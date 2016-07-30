Softcat PLC (SCTS.L)

Name Description

Martin Hellawell Mr. Martin John Hellawell is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined Softcat in 2006 as Managing Director. During his tenure, Softcat has grown from approximately £50m to approaching £600m turnover. Martin graduated from Lancaster University with a degree in Management and French and began his career in the IT industry with Miles 33. During his 13 year tenure at Computacenter, Martin was responsible for the marketing function, ran the French subsidiary and led acquisitions in the UK, Belgium and Germany. He was part of the flotation team, ran operations, chaired the Company’s international joint venture ICG and was Chief Operating Officer of the dot com off-shoot Biomni. Martin has also worked for SCC and for Canalys as an independent consultant. Martin lives in North London with his wife and three children.

Graham Charlton Mr. Graham Charlton is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the company. Graham joined Softcat in January 2015. Previously, he spent four years as finance director at comparethemarket.com (a trading name of BISL Limited). Prior to that, Graham spent one year as finance director at See Tickets (the trading name of See Group Limited) and over five years in various roles, including group financial accountant, finance manager and finance director, decision analytics, at Experian Ltd. Graham is a Chartered Accountant and began his career with Andersen. Graham earned an MA in natural sciences from King’s College, the University of Cambridge.

Lee Ginsberg Mr. Lee Dale Ginsberg is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Mr. Lee joined Softcat in September 2015. He is also a non-executive director at Mothercare plc and Trinity Mirror plc, a non-executive director and senior independent director at On The Beach Group plc, a deputy chairman and senior independent director at Patisserie Valerie Holdings plc and non-executive chairman at Oriole Restaurants Limited. Prior to joining Softcat, he spent ten years as chief financial officer of Domino’s Pizza Group plc and held the post of group finance director at Health Club Holdings Limited, formerly Holmes Place plc, where he also served for 18 months as deputy chief executive. Lee earned a Bachelor of Accounting (Hons) from UNISA (University of South Africa) and qualified as a Chartered Accountant at Price Waterhouse.

Vinodka Murria Ms. Vinodka Murria (Vin) is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Vin joined Softcat in November 2015. She is also a non-executive director at Zoopla Property Group Plc, and a partner at Elderstreet Investments. Prior to joining Softcat, Vin spent seven years as the founder and chief executive officer at Advanced Computer Software plc prior to its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners in 2015, and five years as chief executive officer of Computer Software Group plc prior to its acquisition by HG Capital and then Hellman & Friedman in 2007. Previously, Vin was also a non-executive director at Chime Communications plc, Greenko plc and chief operating officer at Kewill Systems plc. Named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2014 at the Grant Thornton Quoted Company Awards and Woman of the Year at the 2012 Cisco Everywoman Technology Awards, Vin is a successful entrepreneur with a strong background in technology-based businesses. Vin holds a Bachelor (Hons) in computer science and has also completed an MBA and a DBA.