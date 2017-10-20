Ser Educacional SA (SEER3.SA)
SEER3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
33.33BRL
20 Oct 2017
33.33BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.10 (+0.30%)
R$ 0.10 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
R$ 33.23
R$ 33.23
Open
R$ 33.54
R$ 33.54
Day's High
R$ 33.57
R$ 33.57
Day's Low
R$ 32.82
R$ 32.82
Volume
296,400
296,400
Avg. Vol
782,680
782,680
52-wk High
R$ 34.64
R$ 34.64
52-wk Low
R$ 16.29
R$ 16.29
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Diniz
|2013
|Chairman of the Board
|
Janyo Diniz
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director
|
Francisco Muniz Barreto
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Joao Alberico Porto de Aguiar
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Adriano Azevedo
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Joaldo Diniz
|Chief Information Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Antonio Carbonari Netto
|2016
|Vice President of Development & Expansion, Member of the Board of Directors
|
Decius Lima
|Director of M&A, Member of the Executive Board
|
Simone Bergamo
|Chief Academic Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Flavio Cesar Maia Luz
|65
|Independent Director
|
Herbert Steinberg
|69
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Jose Diniz
|
Janyo Diniz
|
Francisco Muniz Barreto
|
Joao Alberico Porto de Aguiar
|Mr. Joao Alberico Porto de Aguiar serves as Chief Financial Officer of Ser Educacional S.A. since November 3, 2015.
|
Adriano Azevedo
|
Joaldo Diniz
|
Antonio Carbonari Netto
|Mr. Antonio Carbonari Netto serves as the Vice President of Development & Expansion and Member of the Board of Directors of Ser Educacional S.A. since March 4, 2016.
|
Decius Lima
|
Simone Bergamo
|
Flavio Cesar Maia Luz
|
Herbert Steinberg
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Jose Diniz
|--
|
Janyo Diniz
|--
|
Francisco Muniz Barreto
|--
|
Joao Alberico Porto de Aguiar
|--
|
Adriano Azevedo
|--
|
Joaldo Diniz
|--
|
Antonio Carbonari Netto
|--
|
Decius Lima
|--
|
Simone Bergamo
|--
|
Flavio Cesar Maia Luz
|--
|
Herbert Steinberg
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Jose Diniz
|0
|0
|
Janyo Diniz
|0
|0
|
Francisco Muniz Barreto
|0
|0
|
Joao Alberico Porto de Aguiar
|0
|0
|
Adriano Azevedo
|0
|0
|
Joaldo Diniz
|0
|0
|
Antonio Carbonari Netto
|0
|0
|
Decius Lima
|0
|0
|
Simone Bergamo
|0
|0
|
Flavio Cesar Maia Luz
|0
|0
|
Herbert Steinberg
|0
|0