Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBSP3.SA)

Name Description

Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga Mr. Benedito Pinto Ferreira Braga, Jr. serves as the Chairman of the Board of Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo - SABESP since January 2015. He is Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the Polytechnic School of USP and develops technical and scientific work in the field of planning and management of water resources with an emphasis on conflict resolution with multiple objectives. President of the World Water Council (WWC), responsible for the World Forum of Hague Water, Kyoto, Mexico and Istanbul, and president of the International Forum Committee. He has graduated in Civil Engineering from Escola de Engenharia de São Carlos, Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP), Masters in Hydrology from Stanford University and from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and Ph.D. from Stanford University.

Jerson Kelman Mr. Jerson Kelman serves as the Chief Executive Officer, Director of Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo - SABESP since January 9, 2015. He was professor at COPPE, Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro. He was Chairman of Light Group between 2010 and 2012. He holds a degree and Masters in Civil Engineering from Escola de Engenharia da Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and Ph.D. from Colorado State University.

Rui de Britto Alvares Affonso Mr. Rui de Britto Alvares Affonso serves as the Chief Financial Officer, the Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP. He served as Professor at Instituto de Economia da Universidade Estadual de Campinas - UNICAMP, Professor at Faculdade de Economia e Administracao - USP from 1983 to 1999 and Director of Public Economy at FUNDAP from 1994 to 2003. He has also represented Brazil on the Forum of Federations since 2000. He served as Fiscal Director of Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo-COMGAS from 1991 to 1995 and Terrafoto SA from 1984 to 1989. He received a degree in Economics from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1979, a Masters in Economics from the Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in 1988 and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from the Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) in 2003.

Edison Airoldi Mr. Edison Airoldi serves as Chief Technology, Enterprises and Environment Officer of Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo - SABESP since June 23, 2015. He has been with the company since 1981 and among other positions, he served as Superintendent of the Northern Business Unit, Unit of Water Production and Technical and Integrated Business Planning. He graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo and MBA from FIA.

Luiz Paulo de Almeida Mr. Luiz Paulo de Almeida Neto serves as the Chief Regional Systems Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP. He began his career at the Company in 1979, working as Engineer. As from 1983, he became Manager of several operation areas of the Company until being promoted to Superintendent of the Baixo Tiete and Grande Business Unit in 2007. With experience in the area of sanitation and in matters related to the Company, he has also four of his works published in conferences and symposia, having received in 2000 the award Premio Estadual FIESP de Conservacao e Uso Racional da Energia na Modalidade Energia Eletrica. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and gained a degree in Business Administration from Centro Universitario de Votuporanga - UNIFEV.

Paulo Massato Yoshimoto Mr. Paulo Massato Yoshimoto serves as the Chief Metropolitan Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP. From 1983 to 1989, he was Executive Assistant of the Directorate of Metropolitan Operation. Between 1989 and 1993, he was Superintendent of Maintenance, responsible for the teams of the central office of maintenance of large-scale electro-mechanical equipment and of the office of hydrometers, emergency civil maintenance and reservoirs. Between 1993 and 1996, he was Superintendent of Technical Support of the Operation of the Metropolitan Region. From 1996 to March 2003, he was Superintendent of Support and Planning of the Metropolitan Vice-Presidency of Distribution. He received a degree in Civil Engineering from Centro Universitario de Lins - UNILINS in 1975.

Manuelito Pereira Magalhaes Mr. Manuelito Pereira Magalhaes, Jr. serves as the Chief Corporate Management Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP since 2011. From 2007 to 2011, he was a Member of the Company’s Board of Directors. He was Municipal Secretary of Planning of the city of Sao Paulo from 2007 to 2009 and President of Empresa de Planejamento Metropoliatno do Estado de Sao Paulo (EMPLASA SA). He obtained a Bachelors in Economic Sciences from the Universidade Estadual de Campinas in 1992.

Jeronimo Antunes Dr. Jeronimo Antunes serves as an Independent Director of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP. He also serves as Coordinator of the Audit Committee of the Company. He served as Partner-Director of Antunes Auditores Associados and Triade Auditores from April 1989 to August 2002, Professor of Universidade Federal do Ceara from 2000 to 2005, Director of IPECAFI from 2000 to 2007, and of IBRACON and ANEFAC from 1994 to 2000. He obtained a Bachelors in Administration from the Universidade Sao Marcos, a Masters in Accounting from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Accounting from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP).

Luis Eduardo Assis Mr. Luis Eduardo Assis serves as Independent Director of Basic Sanitation Company of the State of Sao Paulo - SABESP since 2014. He was Director at Política Monetária do Banco Central do Brasil, Professor of Economics in Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo and Fundação Getulio Vargas SAo Paulo. He was Chief Economist and Chief Investment Officer at Citibank, Chairman of HSBC Investment Bank Brazil, Chief Operations Officer at HSBC Bank Brazil, Senior Executive at HSBC Group in London and Regional Director Latin America at HSBC. He is currently president of the Fator Seguradora. Prior to this, he served as Member of the Board of Directors of the company. He graduated in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP), Masters from Universidade Estadual de Campinas (Unicamp) and an MBA from Scuola Superiore Enrico Mattei, Milan, Italy.

Reinaldo Guerreiro Dr. Reinaldo Guerreiro serves as an Independent Director of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP. He also serves as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He has worked in various areas at Grupo Zillo Lorenzetti, Grupo Feital, Construtora Mendes Junior, Siderurgica Mendes Junior, Starret Industria e Comercio, CMTC, FEPASA, COSIPA, MAFERSA, Usina Santa Elisa, Gillette do Brasil, Hansen Maquinas e Equipamentos, CIPLA Industria do Lar, Metalurgica Matarazzo, Elebra Informatica, NEC do Brasil, CEF, and Banco do Brasil. He obtained a Bachelors in Accounting from the Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1977, a Masters in Accounting from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1985 and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Accounting from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1990.