 Additional Director

Satya Ganguly

2014 Additional Independent Director

Dharam Jain

Non-Executive Independent Director

Vinod Kothari

54 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sushil Patwari

60 Non-Executive Independent Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Prahlad Agarwala

Shri. Prahlad Rai Agarwala is Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board of Rupa & Company Ltd.

Ghanshyam Agarwala

Mr. Ghanshyam Prasad Agarwala is Executive Non-Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Rupa & Company Ltd.

Ramesh Agarwal

Kundan Jha

Kunj Agarwal

Mr. Kunj Bihari Agarwal is Managing Director, Executive Non-Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd.

Mukesh Agarwal

Mr. Mukesh Agarwal is an Executive Non-Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He is a member of Audit Committee, Shareholders’/Investors Grievances Committee. He holds B.Com. He is a lndustriaiist.

Arihant Baid

Dipak Banerjee

Mr. Dipak Kumar Banerjee has been appointed as Additional Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd., effective May 30, 2013. Mr. Banerjee, Chartered Accountant, by profession, was initially associated with Unilever Group of Companies in India, UK & Africa. He was appointed as Chairman, Unilever Uganda Limited with responsibilities for developing Business in 7 Countries. He has over 47 years of experience.

Alka Bangur

Satya Ganguly

Shri. Satya Brata Ganguly is an Additional Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He is a Chemical Engineer, by profession, was Chairman of Exide Industries. He has over 45 years of experience.

Dharam Jain

Mr. Dharam Chand Jain is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He has more than 45 years of experience in the field of textile and knitted fabric industry. He is currently the chairman of K.D. Sarees Emporium Private Limited. He joined our Board on January 31, 2003.

Vinod Kothari

Mr. Vinod Kumar Kothari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rupa & Company Ltd. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is the former chairman of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is an author, trainer and expert on specialised areas in finance, including securitisation, asset-based finance, credit derivatives, accounting for derivatives and financial instruments, microfinance, etc. He has written many renowned books and articles.

Sushil Patwari

Shri. Sushil Patwari is Non-Executive Independent Director of Rupa and Company Ltd. He is a member of Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Shareholders’/Investors Grievances Committee.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Prahlad Agarwala

5,234,750

Ghanshyam Agarwala

3,494,150

Ramesh Agarwal

1,800,000

Kundan Jha

--

Kunj Agarwal

3,526,990

Mukesh Agarwal

1,800,000

Arihant Baid

--

Dipak Banerjee

--

Alka Bangur

--

Satya Ganguly

--

Dharam Jain

--

Vinod Kothari

--

Sushil Patwari

--
As Of  30 Mar 2014

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading