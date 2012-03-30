Rushil Decor Ltd (RUSH.NS)

Name Description

Ghanshyambhai Thakkar Shri. Ghanshyambhai Ambalal Thakkar is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Rushil Decor Ltd. He is the promoter of the company holds Bachelor of Science from Gujarat University and holds Diploma in Civil Engineering from Department of Technical Education from Gujarat State. He has an experience of more than 40 years in the field of laminated and Plywood Industry. As an Executive Chairman he is involved in day to day operations of the Company. He is on board since March 2007.

Hasmukh Modi Mr. Hasmukh K. Modi is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Rushil Decor Ltd. He completed his Bachelor of Commerce, hold degree of Company Secretary from ICSI in the year 2003 and completed inter ICWAI course in the year 2006. He has more than 8 years of experience in Company law and legal matters relating to the company.

Krupesh Thakkar Shri. Krupesh Ghanshyambhai Thakkar is Managing Director, Executive Director of Rushil Decor Ltd. He is a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Gujarat University. He is the company Promoter and has been on board since incorporation. He has an experience of more than a decade in laminated industry. He has been conferred with several accolades which include” Rajiv Gandhi Shiromani Award and Indira Gandhi Sadbhavana Award in the year 2007 for his contribution towards achievements and services and pioneering work in their field of work and for their contribution to the nation. He is the President of Indian Laminate Manufacturers Association. As Managing Director he is involved in the day to day operations of the Company.