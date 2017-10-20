Saf Holland SA (SFQN.DE)

Name Description

Bernhard Schneider Mr. Bernhard Schneider is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saf-Holland SA since March 27, 2009 and is also Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He previously served as the Company's Director from June 18, 2007. Mr. Schneider works also as Managing Director of Mediaprint Zeitungs und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH since 2007 and as Managing Director of Krone Media Aktiv Gesellschaft m.b.H and of Krone Hit Radio Medienunternehmen Betriebs- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft m.b.H. Between 1992 and 2001, Mr. Schneider worked for Mannesmann, where he subsequently held the positions of Executive Vice President of Mannesmann Corp in New York, USA, Chief Financial Officer of Mannesmann Haustechnik GmbH in Dusseldorf, Germany, and Chief Financial Officer of Mannesmann Rohren-Werke AG in Muhlheim-Ruhr, Germany. From 2001 to 2003, Mr. Schneider was Member of the Management Board of Riva Energy AG in Essen, Germany. From 2003 to 2005, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Sachsenring Zwickau AG and from 2005 to 2007, he worked as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Production of Europapress Holding (EHP) in Zagreb, Croatia. Mr. Schneider graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen with a Masters degree in Business Administration and Engineering.

Detlef Borghardt Mr. Detlef Borghardt serves at Saf-Holland SA as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board and Director since October 1, 2011. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Saf-Holland SA since July 1, 2011. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board and Head of Trailer Systems Business Unit at the Company from January 1, 2011. He has served as Member of the Management Board and Head of Trailer Systems Business Unit from June 20, 2007 till December 31, 2010. He is a Certified Engineer and graduated from Hochschule fuer Angewandte Wissenschaften Hamburg (HAW Hamburg) with an engineering degree in Vehicle Design. He joined the Company, in 2000, as Head of Sales, Services and Marketing. Before joining the Company, he served at various positions for Alusuisse-Lonza, including Director of Marketing, Sales, and Engineering, Sales Manager - Extruded Products for Sales Traffic Engineering and Applications, and Product Development Engineer. He also works as Managing Director of SAF HOLLAND GmbH and of D+MB GmbH.

Ulrich Sauer Mr. Ulrich Otto Sauer serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saf-Holland SA since June 18, 2007 and is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. Prior to that, he worked at the Company as Chairman of the Supervisory Board since 2004. Mr. Sauer joined Otto Sauer Achsenfabrik GmbH (a predecessor of the Company) in 1974, and served as its Sole General Partner until 2004. Prior to that, he worked as a logistics director at Kugelfischer Einspritztechnik in Munich, Germany between 1971 and 1974. Mr. Sauer graduated from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen with a degree in Business Administration. He works also as Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAF-HOLLAND GmbH and Managing Director of ASAF Verwaltungs GmbH.

Matthias Heiden Dr. Matthias Heiden is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at SAF-HOLLAND S.A. effecttive March 1, 2017. He will be responsible for the areas of Finance, Accounting and Controlling, IT, Legal and Compliance, Human Resources, and Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. He holds a degree in business administration and a PhD in economics. In addition to his apprenticeship at Deutsche Bank in London, he studied business & finance at Suffolk College, UK. He then continued his career at Deutsche Bank Saar AG and completed a dual-study program at the University of Saarland with a degree in business administration. He graduated from the university's Institute for Accounting and Auditing with a doctorate degree in economics. Following assignments at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting and EY, Dr. Heiden joined SAP SE as assistant to the Executive Board and then held executive positions, among others, in Corporate Financial Reporting. He was also the CFO of SAP Svenska AB and SAP's Head of Global Treasury. Dr. Heiden then became the CFO of SAP's German subsidiary in October 2014 to then take an enhanced role as Regional CFO for Middle and Eastern Europe.

