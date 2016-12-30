SDL PLC (SDL.L)

Name Description

David Clayton Mr. David H. Clayton is Chairman of the Board of SDL PLC. He previously served as non-executive Chairman of SDL PLC from July 2013. He joined SDL as a Non-Executive Director in December 2009 and has served as the Senior Independent Director. After a career in senior executive roles at a number of international technology companies he joined BZW where, after its merger with CSFB in 1997, he was Managing Director and Head of European Technology Research until 2004. David Clayton joined The Sage Group plc Board in June 2004 as a Non-Executive Director and took up his executive role as Director of Strategy and Corporate Development from October 2007 to February 2012.

Adolfo Hernandez Mr. Adolfo Hernandez is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Prior to joining SDL, Hernandez was CEO of Acision, the mobile messaging market leader he helped turn around prior to its merger with Comverse to form Xura, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESG). Before that, he spent four years at Alcatel-Lucent (EPA:ALU), with his most recent position being Executive Vice President, Global Software Services and Solutions. In this role, Hernandez was responsible for all of Alcatel-Lucent's software application solutions and services business globally, heading up their strategic industry domains across utilities, transportation and government, managing support, operational, professional and consulting services teams.

Dominic Lavelle Mr. Dominic Lavelle is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company effective November 25, 2013. Dominic is a qualified Chartered Accountant who joined SDL in November 2013. Previously, Dominic has held CFO roles within a number of private and publicly traded companies including Mothercare plc, Alfred McAlpine plc, Allders plc and Oasis plc where his roles have encompassed commercial, operational and strategic responsibilities.

Christopher Batterham Mr. Christopher Michael Batterham is Non-Executive Director of SDL Plc. Chris Batterham is a Chartered Accountant with significant experience in the business services sector. He was finance director of Unipalm plc, the first internet company to float on the London Stock Exchange, and, latterly, Chief Financial Officer of Searchspace Group until 2005. He currently holds a number of Non-Executive Directorships including NCC Group plc, Blue Prism plc, Frontier Silicon Ltd, and is Chairman of Eckoh plc.

Glenn Collinson Mr. Glenn Collinson is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., effective June 1, 2014. In 1998 Glenn Collinson co-founded Cambridge Silicon Radio (CSR plc) as a start-up project and was a member of the board of directors that managed the growth of CSR through its listing as a public company in 2004 and up until 2007, serving first as Marketing Director and then as Sales Director. Prior to CSR plc, he held positions including Senior Engineer and then Marketing Manager at Cambridge Consultants Ltd and held positions as a Design Engineer and Marketing Manager at Texas Instruments. He is a member of the Institution of Engineering and Technology and holds a B.Sc. in Physics and a M.Sc. in Electronics from Durham University, as well as a MBA from Cranfield University. Mr Collinson currently holds other non-executive director positions within the technology sector.

Mandy Gradden Ms. Mandy Gradden is an Independent Non-Executive Director of SDL PLC., since 30 January 2012. Ms. Gradden is an experienced corporate CFO with more than 20 years’ financial and senior management experience. She is CFO of the FTSE 250 media group Ascential plc. Previous roles include: CFO of the private-equity owned Torex, the retail technology firm; CFO at the FTSE 250 business and technology consultancy, Detica; Director of Corporate Development at Telewest Communications; and Group Financial Controller at Dalgety. She began her career at Price Waterhouse, where, in 1992, she qualified as a Chartered Accountant. .

Christopher Humphrey Mr. Christopher John Humphrey, BA, MBA is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a Fellow of CIMA and is currently a non- executive director of The Vitec Group plc, appointed on 1 December 2013. He was Group Chief Executive Officer of Anite plc from 2008 until August 2015 and their Group Finance Director between 2003 and 2008. He has held senior positions in finance at Conoco, Eurotherm International plc and Critchley Group plc. He was previously a non-executive director of Alterian plc between 2011 and 2012.