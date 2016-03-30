Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)

Name Description

Jyoti Amitabh Shri. Jyoti Shubhra Amitabh is Compliance Officer, General Manager, Company Secretary of the Company.

Sanjiv Garg Shri. Sanjiv Garg is an Executive Director - (Finance-Resources/CA/ Banking/Taxation/CSR) of the company. he was General Manager - Generation of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Agra University. Mr. Garg is a member of the ICAI. Mr. Garg has 24 years of experience in finance including 21 years of experience in the power sector. Prior to joining the Company on April 2, 2007, he has served as the Deputy General Manager in PFC. Presently, he is responsible for generation and project appraisal in the Company.

Sunil Kumar Shri. Sunil Kumar is Executive Director - (DDUGJY/DDG/IT&C) of the Company. he was General Manager - RGGVY of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Delhi University. Mr. Kumar has 26 years of total experience in the power sector. Prior to joining the Company, he was working as the Deputy General Manager in PGCIL. He joined the Company on April 10, 2007. He is in charge of the East Central Zone in the Company.

Ashok Awasthi Shri. Ashok Awasthi is Executive Director - Admn./REN. & SD/Estate of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal University, Madhya Pradesh and a masterof business administration degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University. Mr. Awasthi has 24 years of total experience in the power sector. Prior to joining the Company, he was working as a Deputy General Manager in the Distribution Management Service Department of PGCIL where he was in-charge of the implementation of the Accelerated Power Development and Reform Program Schemes sanctioned by the MoP. He joined the Company, as General Manager (Technical) on April 2, 2007. He is in charge of all aspects in relation to international co-operation and development, corporate planning and business development in the Company.

Abha Kishore Smt. Abha Anand Kishore is Chief Vigilance Officer of the Company.

Arun Verma Dr. Arun Kumar Verma is Government Nominee Director of the Company. He is a Joint Secretary of Ministry of Power.