Banco de Sabadell SA (SABE.MC)

Name Description

Jose Oliu Creus Mr. Jose Oliu Creus serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Banco de Sabadell, S.A., as well as Chairman of the Bank's Executive and Strategy Committees. He has been Member of the Bank's Board since March 29, 1990 and was appointed as Chairman of the Board in 1999. In the past, he acted as Managing Director of the Bank from 1991 to 1999. In addition, he has been Member of the Management Committee of the Spanish Government's Deposit Guarantee Fund, Vice Chairman of the Spanish Chapter of the European League for Economic Cooperation, Member of the INSEAD's Spanish Council, Chairman of the Foundation for Studies in Applied Economics, Vice President of Economics Circle, Member of the Board of Trustees of Prince of Asturias and Prince of Girona Foundations, President of Banco Herrero Foundation, Chairman of the Advisory Board of Puig Beauty, Fashion Group and Bansabadell Holding SL Sociedad Unipersonal, Member of the Supervisory Board of Banco Comercial Portugues, and Member of the Internacional Advisory Council of Zurich Insurance Company AG. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Barcelona and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of Minnesota.

Jaime Guardiola Romojaro Mr. Jaime Guardiola Romojaro serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since 2014. Before that, he acted as General Manager of the Bank since June 2007. He also acts as Member of the Bank's Executive and Strategy Committees. In addition, he has been President of Ibersecurities Sociedad de Valores SAU and Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Guipuzcoano SA. He graduated in Business and Law from Universitat de Barcelona and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree (MBA) from ESADE Business School.

Javier Echenique Landiribar Mr. Jose Javier Echenique Landiribar serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. Prior to this, he served as Second Vice Chairman of the Board, Independent Director at the Company. He acted as Third Vice Chairman and Independent Member of the Board of Directors of the Company from November 25, 2010 to September 30, 2013. He has been on the Bank's Board since September 18, 2010. He is also Member of the Bank's Executive, Strategy Committee, and Vice Chairman of Remuneration and Nominating Committee. Moreover, he has served as Independent Chairman of the Board of Banco Guipuzcoano SA and Member of the Board of Directors of ACS Actividades de La Construccion y Servicios SA, Repsol YPF SA and Grupo Empresarial Ence SA. He holds a degree in Economics and Actuarial Sciences.

Tomas Varela Muina Mr. Tomas Varela Muina serves as Chief Financial Officer and General Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. He also served as General Manager of the Company.

Miguel Montes Guell Mr. Miguel Montes Guell serves as General Director at Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he was General Director of Operations and Corporate Development at the Company from 2014. He also served as Director of Assets Management and Business Development and General Manager of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. till 2014.

Fernando Perez-Hickman Munoz Mr. Fernando Perez-Hickman Munoz serves as General Director at Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he was General Director of America & Global Corporate Banking at the Company. He also served as Chairman of Sabadell United Bank, Director of Americas Business Area within the Company.

Carlos Ventura Santamans Mr. Carlos Ventura Santamans serves as General Director at Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he was Director of Commercial Banking, Deputy General Manager at the Company.

Ramon de la Riva Reina Mr. Ramon de la Riva Reina serves as Deputy General Director at Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he was General Director of Markets and Private Banking at the Company. In addition, he has been Vice Chairman of Banco Urquijo.

Enric Rovira Masachs Mr. Enric Rovira Masachs serves as Deputy General Director at Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since 2016. Prior to this, he was Deputy General Director of Asset Transformation and Industrial and Real Estate Holding at the Company from 2014. He has also served as Director of Corporate Banking and Global Operations of Banco de Sabadell, S.A.

