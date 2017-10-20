Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA (SCAR3.SA)

Name Description

Rolando Mifano Mr. Rolando Mifano has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since 2011. As from December 13, 2006, he was Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company. He was Mortgage Credit Director of Comind, from 1970 to 1985, and worked in Unibanco as Real Estate Investment Superintendent between 1985 and 1986. He joined Carrefour in 1987, where he held the position of Development and Expansion Officer for Latin America. He holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and participated in Information Technology courses at the National des Arts et Offices, in Paris, France.

Felipe Goes Mr. Felipe Goes has served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since January 2012. Prior to this, he served as Managing Director and Member of the Executive Board of the Company from June 1, 2011 and January 2012. In the past, he served as Secretary for the Development of the City of Rio de Janeiro. He has also worked at McKinsey, serving as Associate Partner for the Infrastructure and Financial sectors of Brazil, Europe and the United States. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Michigan.

Fabio Itikawa Mr. Fabio Itikawa has served as the Chief Financial Officer, the Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since June 29, 2012. He joined the Company as Financial Manager in July 2008. Before joining the Company, he was Manager of Mergers & Acquisitions at Banco Itau SA and at PricewaterhouseCoopers. He graduated in Accounting from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Sao Paulo and a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School.

Marcelo Faria Scarabotolo Mr. Marcelo Faria Scarabotolo has served as the Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since 2011. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President and Director of Investor Relations of the Company. He joined the Company in 1999, as Shopping Centers Manager and later he became its Finance Director. Previously, he worked as Project Manager at DEICO Desenvolvimento Imobiliario. He holds a Bachelor's in Public Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a post graduate degree in Real Estate from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

Rubens Eduardo Campos Cardoso Mr. Rubens Eduardo Campos Cardoso has served as the New Business Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since November 2009. Between 1987 and 1999, he was Director of Commerce and Industry at Carrefour. He gained a degree in Marketing from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM, in Mathematics and Finance from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM, in Real Estate from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) and a Bachelor's in Communication Sciences from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM.

Ricardo Arduini Mr. Ricardo Arduini serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of America Latina Logistica SA since 1999. He is also Executive Director of Cia Industrial de Pecas para Automoveis - CINPAL. He gained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and a Master's in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Jorge Felipe Lemann Mr. Jorge Felipe Lemann serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA. He has been Member of the Operating Affairs Advisory Chamber of the Brazilian Mercantile and Futures Exchange (BM&F) since 2004. He has also been Founder and Partner/Director of Flow Corretora de Mercadorias and Flow Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores Mobiliarios since February 2003. In the past, he worked at Price Waterhouse Coopers, Celio Pelajo CCV, Ativa SA CCTV, Banco Matrix, Unibanco Corretora abd Link CCTVM. He has attended the OPM Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

Roberto Moses Thompson Motta Mr. Roberto Moses Thompson Motta has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since December 13, 2006. Previously, he also served as Member of the Company's Executive Board. In addition, he has been Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Companhia de Bebidas das Americas - AmBev, as well as Member of the Board of Directors of InBev SA and Lojas Americanas. He is Partner and Member of the Investment Committee of GP Capital Partners III LP. In the past, he acted as Member of the Investment Banking Department of Banco de Investimentos Garantia SA. He obtained a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1981 and a Masters of Business Administration from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 1986.

Abram Abe Szajman Mr. Abram Abe Szajman has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA since May 2011. He is President and Chairman of the Board of Grupo VR. He also acts as President of the Federation of Trade in Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of Sao Paulo and President of Centro do Comercio do Estado de Sao Paulo. He graduated in Accounting from Fundacao Escola de Comercio Alvares Penteado - FECAP.