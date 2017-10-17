Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS (SELEC.IS)
SELEC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.52TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.04TL (-1.12%)
Prev Close
3.56TL
Open
3.56TL
Day's High
3.60TL
Day's Low
3.52TL
Volume
909,449
Avg. Vol
683,745
52-wk High
4.19TL
52-wk Low
3.01TL
Summary
Mustafa Gurgen
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, General Manager
Mehmet Yilmaz
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Vice General Manager
Ali Akcan
|Finance Coordinator, Executive Member of the Board
Mustafa Keles
|2015
|Member of the Board, Information Technology Manager
Ibrahim Ogutcu
|Executive Member of the Board, Vice General Manager
Asli Gunel
|Investor Relations Coordinator
Nazim Karpuzcu
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
Uzeyir Baysal
|Independent Member of the Board
Resit Keskin
|Independent Member of the Board
Tulay Yazar Ozturk
|Independent Member of the Board
Biographies
Mustafa Gurgen
|Mr. Mustafa Sonay Gurgen has held the position of Chairman of the Board and General Manager of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS since February 13, 2015. Until that time, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager of the Company. He is also Board Member of Selcuklu Turizm ve Insaat AS and Chairman of the Board of As Ecza Deposu Ticaret AS. Mr. Gurgen also serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Mamsel Ilac Sanayii AS.
Mehmet Yilmaz
|Mr. Mehmet Yilmaz has served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Vice General Manager of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS since February 13, 2015. Until then, he was Executive Board Member and Vice General Manager of the Company. He is also Board Member and Member of the Board of Trustees of Ahmet and Nezahat Kelesoglu Fund. He is also Member of the Nominating Committee of the Company.
Ali Akcan
|Mr. Ali Akcan is Finance Coordinator and Executive Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Member of the Pricing Committee of the Company and Member of the Audit Board of Ahmet and Nezahat Kelesoglu Fund.
Mustafa Keles
Ibrahim Ogutcu
|Mr. Ibrahim Haluk Ogutcu is Executive Board Member and Vice General Manager of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Member of the Risk Identification Committee of the Company.
Asli Gunel
Nazim Karpuzcu
|Mr. Nazim Karpuzcu is Non-Executive Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Board Member of Selcuklu Turizm ve Insaat AS and Chairman of the Board of As Ecza Deposu Ticaret AS. He is Member of the Governance Committee of the Company.
Uzeyir Baysal
|Mr. Uzeyir Baysal is Independent Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee and Risk Committee of the Company. Mr. Baysal graduated from Ankara Universitesi department of Finance and Economics.
Resit Keskin
|Mr. Resit Keskin is Independent Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. He is also Chairman of the Nominating and Pricing Committees of the Company.
Tulay Yazar Ozturk
|Ms. Tulay Yazar Ozturk is Independent Board Member of Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS. She is Chairman of the Corporate Governance and Member of the Audit and Pricing Committees of the Company.
