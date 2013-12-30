Sanofi India Ltd (SANO.NS)
SANO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,200.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Aditya Narayan
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Lionel Guerin
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Girish Tekchandani
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Shailesh Ayyangar
|60
|2005
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
N. Rajaram
|2017
|Whole Time Director
|
A. Sood
|2017
|Whole Time Director
|
Cyril Grandchamp-Desraux
|2017
|Additional Director
|
Thomas Rouckout
|2017
|Additional Director
|
F. Briens
|55
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
|
Subhash Gupte
|77
|2015
|Independent Director
|
Rangaswamy Iyer
|62
|2016
|Independent Director
|
A. K. Nedungadi
|57
|2015
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Aditya Narayan
|
Lionel Guerin
|Mr. Lionel Jean Guerin Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director of the Company. Mr. Guerin was Chief Financial Officer of one of Saint-Gobain Group’s affiliates in Poland between 2000 and 2003 and then the Group’s Chief Financial Officer for Poland and Eastern Europe zone between 2003 and 2008. He was Chief Financial Officer of Sanofi Poland from June 2011.
|
Girish Tekchandani
|
Shailesh Ayyangar
|Dr. Shailesh Ayyangar is the Managing Director, Executive Director of Sanofi India Limited. He served as the Wholetime Director of Sanofi- Synthelabo (India) Limited. His qualifications are B.V.Fc & A.H., P.G.D.M. IIM (Ahmedabad). Dr. Shailesh Ayyangar assumed office as Managing Director of Aventis Pharma Limited on October 25, 2005. Dr. Ayyangar has wide-ranging experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He held senior Sales and Marketing positions in SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in India and Great Britain. He was also Wholetime Director of SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals before its merger with GlaxoWellcome. He was Head of the Tropical Medicine Business unit for International Markets in SmithKline Beecham, UK, for four years prior to his return to India. A graduate in Veterinary Science, Dr. Ayyangar holds a Post-graduate Degree in Business Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
|
N. Rajaram
|
A. Sood
|
Cyril Grandchamp-Desraux
|
Thomas Rouckout
|
F. Briens
|Mr. F. Briens is the Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Briens joined in the Sanofi Group in March 1988 as an Internal Auditor. Since then, he served in a variety of positions including Director of Controlling in the USA and CFO Interlatina Zone in Panama. After the merger with Synthelabo, he was nominated Deputy Director in the Audit department and then CFO for the Latin America Region. In January 2000, he was appointed to his current position as Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer for the Intercontinental Region of Sanofi.
|
Subhash Gupte
|Mr. Subhash Raghunath Gupte serves as Independent Director of the Company. He was the Independent Non-Executive Director of the company.
|
Rangaswamy Iyer
|Mr. Rangaswamy R. Iyer is an Independent Director of the Company. He was MD of Wyeth Limited for about ten years till end October 2009.
|
A. K. Nedungadi
|Mr. A. K. Ravi Nedungadi serves as Independent Director of the Company. He was Independent Non-Executive Director of Sanofi India Limited. Mr. Nedungadi started his career in McNeill & Magor Limited as Regional Accounts Manager. After working for six years he joined Pentagon Fasteners Limited as Financial Controller. He joined the UB Group in January 1 990 as Corporate Treasurer. In 1 992 he became Group Finance Director of UB International Limited which position he held for 5 years. He returned to India in April 1997 to head Finance at McDowell & Co. He was elevated to the position of President and Chief Financial Officer of the UB Group in October 1999. He also served as the Director of Kingfisher Airlines Limited, Deccan Charters Limited, Millenea Vision Advertising (P) Ltd, DCL Holdings Pvt. Ltd, Wotan Pte. Limited, Singapore, Bouvet Ladubay S.A., France, Force India Brand Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Aditya Narayan
|--
|
Lionel Guerin
|--
|
Girish Tekchandani
|--
|
Shailesh Ayyangar
|11,491,600
|
N. Rajaram
|--
|
A. Sood
|--
|
Cyril Grandchamp-Desraux
|--
|
Thomas Rouckout
|--
|
F. Briens
|--
|
Subhash Gupte
|--
|
Rangaswamy Iyer
|--
|
A. K. Nedungadi
|--
As Of 30 Dec 2013
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Aditya Narayan
|0
|0
|
Lionel Guerin
|0
|0
|
Girish Tekchandani
|0
|0
|
Shailesh Ayyangar
|0
|0
|
N. Rajaram
|0
|0
|
A. Sood
|0
|0
|
Cyril Grandchamp-Desraux
|0
|0
|
Thomas Rouckout
|0
|0
|
F. Briens
|0
|0
|
Subhash Gupte
|0
|0
|
Rangaswamy Iyer
|0
|0
|
A. K. Nedungadi
|0
|0