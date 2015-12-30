Sanofi SA (SASY.PA)

Name Description

Serge Weinberg Mr. Serge Weinberg has served as Independent Chairman of the Board of Sanofi S.A. since April 2, 2015. Within the Company, he was Independent Chairman of the Board, Interim Chief Executive Officer from October 29, 2014 to April 2, 2015; Chairman of the Board from May 17, 2010 and October 29, 2014; Director from December 16, 2009 and May 17, 2010. He is Chairman of the Appointments and Governance Committee (as of October 28, 2015), and Chairman of the Strategy Committee of the Company. Additionally, Mr. Weinberg has been Director of VL Holding, Manager of Alret and Maremma, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Schneider Electric and Financiere BFSA, among others. Previously, he was Director of Sanofi SA from December 16, 2009 until May 17, 2010. He became Chief of Staff of the French Budget Minister, Laurent Fabius, in 1981. After a position of Deputy General Manager for Finance at the French Television Channel FR3 (1982-1983), he became Chief Executive Officer and then Chairman of the Havas Tourisme Group, the function he held from 1983 to 1987. He was then appointed CEO of Pallas Finance for three years and joined the Pinault Group in 1990 as President of CFAO. In the Pinault Group, he was then appointed Chairman and CEO of Rexel for the period from 1991 to 1995 and chaired the Management Board of the PPR Group for 10 years. In March 2005, he founded the investment firm Weinberg Capital Partners, which manages funds dedicated to LBO and real estate. Mr. Weinberg was also Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Accor Group from 2006 to 2009. Mr. Weinberg obtained a degree in Law from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and obtained a degree from the ENA - Ecole Nationale d'Administration Publique in 1976.

Olivier Brandicourt Mr. Olivier Brandicourt has served as Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sanofi S.A. since May 4, 2015. He was Chairman of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of the Company from April 2, 2015 to May 4, 2015. He is Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. He has 28 years of global experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He joined the Company after serving as Chief Executive Officer of Bayer Healthcare AG since 2013. He worked at Pfizer for 13 years, where he most recently served as Member of the Executive Leadership Team and as President and General Manager of the Emerging Markets and Established Products business units. Over his career at Pfizer, he served in a series of leadership positions, including heading its Global Primary Care business unit from 2009 to 2012 and its Global Specialty Care business unit from 2008 to 2009. He also led its Cardiology business in the United States, as well as several regional operations around the world. Brandicourt started his career as a Medical Director for the Region Africa at Warner-Lambert/Parke-Davis, where he held other senior positions in medical and marketing before being appointed General Manager of Canada. He also spent eight years with the Institute of Infectious and Tropical Diseases at the Pitie-Salpetriere Hospital in Paris with a focus on malaria research in West and Central Africa and two years in the Republic of Congo as a doctor. He is also an Honorary Member of the Royal College of Physicians in London and a board member of the Children’s Aid Society in New York. He studied medicine in Paris where he specialized in Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine (Universite Paris V Rene Descartes) and holds an Advanced Degree in Cellular and Immunological Pathophysiology from Universite Paris V Rene Descartes. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Biology (Universite Paris XII Val de Marne).

Jerome Contamine Mr. Jerome Contamine has served as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since March 16, 2009. After four years at the Cour des Comptes as a Senior State General Auditor, he joined Elf Aquitaine in 1988, as Advisor to the Chief Financial Officer, and became Group Finance Director & Treasurer in 1991. He became General Manager of Elf Petroleum Norway in 1995, after being named Deputy Vice President of Elf Upstream Division for Europe and the U.S. In 1999, he was appointed Member of the taskforce for integration with Total, in charge of the reorganization of the merged entity, TotalFinaElf, and became, in 2000, Vice President Europe and Central Asia, Upstream Division of Total. The same year, he joined Vivendi Environnement as CFO and Deputy General Manager. In 2003, he became Senior Executive Vice President, Deputy General Manager, Chief Financial Officer of Veolia Environnement and Director of Valeo. Mr. Contamine obtained a degree from the Ecole Polytechnique in 1979 and from Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l'Administration de l'Economie (ENSAE). He also earned a degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1984.

