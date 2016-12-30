SA Corporate Real Estate Fund Managers Pty Ltd (SACJ.J)

Name Description

Jeff Molobela Mr. Jeff Molobela, BSc Eng (Hons); MBA., is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company, He holds a BSc Eng (Hons) and an MBA from Imperial College Business School (London University). He has extensive experience in financial services, property, information and ICT. He has served on the Boards of Africon Engineering Limited, Transnet, Primegro Limited, CBS Properties Limited, Growthpoint Properties Limited, Decillion Limited, Cashbuild Limited and Telkom SA Soc Limited. He currently serves on the Boards of N3 Toll Concession Proprietary Limited, Afrisam Limited and chairs the South African Bureau of Standards.

Antoinette Basson Ms. Antoinette Margaret Basson, CA(SA)., is Financial Director, Executive Director of the company. She has 22 years’ experience, 15 of which have been in the financial services industry. She joined Old Mutual Bank from PwC in London in 2000 and then went on to become a member of the Old Mutual South Africa Central Finance team, where she served as the Group Regulatory Accountant. In June 2008 she joined Old Mutual Property as Financial Manager before being appointed to the position of Finance Director at SA Corporate. Antoinette also serves on the Boards of the Company’s subsidiaries.

Terence Rory Mackey Mr. Terence Rory Mackey, BSc Eng; Postgrad Dip Eng; CPFA; Pr CPM., is Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He is responsible for formulating and executing the investment strategy and portfolio management of SA Corporate Real Estate Limited. He joined SA Corporate as Chief Operating Officer on 1 August 2012 and took over the role of Managing Director on 6 December 2012. He was previously part of the team managing the Old Mutual Investment Group South Africa (“OMIGSA”) Alternative Investments boutique from 2008, where he was instrumental in establishing an international infrastructure fund. Prior to that Rory was Group Executive: Commercial at Airports Company South Africa Limited. He was also General Manager of Africa’s largest airport, OR Tambo International Airport, from 1996 to 2001. Rory also serves on the Boards of the Company’s subsidiaries.

Robert Biesman-Simons Mr. Robert John Biesman-Simons, CA(SA)., is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. John was, until recently, the Cape Regional Executive of Lombard Insurance Company Limited. He serves on the Audit Committees of the AuditorGeneral South Africa and Cape Finance Corporation Limited and is also a Director of the latter. He was previously a Director of Century City Limited, Canal Walk Limited and JSE-listed Command Holdings Limited and a partner at Deloitte & Touche.

Adila Chowan Ms. Adila Chowan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Chowan is a Chartered Accountant and is currently the Deputy Director General Supply Chain Management at the Department of Public Works where she is responsible for the procurement of R8 billion in property management, construction, leases, facilities management and goods and services.

Gugu Dingaan Ms. Gugu Patricia Dingaan, CA(SA) is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company, She has 15 years’ experience in corporate finance and investments. She is currently the Investments Executive at WIPHOLD and a Nonexecutive Board member of Distell Group, Adcorp Holdings and Landis+Gyr. She is also Chairman of Khulisani Foundation and an Audit Committee member of Distell Group and Landis+Gyr. Gugu holds an Executive Development Programme Certificate from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

Kenneth Forbes Mr. Kenneth John Forbes, CA(SA)., is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company since 24 July 1995. He has over 31 years’ experience in the township development industry as a previous Director of Tongaat Hulett Developments Proprietary Limited, most of which involved the industrial, commercial and resort sectors. He is currently practising as a property development consultant.

Emily Hendricks Ms. Emily Mauristene Hendricks, Dip in Teaching; LLB; LLM, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Emily joined Barclays Africa Group Limited in September 2014 and is currently employed as a legal adviser in the Corporate and Investment Banking Division with a focus on regulatory developments in Africa. She was previously employed at the National Empowerment Fund (“NEF”) for three years where she gained experience in legal due diligence and execution of commercial legal agreements. Prior to that Emily gained extensive experience in deal-making and business analysis at Business Partners Limited between 2008 and 2011. She served articles and worked at Attorneys Glyn and Marais, where she assisted with property projects, commercial litigations as well as regulatory issues and filings with the Competition Commission. Emily completed the Diploma in Education in 1995, and subsequently graduated from the University of the Western Cape in 2002 with an LLB. She went on to complete the LLM in International Business Transactions at the University of Stellenbosch in 2005.

Mabotha Moloto Mr. Mabotha Arthur Moloto, BA (Hons); Postgrad Eco Principles; MSc in Finance and Financial Law., is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has extensive experience in infrastructure development, financial regulation, pension fund governance, energy regulation and legislative work. He has served on the Boards of Pan African Infrastructure Development Fund, Government Employees Pension Fund and currently serves on the Boards of Kansai Plascon Africa Limited, Harith General Partners Proprietary Limited, Development Bank of Southern Africa, and Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa. Arthur holds a BA Education and BA Honours in Development Studies from the University of Limpopo. He also holds a Postgraduate diploma in Economic Principles and a Master of Science in Finance and Financial Law from the University of London.