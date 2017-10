Stratec Biomedical AG (SBSG.DE)

Name Description

Fred Brueckner Mr. Fred K. Brueckner is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of STRATEC Biomedical AG since March 2000. Before that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 1998. Mr. Brueckner is a Chemical Engineer and Independent Management Consultant.

Marcus Wolfinger Mr. Marcus Wolfinger has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at STRATEC Biomedical AG since April 1, 2010. Prior to that he had served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of the Company from July 1, 1999. He joined STRATEC Biomedical Systems AG on March 1, 1998 as Commercial Manager. Mr. Wolfinger holds a degree in Business Administration.

Robert Siegle Dr. Robert Siegle has been Director of Finance and Human Resources, Member of the Board of Management at STRATEC Biomedical AG since February 1, 2011. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from May 1998 until December 31, 2010. Dr. Siegle is a Self-Employed Lawyer. He has been Member of the Management of STRATEC Molecular GmbH since December 2012 and Member of the Administrative Board of STRATEC Biomedical Switzerland AG since March 2014. Dr. Siegle was Member of the Board of STRATEC Biomedical UK, Ltd. until July 2014.

Claus Vielsack Dr. Claus Vielsack has been Member of the Management Board, Director of Product Development at STRATEC Biomedical AG since February 15, 2014. He joined the Company on September 1, 1998, has held various senior product development positions. He holds a degree in Chemistry.