Karen Linehan Ms. Karen Linehan has served as Executive Vice President, Legal Affairs and General Counsel; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since 2014. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President - Legal Affairs and General Counsel, Global Compliance Officer Interim, Member of the Executive Committee and the Global Leadership Team of the Company from 2011 to April 1, 2012. Between March 26, 2007 and 2011, she held the functions of Senior Vice President - Legal Affairs and General Counsel, Member of the Executive Committee and Management Committee of Sanofi SA. Prior to practicing law, Ms. Linehan served on the congressional staff of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives from September 1977 to August 1986. Until December 1990, she was Associate in a law firm in New York, New York. In January 1991, she joined Sanofi as Assistant General Counsel of its US subsidiary. In July 1996, Ms. Linehan moved to Paris to work on international matters within the Group and she has held a number of positions within the Legal Department, most recently as Vice President - Deputy Head of Legal Operations. Ms. Linehan obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Literature and a Juris Doctor degree in Law, both from the Georgetown University.

Olivier Charmeil Mr. Olivier Charmeil has served as Executive Vice President and General Manager, General Medicines & Emerging Markets; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since June 2016. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President - Vaccines, Member of the Executive Committee and Global Leadership Team of the Company. He joined the Company as Senior Vice President - Pharmaceutical Operations in Asia-Pacific Region on February 1, 2006, the function he held until January 1, 2008, when he became appointed Senior Vice President - Pharmaceutical Operations in Asia Pacific Region and Japan for over one year, until February 2009. From then to January 1, 2011, he served as Senior Vice President - Asia/Pacific & Japan Vaccines, Member of the Management Committee of the Company. From 1989 to 1994, he worked in the Mergers and Acquisitions department of Banque de l’Union Europeenne. He joined Sanofi Pharma in 1994 as Head of Business Development. Subsequently, he held various posts within the Group, including Chief Financial Officer (Asia) for Sanofi-Synthelabo in 1999 and Attache to the Chairman, Jean-Francois Dehecq, in 2000, before being appointed as Vice President of Development within the Sanofi-Synthelabo International Operations Division, where he was responsible for China and support functions. In 2003, Mr. Charmeil was appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sanofi-Synthelabo France, before taking the post of Senior Vice President of Business Management and Support within the Pharmaceutical Operations Division. Mr. Charmeil obtained a degree from the Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) and from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris.

Roberto Pucci Mr. Roberto Pucci has served as Executive Vice President, Human Resources; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since October 2009. He has a law degree from the University of Lausanne, Switzerland. He started his career in 1985 at Coopers & Lybrand in Geneva, Switzerland as an external auditor. He then joined Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 1987, where he held various positions in Human Resources in Switzerland and Italy including HR Manager for the European Headquarters and Human Resources Director in Italy. In 1999, he became Director, Compensation & Benefits for Agilent Technologies, a spin off from HP, and was appointed Vice President Human Resources Europe in 2003. In 2005 he moved to the United States to join Case New Holland, a subsidiary of the Fiat Group, as Senior Vice President, Human Resources, and was appointed, in 2007, Executive Vice President, Human Resources for the Fiat Group in Torino, Italy.

Peter Guenter Mr. Peter Guenter has served as Executive Vice President, Diabetes & Cardiovascular; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since June 2016. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President, General Medicines and Emerging Markets, Member of the Executive Committee and the Global Leadership Team from mid-2015 and Executive Vice President in charge of Global Commercial Operations and Member of the Executive Committee and the Global Leadership Team of the Company from July 1, 2013. He holds a Masters Degree in Physical Education at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Ghent, Belgium. He started his career in Sales at SmithKline in 1986. He joined the Group in 1995 and held various positions in France, Europe and Global Marketing. In 2000, he was appointed General Manager Belgium and then Vice President for Eastern Europe, Northern Europe & Scandinavia. In 2008, he was appointed General Manager, Commercial Operations for Germany, and in 2011, he was General Manager for the Multi-Country- Organization for Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

David Loew Mr. David Loew has served as Executive Vice President, Sanofi Pasteur; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since June 2016. He has a degree in Finance and Marketing and an MBA from Universitaet St. Gallen. He started his career in the United States at Coopers & Lybrand and Hewlett Packard in 1990, before joining Roche in 1992. Over the next 21 years, he held a variety of positions with Roche including Global Oncology Head, General Manager Switzerland, Global Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Global Product Strategy, Region Head Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa for the Pharma Division of Roche. He joined Sanofi in July 2013 as Senior Vice President Commercial Operations Europe and became Head Global Commercial Operations Sanofi Pasteur in January 2016.