Jose Luis Negro Rodriguez Mr. Jose Luis Negro Rodriguez serves as Executive Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. He also served as Controller at the Company. From December 21, 2006 to June 7, 2012, he acted as Non-Member Assistant Secretary of the Company’s Board. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Urquijo Sabadell Banca Privada, Member of the Board of Directors of Sociedad Rectora de la Bolsa de Valores de Barcelona, Vice Chairman of Barcelona Centre Financer Europeu and Member of the Executive Board of the Centre for Inter-Bank Cooperation. He holds a diploma in General Management from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Maria Jose Garcia Beato Ms. Maria Jose Garcia Beato serves as General Secretary, Deputy Secretary of the Board of Directors of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since June 7, 2012. She acted as General Secretary of the Company since 2008. In addition, she was Director of Legal Affairs of the Company till 2011. She also serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Executive, Nominating, Remuneration and Risk Control Committee of the Bank. She has also been Secretary of the Board of Directors of Sabadell United Bank, BanSabadell Pensiones EGFP, BanSabadell Seguros Generales SA, BanSabadell Vida SA, Secretary of the Fundacion de Estudios de Economía Aplicada (FEDEA) Trust, Trustee and Member of the Advisory Board of the Fundacion Wolters Kluwer and Member of the Trustees’ Advisory Board of Fundacion Cajasur. She is Spanish State Attorney and holds a degree in Law and a diploma in Criminology.

Miguel Roca Junyent Mr. Miguel Roca Junyent serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Board of Directors of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since April 13, 2000. He also serves as Non-Member Secretary of the Bank's Audit and Control, Strategy and Nominating Committees. He has been Partner and Chairman of the Roca Junyent Abogados law firm. He holds a degree in Law from Universidad de Barcelona.

Maria Teresa Garcia-Mila Lloveras Ms. Maria Teresa Garcia-Mila Lloveras serves as Lead Director, Independent Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. She also serves as Member of Risk Committee within the company. She also has been Member of the Board of Directors of the Economic Circle, Researcher and Member of the Managing Board of the Centre for Research in International Economics and Member of the Board of Directors of Enagas SA. She is Professor of Economics and Business Studies at the Pompeu Fabra University in Barcelona. She holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Barcelona and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of Minnesota.

Jose Manuel Lara Garcia Mr. Jose Manuel Lara Garcia serves as Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since April 21, 2016. Prior to this, he was Independent Director at the Company from March 20, 2015. He holds a degree in Political Science from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid, a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, Masters of Business Administration degree from Columbia Business School and Masters degree in Statistics from London School of Economics.

David Martinez Guzman Mr. David Martinez Guzman serves as Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. He was appointed to this post on March 27, 2014. He has been Founder of Fintech Advisory (1986), Chairman and Director of Fintech Advisory, Inc, Director of Alfa, S.A.B., Director of Vitro, S.A.B. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School, a Bachelor's degree in Philosophy from the Pontificia Universidad Gregoriana de Roma, a degree in Electrical Engineering from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico.

Manuel Valls Morato Mr. Manuel Valls Morato serves as Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since September 22, 2016. He also acts as Member of Risk Committee of the company.

Aurora Cata Sala Ms. Aurora Cata Sala serves as Independent Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since January 29, 2015. She holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Polytechnic University of Catalonia and Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE).

Joan Llonch Andreu Mr. Joan Llonch Andreu serves as Independent Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since November 25, 2010, as well as Member of the Bank's Risk, Nominating, Audit and Control Committee. He has been on the Bank's Board since November 28, 1996. He also acted as Vice Chairman of the Bank's Board from 1999 to November 25, 2010, when he was appointed Vice Chairman of Banco Guipuzcoano SA. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Compania d'Agues de Sabadell SA, BancSabadell d'Andorra SA and Basabadell Holding SL. He is Professor of Business Economics and Coordinator of the Department of Marketing at Universidad Autonoma de Barcelona. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Business and Economics from Universidad Autonoma de Barcelona, a Masters of Business Administration degree from the International Institute for Management Development at Lausanne and a diploma in Market Research from Universitat de Barcelona.

Jose Manuel Martinez Martinez Mr. Jose Manuel Martinez Martinez serves as Independent Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. since 2013. He also served as Chairman of Company's Risk Committee till January 29, 2016. He has also been Honorary Chairman of MAPFRE, Chairman of the MAPFRE Foundation's Institute of Social Action and Chairman of the Murcia University Social Council. He obtained a degree in Public Works Engineering from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, a degree in Economics from Universidad Complutense de Madrid. In addition, he obtained a degree in Actuarial Science from the same university.

Jose Ramon Martinez Sufrategui Mr. Jose Ramon Martinez Sufrategui serves as Independent Director of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. He was appointed to this post on September 18, 2010. Moreover, he has been Board Member of Banco Guipuzcoano S.A.