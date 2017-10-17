Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS (SELEC.IS)

Name Description

Mustafa Gurgen Mr. Mustafa Sonay Gurgen has held the position of Chairman of the Board and General Manager of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS since February 13, 2015. Until that time, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager of the Company. He is also Board Member of Selcuklu Turizm ve Insaat AS and Chairman of the Board of As Ecza Deposu Ticaret AS. Mr. Gurgen also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Mamsel Ilac Sanayii AS.

Mehmet Yilmaz Mr. Mehmet Yilmaz has served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Vice General Manager of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS since February 13, 2015. Until then, he was Executive Board Member and Vice General Manager of the Company. He is also Board Member and Member of the Board of Trustees of Ahmet and Nezahat Kelesoglu Fund. He is also Member of the Nominating Committee of the Company.

Ali Akcan Mr. Ali Akcan is Finance Coordinator and Executive Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Member of the Pricing Committee of the Company and Member of the Audit Board of Ahmet and Nezahat Kelesoglu Fund.

Ibrahim Ogutcu Mr. Ibrahim Haluk Ogutcu is Executive Board Member and Vice General Manager of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Member of the Risk Identification Committee of the Company.

Nazim Karpuzcu Mr. Nazim Karpuzcu is Non-Executive Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Board Member of Selcuklu Turizm ve Insaat AS and Chairman of the Board of As Ecza Deposu Ticaret AS. He is Member of the Governance Committee of the Company.

Uzeyir Baysal Mr. Uzeyir Baysal is Independent Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee of the Company. Mr. Baysal graduated from Ankara Universitesi department of Finance and Economics.

Resit Keskin Mr. Resit Keskin is Independent Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Chairman of the Nominating and Pricing Committees of the Company.