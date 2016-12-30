Schroders PLC (SDR.L)

Name Description

Michael Dobson Mr. Michael (Mike) Dobson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed Chairman in April 2016, having been Chief Executive since November 2001. He first joined the Board as a non-executive Director in April 2001. Prior to joining Schroders he was previously Chief Executive of Morgan Grenfell Group and a member of the Board of Managing Directors of Deutsche Bank AG. He is Member of the FCA Practitioner Panel and the President’s Committee of the Confederation of British Industry.

Peter Harrison Mr. Peter Harrison is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Schroders PLC. He was appointed Group Chief Executive in April 2016. He was previously an executive Director and Head of Investment from May 2014. He began his career at Schroders as a graduate in 1988 and subsequently held roles at Newton Investment Management, JP Morgan Asset Management as Head of Global Equities and Multi-asset and at Deutsche Asset Management as Global Chief Investment Officer. He was Chairman and Chief Executive of RWC Partners before re-joining Schroders as Global Head of Equities in March 2013. Director of the Investment Association and Chairman from 1 May 2017.

Richard Keers Mr. Richard Keers has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Schroders PLC., since May 5, 2013. He is a chartered accountant and was a Senior Audit Partner of PwC until May 2013. He became a partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC) in 1997 and has 25 years’ experience in the audits of global financial services groups. His experience includes time spent in PwC’s New York, Sydney, Edinburgh and London offices. He is Non-executive member of Lloyd’s Franchise Board and Chairman of its Audit Committee.

Karl Dasher Mr. Karl Dasher is Chief Executive Officer - North America and Co-Head of Fixed Income of Schroders PLC. He joined Schroders in 2008 as Global Head of Product and became Head of Fixed Income in October 2008. He previously worked at SEI Investments in various investment roles, including Chief Investment Officer. He is responsible for the Group’s operations in North America and is also Co-Head of Fixed Income within the Investment division.

Lieven Debruyne Mr. Lieven Debruyne is Chief Executive Officer - Asia Pacific of the Company. He joined Schroders in London in 2000 as Head of Asian Investment Product before moving to Hong Kong in 2005. Prior to joining Schroders, he worked for Mees Pierson Capital Management as Chief Investment Officer and for Fortis Investments. He is responsible for the Group’s operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Stewart Carmichael Mr. Stewart Carmichael is Chief Technology Officer of the Company. He joined Schroders in March 2015 as Group Head of IT. Prior to joining Schroders, he was Chief Technology Officer for JP Morgan Corporate and Investment Bank in Asia. From 1993 to 2008 he held numerous senior leadership positions at Merrill Lynch.

Howard Trust Mr. Howard Trust is General Counsel of Schroders PLC. He joined Schroders in 2003 from Barclays where he held various roles including Group General Counsel and Board Secretary. He is responsible for the Group’s Compliance, Legal and Governance function.

Emma Holden Ms. Emma Holden is Global Head of Human Resources of the Company. She joined Schroders in 2007 and was appointed Global Head of Human Resources in November 2014. Prior to joining Schroders, she held various roles at Corus Group. She qualified as a chartered accountant with PwC in 1998. She works with senior management on the issues that affect our people and the development of talent throughout the business.

Geoff Blanning Mr. Geoff Blanning is Head - Emerging Market Debt and Commodities of Schroders PLC. He joined Schroders in 1998 and developed the Commodity and Currency investment teams. He previously managed Global Bond Funds at N M Rothschild and Bankers Trust before developing and managing Morgan Grenfell’s first Emerging Market Debt Fund in 1993. He is responsible for the investment performance of the Emerging Market Debt and Commodities team.

Philippe Lespinard Mr. Philippe Lespinard is Co-Head - Fixed Income of Schroders PLC. He joined Schroders in 2010 as Chief Investment Officer for Fixed Income. He was previously a partner at Brevan Howard and Chief Investment Officer at BNP Paribas Asset Management. He is Co-Head of Fixed Income within the Investment division.

Richard Mountford Mr. Richard Mountford is Global Head of Product of Schroders PLC. He joined Schroders in 1980 as a graduate and held a number of investment and management roles before becoming Global Head of Intermediary Sales in 2008 and Head of Asia Pacific between 2012 and 2016. He is responsible for developing product strategy and managing our diverse product range.

Nicky Richards Ms. Nicky Richards is Global Head - Equities of the Company. She began her investment career at Schroders as a graduate in 1987. She held a number of senior roles in the firm before joining Fidelity International and then MLC Investment Management in Australia. She re-joined Schroders in 2014 as Global Head of Equities. She was appointed non-executive Chairman of RWC Partners in March 2016. She is responsible for the Equities business within the Investment division.