Philippe Luscan Mr. Philippe Luscan has served as Executive Vice President, Global Industrial Affairs; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since January 1, 2015. Prior to that, he was Senior Vice President - Industrial Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee and the Global Leadership Team and Vice President - Chemistry at the Company. He graduated from Ecole Polytechnique and from Ecole des Mines de Paris in Biotechnology. He started his career with Danone in 1987 as Head of Production. In 1990, he joined the Company as Head of site at Sanofi Chemistry in Sisteron and was then named Head of industrial affairs at Sanofi in the United States followed by an appointment as Vice President Supply Chain, before being named Vice President Chemistry in September 2006.

Alan Main Dr. Alan J. Main, Ph.D., has served as Executive Vice President, Consumer Healthcare; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since October 2016. Alan Main has his BA (Hons) in International Marketing from Thames Polytechnic of Thames College London, and has completed various executive and leadership development programs at London, Harvard and Columbia Business Schools, as well as INSEAD (Asia). Originally from Scotland, Alan has lived and worked in the United States, Europe, Hong Kong and South Africa. Alan has more than 30 years of marketing and general management experience in the Consumer Health and Medical Device fields. Alan began his career with Stafford Miller/Block Drug (now part of GlaxoSmithKline), before joining Merrell Dow (now Sanofi) in the UK, then London Rubber Company (now SSL). In 1992 Alan joined Roche Consumer Health and spent five years as a marketing manager in the UK, before transferring to South Africa for his first country General Manager role. In 2002 Alan was promoted to head of Asia Pacific for Roche Consumer Health. In 2004 Alan’s responsibilities expanded to include Russia, Turkey, Middle East, and African territories. Following Bayer’s acquisition of the Roche Consumer Health in 2004, Alan continued to hold key operational roles, including Region Head for Asia Pacific and Europe. In 2010 Alan transferred to the medical device business of Bayer as Global President for Bayer Medical Care. Alan was also the Chairman of the Bayer Healthcare Marketing Excellence Council. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Aberdeen, and a Ph D in Organic Chemistry from University of Liverpool.

Ameet Nathwani Dr. Ameet Nathwani, M.D., has served as Executive Vice President, Medical Affairs; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since May 2016. He qualified in medicine in 1987 in London, acquired his specialization in Cardiology at a number of Hospitals in London, and has a diploma in Pharmaceutical Medicine and an executive Masters in Business Administration. He has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry beginning in 1994 when he joined Glaxo Group Research. From the period of 1994 to 2004 he held increasingly senior global functional and franchise leadership roles in research and development in Glaxo, SmithKline Beecham and GlaxoSmithKline, both in Europe and United States. He joined Novartis in 2004 as the Senior Vice President and Global Development Head of the Cardiovascular and Metabolic Franchise and over the period of 11 years has held a number of senior development and commercial positions including the Global Head of the Critical Care Business Franchise. He was appointed as Global Head of Medical Affairs Novartis Pharma AG in June 2014 and became an extended member of the Pharma Executive Committee where he led the establishment of a Real World Evidence Center of Excellence and Digital Medicine capability.

William Sibold Mr. William J. (Bill) Sibold has served as Executive Vice President, Sanofi Genzyme; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since July 1, 2017. Bill Sibold holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University. He has more than twenty-five years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry since starting his career with Eli Lilly. He held a number of leadership positions within Biogen, including driving their U.S. commercial operations in neurology, oncology and rheumatology and general management of Biogen’s Australian and Asia-Pacific business. In addition to his time with Biogen, Mr. Sibold also served as the chief commercial officer of Avanir Pharmaceuticals. Bill Sibold joined Sanofi in late 2011 as head of the M S franchise where he oversaw the successful launches of Aubagio and Lemtrada. He most recently served as head of Sanofi Genzyme’s Global Multiple Sclerosis, Oncology and Immunology organization, a position he held since January 2016 and where he led preparation for the global launches of Dupilumab and Sarilumab.

