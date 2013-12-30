Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)

Name Description

Lionel Guerin Mr. Lionel Jean Guerin Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Company. Mr. Guerin was Chief Financial Officer of one of Saint-Gobain Group’s affiliates in Poland between 2000 and 2003 and then the Group’s Chief Financial Officer for Poland and Eastern Europe zone between 2003 and 2008. He was Chief Financial Officer of Sanofi Poland from June 2011.

Shailesh Ayyangar Dr. Shailesh Ayyangar is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Sanofi India Limited. He served as the Wholetime Director of Sanofi- Synthelabo (India) Limited. His qualifications are B.V.Fc & A.H., P.G.D.M. IIM (Ahmedabad). Dr. Shailesh Ayyangar assumed office as Managing Director of Aventis Pharma Limited on October 25, 2005. Dr. Ayyangar has wide-ranging experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He held senior Sales and Marketing positions in SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in India and Great Britain. He was also Wholetime Director of SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals before its merger with GlaxoWellcome. He was Head of the Tropical Medicine Business unit for International Markets in SmithKline Beecham, UK, for four years prior to his return to India. A graduate in Veterinary Science, Dr. Ayyangar holds a Post-graduate Degree in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

F. Briens Mr. F. Briens is the Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Briens joined in the Sanofi Group in March 1988 as an Internal Auditor. Since then, he served in a variety of positions including Director of Controlling in the USA and CFO Interlatina Zone in Panama. After the merger with Synthelabo, he was nominated Deputy Director in the Audit department and then CFO for the Latin America Region. In January 2000, he was appointed to his current position as Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer for the Intercontinental Region of Sanofi.

Subhash Gupte Mr. Subhash Raghunath Gupte serves as Independent Director of the Company. He was the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company.

Rangaswamy Iyer Mr. Rangaswamy R. Iyer is an Independent Director of the Company. He was MD of Wyeth Limited for about ten years till end October 2009.