Recylex SA (RXPA.PA)

.. .. Mr. Yves Roche serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Recylex SA since April 21, 2005. He began his career in the Company, then under the name of Metaleurop, in 1995, in the commodity risk management department, becoming the Company's Treasurer in 2003 and Chief Financial Officer until 2005. He is currently also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Recytech SA, Supervisor of Recylex Commercial SAS, Director of FMM SA and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eco-Recyclage SPA.

Laetitia Seta Ms. Laetitia Seta serves as Director at Recylex SA since May 6, 2011. She is Asset Manager and Trader within Glencore International AG. Ms. Seta began her career as a consultant with the audit firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Paris before joining the Glencore Group, where she has held several positions. She has served as Head of Internal Control and of the Price Risk Management Department for the metallurgists Portovesme Sri (Italy) and Philippines Associated Smelting and Refining Corporation (Philippines). She also served as Project Controller and Administrator of the new copper smelter construction project at Mopani Copper Mines (Zambia) and project controller for mining investments at Sinchi Wayra SA (Bolivia). In 2008, Ms. Seta joined Glencore International AG in Switzerland as Asset Manager and Trader within the Zinc-Lead-Copper Department. She graduated from EPF-Sceaux de Paris in Energetic and also holds a DESS degree in Management and Financial Techniques from Universite Paris Dauphine. She currently works also as Director of Philippines Associated Smelting and Refining Corporation.

Mathias Pfeiffer Mr. Mathias Pfeiffer has served as Non-Executive Director of Recylex SA as on July 27, 2006. He spent his entire career with the Deutsche Bank group in various countries. He held the position of Chief Executive Officer with regional responsibilities before retiring in 2006.