Andrew Ross Mr. Andrew Ross is Global Head of Wealth Management of the Company. He joined Schroders in 2013 having been Chief Executive of Cazenove Capital Management since 2001. Prior to that he was Chief Executive of HSBC Asset Management (Europe) Limited between 1998 and 2001. He is responsible for the Wealth Management division.

Carolyn Sims Ms. Carolyn Sims is Chief Financial Officer of Wealth Management of the Company. She joined Schroders in 2013 having been Chief Financial Officer of Cazenove Capital Management since 2007. Prior to that she was Finance Director at Lazard UK between 2004 and 2007. She is responsible for finance and operations within the Wealth Management division.

Huw van Steenis Mr. Huw van Steenis is Global Head of Strategy of the Company. He joined Schroders in 2016 as Global Head of Strategy. Prior to joining Schroders, he was Managing Director and Global Head of Banks and Diversified Financials Research at Morgan Stanley. Prior to Morgan Stanley he worked at JP Morgan and Boston Consulting Group. He is responsible for helping Schroders develop and implement long-term goals and respond to the competitive financial services landscape.

John Troiano Mr. John Troiano is Global Head of Distribution of Schroders PLC. He began his career at Schroders as a graduate in 1981. After holding a number of senior roles, he was appointed the Deputy Head of Distribution in September 2012 and was appointed Head of Distribution in 2016.

Graham Staples Mr. Graham Staples is Group Company Secretary of Schroders PLC. He joined Schroders in 2004. Previously, he held senior company secretarial, compliance and business development roles at NatWest, Barclays, TSB and Computershare. As Secretary to the Board of Schroders plc and the GMC, he is responsible for the Group’s governance framework and advising the Board and GMC on all governance matters.

Philip Mallinckrodt Mr. Philip Mallinckrodt is the Non-Executive Director of Schroders PLC. He started his career at Credit Suisse First Boston in 1985. He first joined Schroders in 1994, and then worked for Citigroup from 2000 to 2002. He rejoined Schroders in 2002 as Head of Corporate Development, was Group Head of Wealth Management from 2006 to 2016 and then Group Head of Private Assets and Wealth Management until 1 March 2017. He is Member of the International Advisory Council of the Brookings Institution.

Bruno Schroder Mr. Bruno Schroder is Non-Executive Director of Schroders PLC., since 1963. He is the great-great-grandson of John Henry Schroder, co-founder of the Schroders businesses in 1804. He joined the Schroder Group in London where he worked in the Commercial Banking and Corporate Finance divisions of J. Henry Schroder Wagg & Co Ltd. He is Director of a number of private limited companies.

Robin Buchanan Mr. Robin William Turnbull Buchanan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Schroders PLC., since March 4, 2010. He was the Senior Partner of Bain & Company Inc. in the UK for 12 years and remains a senior adviser. Most recently he served as Chairman of PageGroup plc until December 2015. He was Dean and President of London Business School. He is a chartered accountant and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. He is Non-executive Director of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. He is Chairman of the Investment Committee of Access Industries, and a senior adviser to Coller Capital Ltd.

Rhian Davies Ms. Rhian L. Davies is Independent Non-Executive Director of Schroders Plc., since 14 July 2015. She is a chartered accountant and was a partner at Electra Partners, an independent private equity fund manager until June 2015 and remains a senior adviser. She previously worked in PwC’s audit and insolvency practice before joining Electra in 1992. She is adviser at Electra Partners.

Rakhi Goss-Custard Ms. Rakhi (Parekh) Goss-Custard is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 1st January 2017. She is an experienced executive in digital retailing having spent 11 years at Amazon. Prior to joining Amazon, she held roles at TomTom and in management consultancy in the US. She is Non-executive Director of Kingfisher plc, Rightmove plc, Intu Properties plc and AIM listed Be Heard plc.

Philip Howard Lord Philip E. Howard of Penrith is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Schroders PLC., since April 30, 2015. He was previously Deputy to the Chairman of Lehman in Europe until 1998 and was the Partner in charge of international fixed income at Phillips & Drew. He was also Chairman of Tarchon Capital Management LLP from 1998 until March 2013. He is Senior Adviser at Beazley plc having previously held the position of Chief Investment Officer until the end of 2015.

Ian King Mr. Ian G. King is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, since 1st January 2017. He was appointed Chief Executive of BAE Systems plc in 2008 having been originally appointed to the BAE board as Chief Operating Officer, UK and Rest of the World. Prior to this, he was Chief Executive of Alenia Marconi Systems, having previously served as Finance Director of Marconi Electronic systems. He also served as a non-executive Director and Senior Independent Director of Rotork plc until June 2014. He is Chief Executive of BAE Systems plc.