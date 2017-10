Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (SARKY.IS)

Name Description

Hayrettin Cayci Mr. Hayrettin Cayci was appointed Chairman of the Board of SARKUYSAN ELEKTROLITIK BAKIR SANAYI VE TICARET ANONIM SIRKETI as of July 1, 2015. He started serving as Chairman of the Board, General Manager of the Company on 2011, but stopped serving as General Manager as of July 1, 2015. He served as Executive Member of the Board, General Manager of the Company until 2011. He also acts as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He has a Masters degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

Sevgur Arslanpay Ms. Sevgur Arslanpay is performing as Vice General Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS responsible for Technical Affairs. Previously, she was also responsible for Foreign Trade activities of the Company. Ms. Arslanpay has a degree in Chemical Engineering.

Sabri Atilla Mr. Sabri Atilla is performing as Administrative Affairs Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He has a degree in Business.

Erhan Akbas Mr. Erhan Akbas is performing as Data Processing Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He is a System Analyst.

Nezih Surmeli Mr. Nezih Surmeli is performing as Sales Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Mehmet Yildiz Mr. Mehmet Mahir Yildiz is performing as Export Marketing Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He has a degree in Industrial Engineering.

Oguz Ergungor Mr. Oguz Ergungor is performing as Human Resources Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He has a degree in Economics.

Murat Ayman Mr. Murat Ayman is performing as Assistant Facilities Manager at Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. Prior to this, he was Auxiliaries Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He is a Shipping Machinery Engineer.

Tolga Ediz Mr. Tolga Ediz is performing as Continuous Casting Plant Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He has a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

Dilek Gini Ms. Dilek Mine Gini is performing as Import Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. She has a degree in Business.

Emine Gundag Ms. Emine Gundag is performing as Commercial Accounting Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. She also acts as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company. She previously served as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. She has a degree in Business. She is a Certified Public Accountant.

Meryem Kaya Ms. Meryem Kaya is performing as Export Applications Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. She has a degree in Business.

Ilhan Kocaman Mr. Ilhan Kocaman is performing as Quality Assurance Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He has a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

Levent Kulac Mr. Levent Sakir Kulac is performing as Refinery Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He has a degree in Metallurgical Engineering.

Filiz Tekin Salmanli Ms. Filiz Tekin Salmanli is performing as Production and Product Planning Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. She has a degree in Industrial Engineering.

Ferhan Turnagil Mr. Ferhan Turnagil is performing as Cost Accounting Manager of Sarkuysan Elektrolitik Bakir Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. He has a degree in Business. He is a Certified Public Accountant.