Kathleen Tregoning Ms. Kathleen Tregoning has served as Executive Vice President, External Affairs; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since February 2017. Ms. Tregoning has a bachelor of arts in international relations from Stanford University and a master of arts from Harvard University, John F. Kennedy School of Government. She has more than 20 years of professional experience in policy, advocacy, stakeholder outreach and external engagement. She began her career in 1993 with Andersen Consulting in San Francisco and then later served as Assistant Deputy Mayor, Office of the Mayor for the City of Los Angeles. In 2001, Ms. Tregoning moved to Washington, D.C. where she served in various healthcare policy positions in the United States Senate and United States House of Representatives, including a tenure with the House Ways & Means Committee. She joined Biogen in 2006 as Vice President, Public Policy & Government Affairs and in 2015 was appointed Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs. She was appointed to her present position in February 2017.

Elias Zerhouni Dr. Elias Zerhouni, M.D., has served as President, Global Research & Development; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since January 1, 2011. He completed his initial medical training in Algeria and continued his academic career at the Johns Hopkins University and Hospital (United States) in 1975 where he rose to the rank of professor of Radiology and Biomedical engineering. He served as Chair of the Russell H. Morgan Department of Radiology and Radiological Sciences, Vice Dean for Research and Executive Vice Dean of the School of Medicine from 1996 to 2002 before his appointment as Director of the National Institutes of Health of the United States of America from 2002 to 2008. He was received as member of the U.S. National Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Medicine in 2000. He was appointed as Chair of Innovation at the College de France, elected member of the French Academy of Medicine in 2010 and received the Transatlantic Innovation Leadership award in December 2011. He is the author of over 200 scientific publications and has invented 8 patents. In February 2009, Sanofi him Scientific Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer and to the Senior Vice-President Research & Development. He was appointed President Global Research & Development and has served on the Executive Committee of Sanofi since January 2011. He was appointed as member of the U.S. National Academy of Engineering in 2013.

Muzammil Mansuri Dr. Muzammil Mansuri, Ph.D., has served as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Development; Member of the Executive Committee of Sanofi S.A. since February 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the University College London. He held post-doctoral positions at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and Columbia University. He has more than 35 years of experience beginning in 1981 with Shell Research Limited where he began as a research scientist. After Shell, he spent several years with Bristol-Myers Company in various R&D roles with increasing responsibility. From 2007 to 2010, He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at CGI Pharmaceuticals. He most recently was Senior Vice President, Research & Development Strategy and Corporate Development at Gilead Sciences.

Laurent Attal Mr. Laurent Attal has served as Director of Sanofi S.A. since May 4, 2012. He is also Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. Additionally, he has been Vice President General Manager Research and Innovation at L’Oreal since 2010. He serves as Director of Fondation d'Entreprise L'Oreal. Mr. Attal joined L'Oreal in 1986 in France as Sales Representative. Over the next several years, he held various positions within the Active Cosmetics division and was appointed CEO of Vichy in 1994. Four years later, Mr. Attal was named President of the Active Cosmetics division, with brands including Vichy, La Roche-Posay and Inneov, L'Oreal / Nestle joint venture of Nutricosmetics. In 2002, Mr. Attal became Member of the Executive Committee of L'Oreal and also oversaw the activities of the pharmaceutical company Galderma, the joint-venture between Nestle and L'Oreal. In 2005, he was appointed President and CEO of L'Oreal USA. He obtained a Doctorate of Medicine in Dermatology from the Faculty of Medicine in Paris (Faculte de Medecine de Paris), and holds a Masters of Business Administration degree from the INSEAD.

Christian Mulliez Mr. Christian Mulliez has served as Director of Sanofi S.A. since June 2004. He is also Member of the Audit Committee, and Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company. He holds a degree from ESSEC Business School (Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales)1982. From 1984 to 2002, Mr. Mulliez held various positions at Synthelabo and then at Sanofi-Synthelabo, including Vice President Finance. Since 2003, he has been Executive Vice President Administration and Finance at L’Oreal. Mr. Mulliez is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Regefi and Director of DG 17 Invest in France. He is a Director of L’Oreal USA Inc., of Galderma Pharma (Switzerland) and of The Body Shop International (United Kingdom).

