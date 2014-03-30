SeQuent Scientific Ltd (SEQU.NS)

Name Description

Gautam Das Dr. Gautam Kumar Das serves as the Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Sequent Scientific Ltd. He has been appointed as Joint Managing Director of the Company effective May 30, 2013. He has over thirty years of in depth experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Dr. Das has experience in R&D, Plant Operations, Project Management, Material Management, Resource Management and Man Management. He has a proven track record in developing several cost effective processes, driving these processes from the laboratory to the plant and increasing productivity of plants. Dr. Das, a Doctorate in Synthetic Organic Chemistry from IIT Kharagpur, has authored several publications on chemical processes. In his immediate previous assignment, Dr. Das was with Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Chennai as President – API.

S. Devendra Dr. S. Devendra has been appointed as an Additional Director of the Company, effective from October 29, 2015. Dr. Devendra is a Whole Time Director with Shasun Pharmaceuticals Limited (“Shasun”). He is a graduate in medicine and is one of the key architects in developing Shasun and was instrumental in transforming Shasun from a domestic seller to export-oriented Company.

Narendra Mairpady Shriman Narendra Mairpady serves as the Additional Independent Director of the Company. He was Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Indian Overseas Bank from November 2010 to July 2014.