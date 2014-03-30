Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (SADE.NS)
SADE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
280.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shashin Patel
|35
|2017
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Vishnubhai Patel
|73
|2017
|Chairman Emeritus
|
Tushar Shah
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Nitin Patel
|47
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Vasistha Patel
|42
|2012
|Executive Director
|
Vikramkumar Patel
|46
|2012
|Executive Director
|
Vipul Patel
|2016
|Additional Executive Director
|
Rajeshriben Patel
|Member of Key Management Personnel
|
Mirat Bhadlawala
|41
|2014
|Additional Independent Director
|
Arunbhai Patel
|69
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Sandip Sheth
|2014
|Independent Director
|
Sandip Patel
|38
|2006
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Atul Ruparel
|47
|2008
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Shashin Patel
|Shri. Shashinbhai Vishnubhai Patel serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. He was Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited. He holds a Masters Degree in Business Administration from K.S. School of Business Management, Gujarat University. He joined Sadbhav Engineering Ltd in the year 2000. He actively participates in all the present projects of the Company and is also incharge of the MIS. His Directorship in other companies are Sadbhav Infrastructure Project Ltd., Ahmedabad Ring Road Infrastructure Ltd., Aurangabad-Jalna Toll Way Ltd., Nagpur-Seoni Express Way Ltd., S.V. Tradelink Pvt. Ltd., Bhavna Tradelink Pvt. Ltd. and Sadbhav Realty Pvt. Ltd. He has 11 years of experience.
|
Vishnubhai Patel
|Shri. Vishnubhai Mafatlal Patel is Chairman Emeritus of the Company. He was Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited., since July 01, 2014 He was Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited. He has 43 years of experience in the construction business since 1968, has been actively involved in the construction business as partner of M/s Bhavna Construction Co. He was in overall charge of canal and road projects being executed by his firm in Gujarat. In the year 1988, he incorporated this company, which subsequently took over the business of M/s. Bhavna Construction Co.
|
Tushar Shah
|
Nitin Patel
|Shri. Nitin Rameshchandra Patel is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited. He was Executive Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant. He was associated with M/s Manubhai & Co., Chartered Accountants before joining Sadbhav Engineering Ltd, in 1995 as an Internal Auditor, with specific responsibilities of auditing and income tax matters.He was subsequently appointed as a Whole Time Director in August 1999. His areas of responsibility include execution of project, cost analysis, claims, arbitration, human resources and purchase policies. He was involved in the widening and strengthening of the 2-lane carriage way of NH-5 in the state of Orissa.
|
Vasistha Patel
|Shri. Vasistha C. Patel has been appointed as Executive Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited., effective October 01, 2012. He holds a Diploma in Civil Engineering from Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad joined Sadbhav Engineering Ltd in 2001. He is in-charge of the technical and civil engineering aspects of the projects undertaken. At present, he has additional charge over the project on Rehabilitation and Upgradation of Gagodhar-Radhanpur Section of NH-15, Gujarat.
|
Vikramkumar Patel
|Shri. Vikramkumar R. Patel has been appointed as Executive Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited., effective October 01, 2012. He is a Commerce Graduate and has 22 years of experience in construction industry.
|
Vipul Patel
|Mr. Vipul H. Patel is Additional Executive Director of the Company. He is a Graduate in Civil Engineering with six years of experience. He joined the Company on April 1, 2002 prior to which he was associated with Nitin Construction Limited He was incharge of the Saurashtra Branch Canal of Narmada Nigam Pvt. Limited His responsibilities included execution of earth work, brick lining, structural work, preparation of work measurements and material procurement. He is in charge of project execution in the upgradation of the Hattigudur to Bidar Road Project. His area of responsibilities include monitoring of the construction activity and structural work, maintaining environmental and safety measures, establishment of quarries, plants, site laboratories, site offices, etc. He is also responsible for the preparation of the documents for monthly Interim Payment Certificates, sub-contractors bill, etc. The amount of compensation paid to him during the last financial year was Rs. 1.44 lakhs.
|
Rajeshriben Patel
|Smt. Rajeshriben Patel is Member of Key Management Personnel of Sadbhav Engineering Limited.
|
Mirat Bhadlawala
|Mr. Mirat N. Bhadlawala is an Additional Independent Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited. He has more than 23 years experiences in areas of boast of Procurement, Negotiation, Contract Management, Marketing and Business Strategy.
|
Arunbhai Patel
|
Sandip Sheth
|Mr. Sandip A. Sheth is an Independent Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited. He has vast experiences in the field of Corporate Law, Finance and other related areas.
|
Sandip Patel
|Shri. Sandip V. Patel is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited., since June 27, 2006. He is a Chartered Accountant and holds B.Com. F.C.A.DISA (ICA). He has wide experience in Finance and Accounts, Audit, Taxation, Management consultancy, structuring international transactions, developing internal control systems, cost planning and project financing.
|
Atul Ruparel
|Shri. Atul N. Ruparel is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sadbhav Engineering Limited., since October 23, 2008. He has knowledge in Finance and Accounts, Audit, Taxation, Management Consultancy, Tax Planning, Project Financing. He holds B. Com. F.C.A. He is Director of Kutchh Gujarat Finstock Ltd. and STEPS Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Shashin Patel
|6,000,000
|
Vishnubhai Patel
|18,000,000
|
Tushar Shah
|--
|
Nitin Patel
|5,400,000
|
Vasistha Patel
|3,000,000
|
Vikramkumar Patel
|3,000,000
|
Vipul Patel
|--
|
Rajeshriben Patel
|--
|
Mirat Bhadlawala
|--
|
Arunbhai Patel
|--
|
Sandip Sheth
|--
|
Sandip Patel
|--
|
Atul Ruparel
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Shashin Patel
|0
|0
|
Vishnubhai Patel
|0
|0
|
Tushar Shah
|0
|0
|
Nitin Patel
|0
|0
|
Vasistha Patel
|0
|0
|
Vikramkumar Patel
|0
|0
|
Vipul Patel
|0
|0
|
Rajeshriben Patel
|0
|0
|
Mirat Bhadlawala
|0
|0
|
Arunbhai Patel
|0
|0
|
Sandip Sheth
|0
|0
|
Sandip Patel
|0
|0
|
Atul Ruparel
|0
|0