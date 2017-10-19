Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (SATR.NS)

Name Description

H.P. Singh Mr. H. P. Singh serves as Chairman and Managing Director of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. Mr. Singh has more than two decades of experience in the microfinance industry and has pioneered the unique loan repayment concept of daily collection. He holds a law degree and is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and also has experience in auditing, accounts management, project financing, advisory services and company legal matters.

Jugal Kataria Mr. Jugal Kataria is Chief Financial Officer of Satin Creditcare Network, Ltd. He is a graduate of Shree Ram College of Commerce and is a Cost Accountant, Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary with 20 years relevant experience. He worked with Apollo Tyres Limited and Berger Paints (India) Limited.

Vivek Tiwari Mr. Vivek Tiwari is Head of Rural Operations at Satin Creditcare Network, Ltd. Before this he worked with Gujarat based Vardan Microfinance. He has also worked with Cashpor Micro Credit and some Projects supported by UNICEF and NABARD. He holds Postgraduate degree in Rural Development and Management from the Institute of Engineering and Rural Technology, Allahabad University. He has more than 10 years of experience in Microfinance and Development Sector.

Sanjaya Gupta Mr. Sanjaya Gupta serves as Nominee Director of Asian Development Bank of the Company. He holds post graduation.

Rakesh Sachdeva Mr. Rakesh Sachdeva serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Satin Creditcare Network Ltd. He joined Satin’s Board in April 1999. Mr. Sachdeva is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and previously worked at Apollo Tyres Ltd. and was Vice President of Corporate Finance at United Kingdom Paints Group, Rajdoot Paints Ltd. and Malibu Estate Pvt. Ltd.