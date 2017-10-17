SASA Polyester Sanayi AS (SASA.IS)

Name Description

Mehmet Gocmen Mr. Mehmet Gocmen is Chairman of the Board of SASA Polyester Sanayi AS. Mr. Gocmen started his career in 1983 at Celik Halat ve Tel San. AS. He served at Lafarge Ekmel Beton AS as General Manager and as Vice President of Business Development of Lafarge Turkiye between 1996 and 2002. He was appointed General Manager of Akcansa in 2003. Mr. Gocmen was serving as Vice Chairman of Cimsa between September 15, 2004 and September 9, 2005, and on May 2, 2006 he was re-elected as Member of the Board and served as Vice Chairman until July 20, 2009. Mr. Gocmen graduated from Middle East Technical University Department of Industrial Engineering with a Bachelors degree and received his Masters degree from Syracuse University, Industrial and Operations Engineering.

Husnu Ergoz Mr. Husnu Ertugrul Ergoz is Board Member of SASA Polyester Sanayi AS. He is Independent Board Member of Afyon Cimento Sanayii TAS. Mr. Ergoz is a retired manager.

Mehmet Kahya Mr. Mehmet Kahya is Board Member of SASA Polyester Sanayi AS. Having started his career at Sabanci Holding as a supervisor in charge of management services for Sasa (1975-1980), Mr. Kahya subsequently functioned as the president of MKM International (Holland, 1980-1984) and Sibernetik Sistemler (1984-1986), both of which he was a founder of. After re-joining the Sabanci Group in 1986 as the Vice President of Automotive Business, he served as the President of Temsa (1986-1990), and Vice President of Toyotasa (1990-1994), as well as a member of the Planning and Steering Committee of Sabanci Holding, and a board member of Temsa, Toyotasa, Susa and Sapeksa. Mr. Kahya received his double major degree in Economy and Chemical Engineering from Yale University in 1973. He got his MBA in 1975 in Finance, Marketing and Operations Research from the Kellogg School of Management.

Mahmut Kara Mr. Mahmut Volkan Kara is Board Member of SASA Polyester Sanayi AS. He previously worked at Dell Computers in Texas, at A.T. Kearney in Chicago, at SAB Miller in Wisconsin. He is currently the Corporate Strategy and Planning Director of Sabanci Holding AS. Mr. Kara graduated from Robert College, Istanbul Teknik Universitesi with Major in Mechanical Engineering and from North Carolina University with an MBA degree.