Robert Castaigne Mr. Robert Castaigne has served as Independent Director of Sanofi S.A. since May 4, 2012. Prior to that, he served as Director of the Company from February 21, 2000 to May 4, 2012. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company as of March 3, 2015. Additionally, Mr. Castaigne has served as Director of Vinci and Societe Generale. He has also acted as Member of the Audit, Internal Control and Risks Committee of Societe Generale, as well as Member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees of Vinci. Previously, he served as Director of Sanofi SA from February 21, 2000 to May 4, 2012. Until 2011, he held the posts of Director and Member of the Audit Committee of Compagnie Nationale a Portefeuille, among others. Between 1972 and 2008, he held various positions at the Total group, including Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Committee (June 1994 to May 2008). He was also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Total Chimie (1996-2008) and of Total Nucleaire (1992-2008), amongst other positions. Mr. Castaigne holds a degree from Ecole Centrale Lille and Ecole Nationale Superieure du Petrole et des Moteurs, and also holds a Doctorate in Economics from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne.

Bernard Charles Mr. Bernard Charles serves as Independent Director of Sanofi S.A. Bernard Charles has served since May 2016 as Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dassault Systemes, a world leader in 3D software with over 220,000 customers in 12 industry sectors. He has been CEO of Dassault Systemes since September 1995. He joined the company in 1983 and created the New Technology, Research and Strategy division, before being appointed Director for Strategy, Research and Development in 1988. Through his contributions to digital mock-up, product lifecycle management and 3DEXPERIENCE. Bernard Charles helped instill a culture of ongoing innovation to further consolidate Dassault Systemes’ scientific capabilities and make science part of the company’s identity. Bernard Charles is a member of the Academy of Technology (France) and of the National Academy of Engineering (United States). He is a graduate of Ecole Normale Superieure de Cachan engineering school in Cachan and has a Ph.D. in mechanical engineering majoring in automation engineering and information science. He also holds an Aggregation in mechanical engineering; this is the most senior teaching qualification achievable in France.

Claudie Haignere Ms. Claudie Haignere has served as Independent Director of Sanofi S.A. since May 14, 2008. She is also Member of the Appointments and Governance Committee, and Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company. She began her career as a rheumatologist at Cochin Hospital in Paris in 1984. In 1996, she participated in the scientific space mission to the MIR space station (Cassiopee, Franco-Russian mission), then in 2001, in the scientific and technical space mission to the International Space Station (Andromede mission). From 2002 to 2004, she was Deputy Minister for Research and New Technologies in the French government, then Deputy Minister for European Affairs from 2004 to 2005. Between 2005 and 2009, she was Counselor to the European Space Agency (ESA). Ms. Haignere is currently a Director for several companies and foundations in France including: France Telecom, Fondation de France, Fondation CGenial, Fondation d’Entreprise L’Oreal, Fondation Lacoste, Ecole Normale Superieure, of the Campus Condorcet and the Pole de Recherche et d’Enseignement Superieur Hautes-Etudes-Sorbonne-Arts-et-Metiers. She is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of La Geode, Chairman of Universcience (Cite des Sciences et de l’Industrie and Palais de la Decouverte) as well as Member of Academie des Technologies, of Academie des Sports, of Academie Nationale de l’Air et de l’Espace.

Patrick Kron Mr. Patrick Kron has served as Independent Director of Sanofi S.A. since May 2014. He is Chairman of the Compensation Committee (as of 2016), Member of the Appointments and Governance Committee (as of May 4, 2015), and Member of the Strategy Committee of the Company. He is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris (Engineering). He started his career in the French Ministry of Industry where he served from 1979 until 1984. He then joined the Pechiney Group where from 1984 until 1988 he held operational responsibilities in one of the Group’s most important factories in Greece, becoming manager of the Greek subsidiary. From 1988 to 1993, he occupied several senior operational and financial positions within Pechiney, first managing a group of activities in the processing of aluminum and eventually as President of the Electrometallurgy Division. In 1993, he became a member of the Executive Committee of the Pechiney Group and was appointed Chairman of the Board of the Carbone Lorraine Company, a position he held until 1997. From 1995 to 1997, he ran the Food and Health Care Packaging Sector of Pechiney and held the position of Chief Operating Officer of the American National Can Company in Chicago (USA). From 1998 to 2002, Mr. Kron was Chief Executive Officer of Imerys before joining Alstom in 2002. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Alstom since January 1, 2003, and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer since March 11, 2003. Mr. Kron was awarded the Legion d’honneur in 2004 and is Officer of National Order of Merit since 2007.

