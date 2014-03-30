Edition:
United States

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SAEM.NS)

SAEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

467.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.55 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs469.55
Open
Rs472.60
Day's High
Rs472.90
Day's Low
Rs465.20
Volume
17,181
Avg. Vol
173,873
52-wk High
Rs489.70
52-wk Low
Rs185.10

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Kamal Sarda

62 1978 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Padam Jain

2016 Chief Financial Officer, Additional Director

Pankaj Sarda

35 2014 Deputy Managing Director

Manish Sethi

2014 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Uma Sarda

55 2014 Director

Jitender Balakrishnan

67 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Asit Basu

64 2003 Independent Non-Executive Director

Chittur Lakshminarayanan

64 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director

Rakesh Mehra

62 Independent Non-Executive Director

Gajinder Sahni

67 2008 Independent Non-Executive Director

P. Tripathi

71 2003 Independent Non-Executive Director
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Kamal Sarda

Mr. Kamal Kishore Sarda is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. He holds B.E. (Mech.) degree. He hs 39 years of experience.

Padam Jain

Pankaj Sarda

Mr. Pankaj Sarda is Deputy Managing Director of the company. He was Whole-Time Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited.. He holds Industrial Engineering from the Nagpur University and MBA from the Purdue University, USA. He has more than 8 years experience in project, HR and corporate affairs. He holds directorships in Sarda Energy Ltd, Madhya Bharat Power Corpn. Ltd., Sarda Energy & Minerals Hongkong Ltd., Madanpur South Coal Co. Ltd., Rishabh Mining & Transport Co. Pvt. Ltd., Natural Resources Energy Private Limited.

Manish Sethi

Uma Sarda

Mrs. Uma Sarda is Director of the company. Mrs. Uma Sarda is graduate in Arts (Home Science). Mrs. Uma Sarda is attached to Friends of Tribals Society an NGO which works for the primary education of the tribal children and health care of tribal people of Chhattisgarh. Apart from the above, she is also a participant in various social activities in and around Raipur

Jitender Balakrishnan

Shri. Jitender Balakrishnan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. He had a long association with IDBI group wherein he has served on various posts upto the level of Dy. MD & Group Head Corporate Banking before retiring. He has wide experience of corporate finance in sectors like, Oil and Gas, Refineries, Power, Telecom, Airports, Roads, Ports, Steel, Cement, Fertilizers, Petrochemicals, Hotel, Pharmaceuticals, Paper, etc.

Asit Basu

Mr. Asit Kumar Basu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. He has been a Director of the company since January, 2003. His qualifiaction is BME. He is Ex-Chief General Manager IDBI. He has more than 40 years experience in the field of finance and industry. He has been a Director of Online Capital Markets Ltdd, EM Financial Advisory Services (India) Pvt. Ltd; ICRA Online Ltd. He has been Chairman of the Audit Committee and member of the Remuneration Committee of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

Chittur Lakshminarayanan

Mr. Chittur Krishnan Lakshminarayanan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. His qualification is B. Tech. He worked as a Plant Engineer for 8 years with Madras Petrochem Ltd. Thereafter, he worked with Industrial Development Bank of India, firstly in Project finance and then in Investment Banking. Lastly, he worked as President and CEO of STCMS Electric Company Pvt. Ltd., which is operating a 250 MW IPP. He is Director of Shri Kailash Logistics Ltd., Madhya Bharat Power Corporation Ltd.

Rakesh Mehra

Mr. Rakesh Mehra is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited.. He has been a Director of the company since July, 1986. He is a Cost Accountant. He is Ex-General Manager of MPAKVN and has 35 years of experience in the field of finance. He has been Director of Econotech Services Pvt. Ltd, Minwool Rock Fibres Ltd; Shiv Solvent Extractions Products Pvt. Ltd. He has been Member of Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd.

Gajinder Sahni

Mr. Gajinder Singh Sahni is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited. He is done Post Graduate Diploma in Public Administration, Cardiff University, U. K. He is a retired IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh Cadre belonging to 1971 batch. He has played a role as a Member of the Indian Administrative Service, in a wide spectrum of areas at the highest levels of decision making in the government.

P. Tripathi

Shri. P. R. Tripathi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited.. Mr. Tripathi is Non-Executive Independent Director for Raipur Alloys and Steel Limited. He holds B.Sc Hons, Mining Engineering. He is Ex-CMD, NMDC. He has more than 48 years of experience in the mining and related activities.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading