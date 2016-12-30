SAP SE (SAPG.DE)

Name Description

Hasso Plattner Prof. Dr. Hasso Plattner is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE (Sap AG) since May 9, 2003. He has served as Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer from 2002 till May 9, 2003. He is Chairman of the General and Compensation Committee, Technology and Strategy Committee, People and Organization Committee, Nomination Committee and Special Committee. He served as supervisory board member at Oligo Lichttechnik GmbH until August 28, 2014. He also serves as Chief Software Advisor of SAP, engaged in the following transactions with SAP: providing consulting services to SAP, receiving sport sponsoring from SAP, making purchases of SAP products and services. He holds a degree in Communications from the University of Kalrsruhe.

Bill McDermott Mr. Bill McDermott is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board at SAP SE since 2014. Previously he was Co-Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board at Sap AG from February 7, 2010 to 2014. He is responsible for Strategy, Governance, Business Development, Corporate Development, Communications and Marketing, Human Resources, Business Network. He serves as Board of Directors, ANSYS, Inc., Canonsburg, PA, United States and Board of Directors, Under Armour, Inc., Baltimore, MD, United States and Board of Directors, Dell Secure Works, Atlanta, GA, United States (from April 21, 2016.

Margret Klein-Magar Ms. Margret Klein-Magar has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of SAP SE since May 20, 2015. She has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative since May 23, 2012. She is Member of General and Compensation Committee, Technology and Strategy Committee and Finance and Investment Committee. She serves as Vice President, Head of SAP Alumni Relations, Chairperson of the Spokespersons’ Committee of Senior Managers of SAP SE.

Luka Mucic Mr. Luka Mucic has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board at SAP SE since May 2, 2016. He was Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Member of the Executive Board at the Company from July 1, 2014 to May 2, 2016. His additional responsibilities at the firm include finance, administration including investor relations, process office and data protection and privacy.

Robert Enslin Mr. Robert Enslin is President - Global Customer Operations, Member of the Executive Board at SAP SE since May 4, 2014. His additional responsibilities include Global Sales, Industry & LoB Solutions Sales, Services Sales, Sales Operations, Global Customer Office.

Steve Singh Mr. Steve Singh is MPresident - Business Networks and Applications, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE since April 1, 2016. His responsibilities includes driving SAP’s market-leading businesses of Concur, SAP Ariba, and SAP Fieldglass, the center of the company’s business network strategy. Singh is also responsible for Data-as-a-Service, a strategic new business unit with substantive growth opportunities in the area of Big Data. Lastly, Singh is head of two recently formed end-to-end business units at SAP: one which provides front office and back office solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SAP Business One, SAP Anywhere and SAP Business ByDesign), and the other which offers solutions for the healthcare market, including the SAP Connected Health platform. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors at Center ID, Bellevue, WA, United States; Board of Directors, ModuMetal, Inc., Seattle, WA, United States; Board of Directors, Talend, Redwood City, CA, United States (from October 4, 2016); Chairman of the Board of Directors, Docker, Inc., San Francisco, CA, United States (from November 3, 2016).

Christian Klein Mr. Christian Klein has been Chief Operating Officer at SAP SE since April 1, 2016. He is tasked with ensuring the optimization of SAP's end-to-end business processes, supported by a highly automated and integrated IT landscape. In his role as SAP chief controlling officer he is also responsible for SAP's Group Controlling and oversees the company's 2015-2020 growth and profitability strategy. He joined SAP as a student in 1999 and has a degree in international business administration from the University of Cooperative Education in Mannheim, Germany.

Stefan Ries Mr. Stefan Ries has been Chief Human Resource Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Labour Relations Director of SAP SE since April 1, 2016. He is responsible for HR Strategy, Business Transformation, Organizational Effectiveness Simplification, Culture: How we run, Leadership Development, Talent Development, Learning Experience. He also serves on the Supervisory Board, Rhein Neckar Loewen GmbH, Kronau, Germany.

Thomas Saueressig Mr. Thomas Saueressig has been Chief Information Officer at SAP SE since May 1, 2016. He joined SAP in 2004 and was previously global head of IT service. He holds a diploma in business information technology from the University of Cooperative Education in Mannheim, Germany, as well as a joint executive MBA from ESSEC (France) and Mannheim Business School (Germany).

Juergen Mueller Dr. Juergen Mueller has been Chief Innovation Officer of SAP SE since July 22, 2016. Before joining SAP in 2013, Mueller was co-representative of Professor Hasso Plattner’s research chair at the Hasso Plattner Institute (HPI) for Software Systems Engineering in Potsdam, Germany. He holds a doctorate degree in IT systems engineering.

Justin Somaini Mr. Justin Somaini is appointed as Chief Security Officer at SAP SE since January 1, 2016. He joined the company from cloud provider Box, where he was chief trust officer, having previously held a number of senior positions at both Yahoo and Symantec. Somaini has accrued more than 20 years’ professional experience in the IT security sector.

Michael Kleinemeier Mr. Michael Kleinemeier is Member of the Executive Board - Digital Business Services of SAP SE since November 1, 2015. He has held various leadership positions at SAP. In 2013, he was appointed President of the region Middle and Eastern Europe (MEE), where he was responsible for all market activities and the entire SAP product portfolio in this region. From 2010 to 2012, he was Head of Global End-to-End Services. In this capacity, Kleinemeier was responsible for driving sales and market adoption of SAP’s latest solutions. In parallel he served as Head of the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland). In 2007, Kleinemeier was appointed Head of Industry Solutions and Corporate Officer of SAP. From 2001 to 2007, he was Managing Director of SAP Deutschland. During that time, he was also President of the former EMEA Central (DACH and the Benelux countries) sales region. From 1989 to 1999, he held key positions in sales, consulting, and training at SAP. From 1999 to 2001, Kleinemeier was Board member of itelligence AG, an SAP partner company.

Bernd Leukert Mr. Bernd Leukert is Member of the Executive Board - Products & Innovation at SAP SE since May 4, 2014. His additional responsibilities include Global Development Organization, Innovation & Cloud Delivery, Product Strategy, Development Services, SAP Global Security. He also serves on the Supervisory Board, DFKI (Deutsches Forschungszentrum für Künstliche Intelligenz GmbH), Kaiserslautern, Germany (from October 13, 2015).

Pekka Ala-Pietila Mr. Pekka Ala-Pietilae is Member of the Supervisory Board at SAP SE since May 3, 2002. He is Member of the Finance and Investment Committee, Technology and Strategy, Nomination and Special Committees. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors, Huhtamäki Oyj, Espoo, Finland; Chairman of the Board of Directors, Solidium Oy, Helsinki, Finland (until April 22, 2015); Board of Directors, Pöyry Plc, Vantaa, Finland; Chairman of the Board of Directors, CVON Group Limited, London, United Kingdom; Board of Directors, CVON Limited, London, United Kingdom; Chairman of the Board of Directors, CVON Innovation Services Oy, Turku, Finland; Board of Directors, CVON Future Limited, London, United Kingdom; Chairman of the Board of Directors, Blyk International Ltd., London, United Kingdom; Board of Directors, Sanoma Corporation, Helsinki, Finland. He obtained Doctorate of science from Helsingin kauppakorkeakoulu, and University of Tampere, and Master of Science in economics from Helsingin kauppakorkeakoulu.

Panagiotis Bissiritsas Mr. Panagiotis Bissiritsas is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of SAP SE since April 23, 2007. He is Support Expert. He has been Member of the General and Technology and Strategy Committee, as well as Finance and Investment Committee since May 10, 2007.

Martin Duffek Mr. Martin Duffek has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of SAP SE since May 20, 2015. He is a Product Manager. He is Member of the Audit Committee, People and Organization Committee.

Anja Feldmann Prof. Anja Feldmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board at SAP SE since May 23, 2012. She is Member of Technology and Strategy Committee and People and Organization Committee. She is Professor at the Electrical Engineering and Computer Science Faculty at the Technische Universität Berlin.

Wilhelm Haarmann Prof. Dr. Wilhelm Haarmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board at SAP SE since 1988. He is Chairman of the Finance and Strategy Committee, as well as Member of the General Committee, Compensation Committee, and Special Committee. He has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Aareon AG until July 1, 2009. He is an Attorney at the German bar, Certified Public Auditor, Certified Tax Advisor and Senior Partner at HAARMANN Partnerschaftsgesellschaft, Rechtanwaelte, Steuerberater, Wirtschaftspruefer. He practices as a partner in the law firm Linklaters LLP in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. He has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Vodafone Holding GmbH until December 16, 2010. He was Supervisory Board, Celesio AG, Stuttgart, Germany (until March 1, 2015) and he was chairman of the supervisory board of Cinemax AG until April 25, 2014.

Jim Hagemann Snabe Mr. Jim Hagemann Snabe has been Member of the Supervisory Board at SAP SE since July 7, 2014. Previously, he was Co-Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board at the company from February 7, 2010 to May 21, 2014. He joined the Executive Board on July 1, 2008. He is Member of the General and Compensation Committee, Finance and Investment Committee. He serves as Board of Directors, Bang & Olufsen A/S, Struer, Denmark; Board of Directors, Danske Bank A/S, Copenhagen, Denmark; Supervisory Board, Allianz SE, Munich, Germany; Supervisory Board, Siemens AG, Munich, Germany. He has been with the company for more than 15 years, holding various management positions in sales and development, including managing director of the SAP Nordic region and General Manager for industry solutions development globally. He joined the Company in 1990. He has served on the Board of Directors of Mannaz A/S until September 23, 2009. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Linkage A/S and Thrane & Thrane A/S. He has served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Crossgate AG until July 31, 2010.

Andreas Hahn Mr. Andreas Hahn has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of SAP SE since May 20, 2015. He is Product Expert, Industry Standards & Open Source. He is Member of the Audit Committee, People and Organization Committee.

Gesche Joost Prof. Dr. Gesche Joost is Member of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE since May 28, 2015. She is Member of the Technology and Strategy Committee, People and Organization Committee. She also serves as Professor for Design Research and Head of the Design Research Lab, University of Arts Berlin. Gesche Joost is Germany’s Digital Champion on the European Commission’s Digital Agenda initiative. She advises the Commission on implementing the Digital Agenda for Europe, focusing on digital skills, the digitization of work, and support for startups. Up until 2010, she was a junior professor for Interaction Design & Media at the Technical University of Berlin in cooperation with Telekom Innovation Laboratories. As a visiting professor, she taught Gender and Design at the HAWK Hildesheim. In 2009, she received the Young TalentAward for Science from the mayor of Berlin. She is the chairwoman of DGTF e.V.[German Society for Design Theory and Research] and a board member for theTechnologiestiftung Berlin. She is also a board member of the German National Academic Foundation (Studienstiftung des deutschen Volkes), an appointed member of the Synod of the Evangelical Church in Germany (EKD) as well as a full member of the Goethe Institute. She also serves as Supervisory Board at ClearVAT Aktiengesellschaft, Berlin, Germany (from March 31, 2016).

Lars Lamade Mr. Lars Lamade is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at SAP SE since 2002. He was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company from May 10, 2007 until May 23, 2012. He is Member of the General and Compensation Committee, People and Organization Committee and Special Committee. He began his career at SAP after passing his university-admission exams in 1990. From 1991 through 1994, he studied business administration - specializing in business information technology - at the University of Cooperative Education (Duale Hochschule) in Mannheim, Germany, in cooperation with SAP AG. Following his graduation, Lars was able to gather valuable experience in a variety of areas: Between 1994 and 1998, he worked in product marketing for R/3 PM, industry marketing for utilities and telecommunications, marketing communication for the European subsidiaries, and executive marketing. Between 1999 and 2001, he was responsible for supporting the Marketing and Business Development departments in the Global Partner Program, working closely with - among others - HP and Compaq. In 2002, Lars was elected as an employee representative on the Supervisory Board, a position that he has held for the last ten years. In 2003, he transferred to HR, where he was responsible for graduate recruitment and where his duties included organizing events for graduate applicants to SAP. Since 2004, he has worked as a project manager in the OPD Operations Office. His main duties include managing sponsoring activities and employee motivation programs, as well as organizing and conducting a variety of events and projects. He also serves as upervisory Board, Rhein-Neckar Löwen GmbH, Kronau, Germany.

Bernard Liautaud Mr. Bernard Liautaud has been Member of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE since June 3, 2008. He is Member of the General and Compensation Committee, Technology and Strategy Committee and Nomination Committee. He serves as General Partner Balderton Capital, London, United Kingdom; Board of Directors, nlyte Software Ltd., London, United Kingdom; Board of Directors, Talend SA, Suresnes, France; Board of Directors, Wonga Group Ltd., London, United Kingdom; Board of Directors, SCYTL Secure Electronic Voting SA, Barcelona, Spain; Board of Directors, Vestiaire Collective SA, Levallois-Perret, France; and among others.

Christine Regitz Ms. Christine Regitz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of SAP SE since May 20, 2015. She is Deputy Chairperson of the Technology and Strategy Committee, and Member of the People and Organization Committee. She is the vice president of User Experience at SAP SE. Christine worked as a consultant at IDS Prof. Scheer. In 1994 she moved to DACOS Software GmbH, which at that time had already been acquired by SAP. After a brief period in consulting, Christine transferred to the development department of SAP, where she has since held various positions and responsibilities primarily in the areas of manufacturing industries and transportation management with additional focus on industry solutions for retail/consumer industries and energy management. In her current function she is responsible for the development of SAP Fiori and HANA Cloud Platform in the Industry Cloud. Christine is co-founder of the Business Women’s Network at SAP and is a certified business coach and mediator.

Erhard Schipporeit Dr. Erhard Schipporeit is Member of the Supervisory Board of SAP SE since May 12, 2005. He is a Chairman of the Audit Committee, and Member Special Committee. He serves as Independent Management Consultant. He is a member of a number of supervisory boards, including that of SAP SE, Deutsche Börse AG, Talanx AG, BDO AG, and Hanover Rueckversicherung AG. He started his career in 1979 in the Bosch Group and in 1981 he joined VARTA AG/VARTA Battery AG, at that time a leading European battery company, where he became Chief Financial Officer in 1990 and Chief Executive and Chairman of the Executive Board in 1993. After the successful restructuring of VARTA the next move in his career brought him to the Munich-based conglomerate company VIAG AG as CFO. VIAG merged in 2000 with VEBA AG to form the new E.ON AG, one of the world‘s leading utility companies, where he became member of the Executive Board and CFO from 2000 to 2006.

Robert Schuschnig-Fowler Mr. Robert Schuschnig-Fowler is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of SAP SE since May 20, 2015. Robert Schuschnig-Fowler has been a member of the SAP SE Works Council since April 2014. Since November 2014, Robert is also acting Deputy Chairman of the SAP SE Works Council Europe. After completing his humanities studies in the USA and Germany, he went on to teach English and German at the Helsinki Polytechnic Stadia. Robert joined SAP in 1998 and initially worked in the IBU Public Sector and then at SAP University. In 2001, he moved to SAP Language Services as the account manager for the translation of SAP training materials. Robert Schuschnig-Fowler is a member of the Executive Board of the ver.di union site group at SAP.

Sebastian Sick Dr. Sebastian Sick is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of SAP SE since May 20, 2015. He is a General and Compensation Committee, Finance and Investment Committee, Special Committee. He is a lawyer and head of the commercial law unit of the Hans Böckler Foundation, a non-profit organization in Düsseldorf. Sebastian provides advice to employee representatives on supervisory boards on social and codetermination issues. He is a national and international expert on the topics of European company law, corporate governance, and codetermination rights, as well as co-author of the standard work "Supervisory Practice – Handbook for Employee Representatives on Supervisory Boards". He has also served as expert on the German government commission for corporate codetermination (Biedenkopf Commission II), in hearings of the German parliament and the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), and for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), among others.

Pierre Thiollet Mr. Pierre Thiollet is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee representative of SAP SE since May 20, 2015. He is a Webmaster. He is a Member of the Technology and Strategy Committee. He majored in both Computer Science and Organizational Sociology. He has worked for various IT companies before joining the Paris Chamber of Commerce as a project manager. He then joined Business Objects in 1999 as the webmaster of the development group. Since the acquisition of Business Objects by SAP in 2008, Pierre Thiollet works in the SAP Paris Lab as an IT consultant. Pierre Thiollet has been representing employees since 2002 when he established the first employee union at Business Objects. He was then the employee representative on the Board of Directors of Business Objects between 2006 and 2010. He also represented France within the special negotiation body for the first European Works Council at SAP. Currently he is a member of the SAP France Works Council; Secretary for the Hygiene, Security and Working Conditions Committee, and Union Delegate.