Fabienne Lecorvaisier Ms. Fabienne Lecorvaisier has served as Independent Director of Sanofi S.A. since May 2013. She is Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She is a graduate of Ecole Nationale des Ponts et Chaussees. She began her career at Societe Generale and later held various positions at Barclays Bank and the Banque du Louvre. In 1993, she joined the Essilor Group as Development Director before being appointed Finance and Information Systems Director of Essilor America in 1996, then Chief Financial Officer of the Group in 2001 and Senior Vice-President Strategy and Acquisitions in 2007. In 2008, she was appointed Vice-President, Finance and Administration of the Air Liquide Group, and member of its Group Executive Committee. Ms. Lecorvaisier is Chief Executive Officer of Air Liquide Finance and a Director of Air Liquide France Industries as well as a Director of Air Liquide USA and a Director of Air Liquide Japan.

Melanie Lee Dr. Melanie G. Lee, Ph.D., serves as Independent Director of Sanofi S.A. Melanie Lee, PhD, CBE, is Chief Scientific Officer at BTG plc (since November 2014), a company which operates in interventional medicine in vascular disease, oncology and pulmonology. Following her academic career she spent 10 years at Glaxo/GlaxoWellcome (1988-1998). In 1998, Melanie joined Celltech plc as Executive Director of Research. Celltech plc was subsequently acquired by UCB where she became Executive Vice President, Research and Development. After leaving UCB in 2009 she had a successful tenure as CEO at Syntaxin Ltd, a UK based biotech and following the sale to Ipsen, founded NightstaRx Ltd, a Syncona backed company in 2014. Melanie received an undergraduate degree in Biology from the University of York (2004) and then a Ph.D. at National Institute for Medical Research in London. She worked as a molecular genetics postdoc, first at Imperial College London on yeast and then from 1985 with Sir Paul Nurse, a Nobel Prize winner, at the Imperial Cancer Research Fund’s Lincoln’s Inn Laboratories. Melanie received her CBE for services to medical science in 2009.

Suet-Fern Lee Ms. Suet-Fern Lee has served as Independent Director of Sanofi S.A. since May 6, 2011. She holds a law degree from Cambridge University (1980). She qualified as a Barrister-at-Law at Gray’s Inn, London in 1981 before being admitted to the Singapore Bar in 1992. She is a founder of Stamford Law Corporation (Singapore), where she has been a Senior Partner since 2000. Since 2006, she is a member of the Board of Trustees of Nanyang Technological University and of the Accounting Advisory Board of National University of Singapore Business School. In 2007, she became a member of the Advisory Committee of the Singapore Management University School of Law. Ms. Lee is currently a Board Member of Axa in France and of Macquarie International Infrastructure Fund Ltd (Bermuda). In Singapore, she is a Director of the National Heritage Board, Rickmers Trust Management Pte Ltd and Stamford Coporate Services Pte Ltd. She is also Chairman of the Board of the Asian Civilizations Museum.

Carole Piwnica Ms. Carole Piwnica has served as Independent Director of Sanofi S.A. since December 15, 2010. She has been Member of the Company's Audit Committee since December 13, 2011. She holds a degree in law from Universite Libre de Bruxelles and a Masters in law from New York University. She is Member of the bar of New York and Paris, and started her career in 1985 at Proskauer Rose, New York, before joining the merger & acquisitions department of Shearman & Sterling, Paris, in 1987. She was General Counsel at Gardini et Associes from 1991 to 1994 when she joined Amylum Group where she was Chairman from 1996 to 2000. Between 1996 and 2006, she was Vice-president and Board Member of Tate & Lyle Plc. Ms. Piwnica currently is a Board Member of Eutelsat Communications in France. She is also Director of Naxos UK Ltd, a company specialized in private equity consulting in the UK, Director of Big Red, Elevance and Amyris Inc. in the U.S. and Director of Louis Delhaize in Belgium.

Diane Souza Ms. Diane Souza has served as Independent Director of Sanofi S.A. since 2016. She has been Member of the Compensation Committee of the Company since 2016. She is a certified public accountant. She is the former CEO of UnitedHealthcare Specialty Benefits. With over 25 years of managed care and health benefits experience, she led healthcare operations and business and large-scale systems transformation at UnitedHealthcare and Aetna, as well as delivery of the integrated market strategy for the Affordable Care Act. She was also CFO of Aetna’s Guaranteed Products business, where she was regularly involved in complex financial transactions. She has also held senior leadership positions at Deloitte and PWC.