Martin Kleinschmitt Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt is Interim Chief Financial Officer, Director at SAF-HOLLAND S.A. effective December 31, 2016. He is Director since April 25, 2013. He has served as Chief Restructuring Officer and Member of the Management Board of Saf Holland SA from August 1, 2009 to November 30, 2010. He studied Law at Freie Universitaet Berlin. He served as Chief Financial Officer of SAF-HOLLAND GmbH on an interim basis from 2002 till early 2005. He has been Lawyer with the Noerr partnership since 2001. He is Managing Director of Noerr Consulting AG.

Arne Joern Mr. Arne Joern is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board at SAF-HOLLAND S.A. effective October 17, 2016. He has a degree in mechanical engineering and is a graduate REFA engineer for industrial engineering. Joern brings a sound knowledge of the automotive and commercial vehicle industries from his role as Group Quality Resident Engineer for Valeo at VW Wolfsburg and VW Commercial Vehicles in Hanover. From 2007 through 2010, he was the Executive Director of Operations at NORGREN GmbH, a subsidiary of the engineering and industrial conglomerate IMI plc. Before joining SAF-HOLLAND, Joern was a plant manager at Still GmbH in Hamburg.

Alexander Geis Mr. Alexander Geis has been Member of the Management Board and President of Aftermarket Business Unit at Saf-Holland SA since July 1, 2011. He was appointed as President of Aftermarket Business Unit on October 1, 2009. He joined the Company in 1995 and subsequently served in various positions, including Sales Director Foreign Markets, Director Spare Part and Vice President. Mr. Geis holds an MBA degree from the University of Maryland, USA. Mr. Geis is also Managing Director of SAF-HOLLAND GmbH.

Jack Gisinger Mr. Jack Gisinger serves at Saf-Holland SA as Member of the Management Board, President of Powered Vehicle Systems Business Unit & Group Technical Services since June 20, 2007. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics Engineering and from the University of Michigan with a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He joined the Company, in 1980, and has held various engineering and management positions, including General Manager of the Company's European operations. Mr. Gisinger is also Managing Director of SAF-HOLLAND GmbH.

Steffen Schewerda Mr. Steffen Schewerda serves at Saf-Holland SA as Member of the Management Board and President of Trailer Systems Business Unit & Group Operations since July 1, 2011. Previously, he served as Member of the Management Board and President of Group Operations since June 20, 2007. Mr. Schewerda has been with the Company since 1997, serving subsequently as Head of Material Management and Logistics, Head of Production at the German locations and Head of Industrial Engineering. He graduated from Universitaet Augsburg and from the University of Pittsburgh with Masters of Business Administration degrees. He also studied engineering at Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen. Mr. Schewerda works also as Managing Director of SAF-HOLLAND GmbH and of EGAL GmbH.

Anja Kleyboldt Ms. Anja Kleyboldt serves as Director of Saf-Holland SA since April 26, 2012. She is Director Logistics Strategy Projects & WFG Opel / Vauxhall at Adam Opel AG in Russelsheim, Germany and previously headed the Opel factory in Kaiserslautern. In addition to preparing concepts for supply-chain projects, she is also responsible for all manufacturing and nonmanufacturing sites in the WFG area within Europe. In 2011, Ms. Kleyboldt received the international Rising Stars Award. She currently also works as Member of the Board at Institut fur angewandte Arbeitswissenschaften Dusseldorf.

Samuel Martin Dr. Samuel (Sam) Martin has been Director of Saf-Holland SA since April 28, 2011. Previously, he was Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer of the Company from June 20, 2007 till December 31, 2010. He graduated from Ohio State University with a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Metallurgical Engineering and from Lafayette College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Metallurgical Engineering. He joined the Company in 1974, initially as Metallurgical Engineer, then as Acting Chief Engineer, Vice President Engineering, Executive Vice President Engineering, Executive Vice President, and President and Chief Administrative Officer. Prior to joining the Company, Dr. Martin worked as Supervisor of the Materials Laboratory for FMC Corp. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and currently serves also as Member of the Board at Metal Flow Corporation.