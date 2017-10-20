Ciments du Maroc SA (SCM.CS)

Name Description

Mohamed Chaibi Mr. Mohamed Chaibi is Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Ciments du Maroc SA. Mr. Chaibi began his professional career in 1975 in Mining in a subsidiary of ONA, where he subsequently became Assistant Director. In 1978, he joined Societe des Ciments Francais and was appointed Director of its subsidiary in Morocco, Societe des Ciments d'Agadir (SCA) in 1979. In 1999, after the acquisition of Asmar by Ciments du Maroc SA, Mr. Chaibi was appointed Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of the new entity. In addition to his responsibilities at the Company, Mr. Chaibi is also Chairman of APC (Association Professionnelle des Cimentiers, Member of CGEM (Confederation Generale des Entreprises du Morocco), Member of the Board of Mohammed VI Foundation for Environmental Protection and of Mohammed VI Foundation for Reintegration of Prisoners, among others. During his professional career, Mr. Chaibi was also appointed Chairman of Observatoire de la Palmeraie of Marrakech and Member of ATH (Association pour le Trophee Hassan II de Golf), among others. Mr. Chaibi obtained a degree from Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Paris in 1972.

Laurent Meynet Mr. Laurent Meynet has been Finance and Administrative Director of Ciments du Maroc SA since September 1, 2006. He holds a postgraduate degree (DESS) in Corporate Finance from Universite Paris IX Dauphine. Mr. Meynet began his career in 1990 within the Administration and Finance of Ciments Calcia, successively achieving the responsibility of Treasury and Accounting Departments. In 1998, he took charge of Administration and Finance of Tratel, a subsidiary of Ciments Calcia. In 2004, he joined the Company as Director Planning and Control.

Fabio Rizzi Mr. Fabio Rizzi has been Technical Manager of Ciments du Maroc SA since July 2010. He graduated from University of Turin (Polytechnic University of Turin) in Industrial Chemistry. Mr. Rizzi began his career in Italcementi Group in 1992 as Head of Maintenance at the factory in Borgo San Dalmazzo. He joined Essroc in 1995 as Production Manager and Assistant Director in Nazareth and Speed factories until 1997. Between 1998 and 2005, he was Director of Picton factory in Canada and Nazareth factory in Pennsylvania. He was also Director of Quality and Process in Essroc.

Abdellah Harma Mr. Abdallah Harma has been Deputy Managing Director of Ciments du Maroc and Indusaha since at Ciments du Maroc SA since July 2009. He is Civil Mining Engineer and a graduate of Ecole Nationale Superieure des Mines de Saint-Etienne. He began his career in 1988 at Office Cherifien des Phosphates where he held senior positions until 1990. He joined Ciments du Maroc SA in 1990 where he held the post of Construction Manager of Safi plant until 1993. Between 1994 and 1999, he was Director of Agadir plant, as well as Technical Director and Industrial and Technical Director of the Company, as well as Member of the Management Board between 1999 and 2006. Between January 2007 and June 2009, he was at Bergame as Member of the Management Board, Director of Project Management at CTG and served within Department of Engineering at CTG between January 2008 and June 2009.

Mohamed Hsina Mr. Mohamed Hsina has been Director of Human Resources at Ciments du Maroc SA since 1999. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Economics from University Mohammed V in Rabat in 1974. Mr. Hsina began his career in 1976 as Assistant Administrator in the ERAC Center / South. In 1978 he was in charge of Administration and Finance of Ciments Marrakech (Asmar), and in 1994, of the General Secretariat of the same company.

Mohamed Boujanoui Mr. Mohamed Boujanoui is Commercial Manager, Cement at Ciments du Maroc SA. He had been Cement Commercial Director at the firm since October 1, 2010. He began his career as an engineer in Morocco. In 1990, he joined Cimasfi and took charge of Safi plant construction. From 1994 to 1996, he held several positions within the Sales Cements Department until his appointment in August 1996 as Head of Sales Department and in June 2003 as Director of Cement Sales of the Company. Mr. Boujanoui obtained a degree in Civil Engineering from Ecole Hassania des Travaux Publics de Casablanca and holds an MBA from ENPC Paris/EHTP, as well as Certificate of Higher Education in Affairs Management (CESA) from HEC Paris.