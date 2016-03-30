State Bank of India (SBI.BO)
SBI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
242.50INR
19 Oct 2017
242.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.70 (-0.70%)
Rs-1.70 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs244.20
Rs244.20
Open
Rs244.80
Rs244.80
Day's High
Rs245.40
Rs245.40
Day's Low
Rs241.25
Rs241.25
Volume
525,437
525,437
Avg. Vol
1,060,251
1,060,251
52-wk High
Rs315.00
Rs315.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.00
Rs231.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rajnish Kumar
|59
|2017
|Chairman of the Board
|
Anshula Kant
|56
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Deputy Managing Director
|
Sanjay Abhyankar
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Praveen Gupta
|2015
|Managing Director - Retail & Digital Banking, Director
|
Dinesh Khara
|2016
|Managing Director - Risk, IT & Subsidiaries, Director
|
B. Sriram
|2017
|Managing Director - Corporate & Global, Managing Director - Stressed Asset Resolution Group, Director
|
Girish Ahuja
|70
|2016
|Director
|
Rajiv Kumar
|64
|2017
|Director - Nominee of Central Board of Directors of the Bank
|
Pravin Kutumbe
|57
|2017
|Director
|
Sanjiv Malhotra
|65
|2017
|Director
|
Urjit Patel
|52
|2013
|Director - Nominee of RBI
|
Bhaskar Pramanik
|66
|2017
|Director
|
Pushpendra Rai
|63
|2016
|Director
|
Basant Seth
|65
|2017
|Director
|
Chandan Sinha
|59
|2016
|Director - Nominee of Central Board
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Rajnish Kumar
|
Anshula Kant
|
Sanjay Abhyankar
|
Praveen Gupta
|
Dinesh Khara
|
B. Sriram
|Shri. B. Sriram serves as Managing Director - Corporate & Global, Managing Director - Stressed Asset Resolution Group, Director of the Company. He was Managing Director, Group Executive - National Banking and Director of State Bank of India. He has been Managing Director, State Bank of Bikaner & Jaipur.
|
Girish Ahuja
|Shri. Girish Kumar Ahuja is the Director of the Company. Dr. Ahuja is a Chartered Accountant and academician having 44 yrs of consultancy experience in international and domestic taxation, joint ventures, etc. He has expert knowledge in Direct Taxes and having Doctorate in Financial Sector Reforms - Capital Market Efficiency and Port Folio Investment.
|
Rajiv Kumar
|Dr. Rajiv Kumar serves as Director - Nominee of Central Board of Directors of the Bank of the Company. He was Non-Executive Director - Nominated by GOI of State Bank of India. Dr. Kumar holds a D.Phil from Oxford University, Economist, with earlier stints in FICCI (Director General), ICRIER (Chief E xecutive O fficer) and with A sian Development Bank. Dr. Kumar is currently a Senior Fellow at Centre for P olicy R esearch, New Delhi.
|
Pravin Kutumbe
|
Sanjiv Malhotra
|Shri. Sanjiv Malhotra is Director of the Company. Shri Malhotra has 40 years of Global Banking and Finance experience at senior positions in Risk Management, Corporate and Investment Banking, Consumer Finance and Micro Enterprise lending. Private Equity.
|
Urjit Patel
|Dr. Urjit R. Patel is Director - Nominee of RBI of State Bank of India. He is a Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India.
|
Bhaskar Pramanik
|
Pushpendra Rai
|Dr. Pushpendra Rai is the Director of the Company. As a member of the Indian Administrative Service for more than 21 years, he was responsible for formulating policy; preparing the program and budget; determining implementation strategies; monitoring implementation; and evaluating staff performance for a diverse set of institutions like rural and industrial development agencies, power generation and distribution departments, petroleum companies and intellectual property offices. He has also worked as the National Project Director - UNDP/WIPO; Member, Governing Council, National Institute of Design; Member Secretary, Foreign Investment Promotion Council; Executive Director, National Renewal Fund; National Negotiator at WTO/ WIPO and Secretary General, Quality Council of India. Subsequently, Dr. Rai worked at the World Intellectual Property Organization, Geneva (UN), for 16 years, handling assignments like extending technical cooperation, promoting the economic aspects of IP and asset creation; leading the Development Agenda process and heading the Regional Office for Asia Pacific at Singapore. Dr. Rai has a Ph.D. from IIT, Delhi; postgraduate degrees from Harvard University and the University of Lucknow and has lectured extensively in various parts of the world.
|
Basant Seth
|
Chandan Sinha
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Rajnish Kumar
|2,867,330
|
Anshula Kant
|--
|
Sanjay Abhyankar
|--
|
Praveen Gupta
|1,082,110
|
Dinesh Khara
|--
|
B. Sriram
|3,403,120
|
Girish Ahuja
|--
|
Rajiv Kumar
|115,000
|
Pravin Kutumbe
|--
|
Sanjiv Malhotra
|--
|
Urjit Patel
|--
|
Bhaskar Pramanik
|--
|
Pushpendra Rai
|--
|
Basant Seth
|--
|
Chandan Sinha
|--
As Of 30 Mar 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Rajnish Kumar
|0
|0
|
Anshula Kant
|0
|0
|
Sanjay Abhyankar
|0
|0
|
Praveen Gupta
|0
|0
|
Dinesh Khara
|0
|0
|
B. Sriram
|0
|0
|
Girish Ahuja
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Kumar
|0
|0
|
Pravin Kutumbe
|0
|0
|
Sanjiv Malhotra
|0
|0
|
Urjit Patel
|0
|0
|
Bhaskar Pramanik
|0
|0
|
Pushpendra Rai
|0
|0
|
Basant Seth
|0
|0
|
Chandan Sinha
|0
|0