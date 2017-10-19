S Chand and Company Ltd (SCHA.NS)

Name Description

Desh Dogra Mr. Desh Raj Dogra is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in science (agriculture), both from the University of Himachal Pradesh. He also holds a master’s in business administration from the University of Delhi. He has over 38 years of experience in financial sector and credit administration. He has been associated with our Company since 2016. He was appointed as an Independent Director of our Company on November 10, 2016 and the Chairman of our Board on November 30, 2016.

Saurabh Mittal Mr. Saurabh Mittal is Chief Financial Officer of S.Chand & Company Pvt., Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Delhi. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has approximately 10 years of experience in the knowledge products and services industry. He has been associated with our Company since May, 2006. He was appointed as the Head of Finance and Accounts on May 1, 2006.

Jagdeep Singh Mr. Jagdeep Singh is Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Ruhelkhand University, Bareilly, a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Delhi and is also an associate member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He has 16 years of experience handling legal and secretarial compliances across various industries. He has been associated with our Company since December, 2013. He was appointed as the Head of Legal and Secretarial Compliances on December 20, 2013.

Himanshu Gupta Mr. Himanshu Gupta is Managing Director, Executive Director of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Delhi. He has been associated with our Company since 2000 and accordingly, has over 15 years of experience in the knowledge products and services industry. He was appointed as the Managing Director on July 1, 2007. He was the vice president (south) of the Federation of Indian Publishers for the year 2012-2013. He is a recipient of ‘Young Publisher Award’ by the Federation of Educational Publishers in India for the year 2011.

Dinesh Jhunjhnuwala Mr. Dinesh Kumar Jhunjhnuwala is Executive Director of S.Chand & Company Pvt., Ltd. He has received basic education. He has been associated with our Company since 2004 and accordingly, has over 11 years of experience in the knowledge products and services industry. He was appointed as an Executive Director on July 1, 2011.

Shammi Manik Mr. Shammi Manik is Business Head - NSHPL of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Delhi. He has 30 years of experience in the knowledge products and services industry. He has been associated with NSHPL since April, 2014. He was appointed as Business Head of NSHPL on April 1, 2014.

Naveen Rajlani Mr. Naveen Rajlani is Business Head - Madhuban Educational Books at VPHPL of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in arts from Gorakhpur University, Gorakhpur and also pursued management development program at the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow. He has 22 years of experience in the knowledge products and services industry. He has been associated with VPHPL since July, 2015. He was appointed as Business Head of Madhuban Educational Books at VPHPL on July 20, 2015.

Vinay Sharma Mr. Vinay Sharma is Business Head - Safari Digital of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Punjab University and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata. He has 20 years of experience in sales and marketing across various industries. He has been associated with our Company since July 8, 2013. He was appointed as senior vice president on July 8, 2013.

K. M. Thomas Mr. K. M. Thomas is Group Business Head - School and Higher Education of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Calcutta. He has 36 years of experience in the knowledge products and services industry. He has been associated with our Company since August, 2014. He was appointed as the Business Head of School Education on August 1, 2014 and redesignated as Group Business Head of School and Higher Education in 2016.

Savita Gupta Mrs. Savita Gupta is Non-Executive Director of S.Chand & Company Pvt., Ltd. She holds a degree in bachelor’s of arts and a degree in masters of arts in english literature, both from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. She has been associated with our Company since 1989 and accordingly, has over 25 years of experience in the knowledge products and services industry. She was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on May 20, 2016.

Gaurav Jhunjhnuwala Mr. Gaurav Kumar Jhunjhnuwala is Non-Executive Director of the company. He has received basic education and has over 5 years of experience in the knowledge products and services industry. He has been associated with our Company since 2011. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director on May 20, 2016.

Deep Mishra Mr. Deep Mishra is Nominee - Non-Executive Director of the company. He holds a degree in bachelor of technology in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and a post graduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. He has 20 years of experience in the financial sector. He was appointed as a nominee of Everstone on the Board on September 27, 2012. He is currently the Managing Director (Private Equity) at Everstone.

Sanjay Bhandarkar Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from the University of Pune and a post graduate diploma in management from XLRI, Jamshedpur. He has 26 years of experience in the financial sector. He was appointed as an Independent Director of our Company on November 10, 2016.