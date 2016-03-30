Edition:
Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (RURL.NS)

RURL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

157.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-1.54%)
Prev Close
Rs159.55
Open
Rs160.00
Day's High
Rs160.25
Day's Low
Rs156.05
Volume
778,188
Avg. Vol
5,911,525
52-wk High
Rs223.90
52-wk Low
Rs112.90

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

P.V. Babu

2017 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Jyoti Amitabh

2012 Compliance Officer, General Manager, Company Secretary

Fuzail Ahmed

General Manager - (PMG)

P. Baburaj

General Manager & In-charge Northern Zone

S. Batta

General Manager - (Law)/PIO-RTI

C. Bhatia

General Manager - (Finance & CSR)

Ajoy Choudhary

General Manager - (Financial Concurrence & Policy)

Dinesh Kumar

2016 General Manager - (T&D)/ Generation- State Sector/NEF

Salil Kumar

General Manager - (Vigilance)

G. Mahendar

General Manager - (Entity Appraisal)

P. Mukhopadhyay

General Manager - (IT)

Valli Natarajan

General Manager - (T&D)

Rakesh Sareen

General Manager - (Finance-Loans & Recovery/ALM/Risk Management/Pay)

V. Singh

General Manager - (Generation-Private Sector/ Renewable Energy)

P. Singhal

General Manager - (Admn. /Estates)

Rajiv Sood

General Manager - (Finance) - Treasury

Malathi Sundararajan

General Manager - (F&A) - Loans

R. Vaishnaw

General Manager - (Internal Audit)

Dinesh Arora

Executive Director - (PMG) & CEO-RECPDCL

G. Bhati

2016 Executive Director - (DDUGJY)

T. Bosh

2015 Executive Director - (DDUGJY)

Sanjiv Garg

2014 Executive Director - (Finance-Resources/CA/ Banking/Taxation/CSR)

S. Gupta

47 2015 Executive Director, Director - Technical

Kalpana Kaul

2016 Executive Director - (HR/CC & PR/Rajbhasha)

Sunil Kumar

2015 Executive Director - (DDUGJY/DDG/IT & C)

Ritu Maheshwari

Executive Director - (T&D/ Generation-State Sector and CEO-RECTPCL/ NPP/NEF)

Ashok Awasthi

2013 Executive Director - Admn./REN. & SD/Estate

Abha Kishore

2011 Chief Vigilance Officer

Arun Verma

2015 Government Nominee Director

Asha Swarap

2017 Non-Executive Director

Aravamudan Kumar

62 2016 Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director

T. T. Ram Mohan

2016 Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director

Arun Singh

2016 Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Shri. Jyoti Shubhra Amitabh is Compliance Officer, General Manager, Company Secretary of the Company.

Shri. Sanjiv Garg is an Executive Director - (Finance-Resources/CA/ Banking/Taxation/CSR) of the company. he was General Manager - Generation of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from Agra University. Mr. Garg is a member of the ICAI. Mr. Garg has 24 years of experience in finance including 21 years of experience in the power sector. Prior to joining the Company on April 2, 2007, he has served as the Deputy General Manager in PFC. Presently, he is responsible for generation and project appraisal in the Company.

Shri. Sunil Kumar is Executive Director - (DDUGJY/DDG/IT&C) of the Company. he was General Manager - RGGVY of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Delhi University. Mr. Kumar has 26 years of total experience in the power sector. Prior to joining the Company, he was working as the Deputy General Manager in PGCIL. He joined the Company on April 10, 2007. He is in charge of the East Central Zone in the Company.

Shri. Ashok Awasthi is Executive Director - Admn./REN. & SD/Estate of Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal University, Madhya Pradesh and a masterof business administration degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University. Mr. Awasthi has 24 years of total experience in the power sector. Prior to joining the Company, he was working as a Deputy General Manager in the Distribution Management Service Department of PGCIL where he was in-charge of the implementation of the Accelerated Power Development and Reform Program Schemes sanctioned by the MoP. He joined the Company, as General Manager (Technical) on April 2, 2007. He is in charge of all aspects in relation to international co-operation and development, corporate planning and business development in the Company.

Smt. Abha Anand Kishore is Chief Vigilance Officer of the Company.

Dr. Arun Kumar Verma is Government Nominee Director of the Company. He is a Joint Secretary of Ministry of Power.

Shri. Arun Singh is Non-Official Part-Time Independent Director of the Company. He is a Chartered Accountants.

