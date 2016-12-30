SEGRO PLC (SGRO.L)

Name Description

Gerald Corbett Mr. Gerald M. L. Corbett is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Gerald has been a director of 13 public companies, seven of which he has chaired. His executive career included periods as Finance Director of Redland and Grand Metropolitan and he was Chief Executive of Railtrack. Previously he was Chairman of Betfair Group plc, Moneysupermarket.com PLC and SSL International plc, and has served as a non-executive director of MEPC, Greencore Group and Burmah Castrol. He is Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

David Sleath Mr. David J. R. Sleath is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Segro Plc. David has considerable knowledge of the Company and the real estate sector and has broad experience of financial and general management and of the professional services industry. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He has previously held a number of senior finance roles, including Finance Director of Wagon plc and partner at Arthur Andersen, where he worked for 17 years. He is a member of the Nomination Committee.

Soumen Das Mr. Soumen Das is the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Soumen is an experienced corporate financier and former Managing Director of Capital and Counties Properties PLC (Capco), where he led the finance function of one of the largest listed central London property companies. Soumen joined Capco from Liberty International, having coordinated the demerger of the companies in 2010. Prior to this, he spent two years as a partner in Mountgrange Investment Management LLP (now Clearbell Capital) and nine years at UBS where he was an Executive Director specialising in real estate.

Andrew Gulliford Mr. Andrew S. Gulliford is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Company. Andy has over 30 years’ experience in real estate and brings extensive knowledge of the Company and the real estate sector in both the UK and Continental Europe. He is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Andy was previously SEGRO’s Managing Director for Continental Europe. Prior to this, he was the Director of Corporate Acquisitions and Business Development Director. Before joining SEGRO, Andy spent 19 years at Jones Lang LaSalle, latterly as European Director for the company’s industrial and logistics business.

Phil Redding Mr. Phil Redding is Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of Company. Phil has over 25 years’ experience in real estate. He has held a variety of appointments within SEGRO and has been instrumental in a number of key transactions for the Group. He is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Phil started his career in 1990 in the Industrial Agency and Development team of King Sturge, where he held a variety of positions. Prior to becoming an Executive Director at SEGRO, he was Business Unit Director for London Markets.

Elizabeth Blease Ms. Elizabeth Blease is General Counsel, Group Company Secretary of the Company. She joined SEGRO as General Counsel and Group Company Secretary in May 2008. She qualified as a solicitor in 1992 with Addleshaw Goddard and was previously Group Company Secretary at Brammer plc and Marshalls plc.

Christopher Fisher Mr. Christopher Fisher is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Segro Plc. Christopher has spent his career in corporate finance and has over 10 years of plc Board experience. Christopher spent most of his career at Lazard, latterly as a Managing Director. He subsequently worked at KPMG as Vice Chairman, Corporate Finance, and at Penfida, the corporate finance adviser to pension fund trustees, as a Senior Partner. On corporate Boards, he has held appointments as Chairman of Bank of Ireland UK, as Chairman of Southern Cross Healthcare and as a Non- Executive Director of Kelda Group PLC, the FTSE 100 water group. On public bodies he has served as President of the Council of the University of Reading and as a member of the Trustee Board of the Imperial War Museum. He is a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees.

Baroness Ford Ms. Baroness A. Ford is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Segro Plc. Baroness Ford has considerable experience of the real estate market and the support services sector and over 20 years’ experience at Board level at private and listed companies. She is an Honorary Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Previously, Baroness Ford was Non- Executive Chairman of May Gurney Integrated Services plc, Barchester Healthcare Limited and Grove Limited, and a Non-Executive Director of Taylor Wimpey plc and was the Chairman of Grainger plc. She was also Chairman of the Olympic Park Legacy Company. She is the Senior Independent Non-Executive Director, Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees.

Martin Moore Mr. Martin R. Moore is Independent Non-Executive Director of Company. Martin has over 40 years’ experience in the real estate and property sector and he brings extensive industry knowledge and breadth of experience, having spent his career at Prudential plc. Martin was Chief Executive at M&G Real Estate from 1996 and Chairman from 2012 until his retirement in 2013. He has been an Adviser and Commissioner of The Crown Estate, a Board member and President of the British Property Federation, and a Board member and Chairman of the Investment Property Forum. He is a member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Mark Robertshaw Mr. Mark Robertshaw is Non-Executive Director of Company. Mark has extensive experience of working across the finance and consultancy sectors. His perspective as the Chief Executive Officer of a large multi-national industrial business brings additional insight to SEGRO as an industrial landlord. He was previously Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Advanced Materials plc, a post he held for eight years, having previously been Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this he was Chief Financial Officer of Gartmore Investment Management plc, and spent nine years with Marakon Associates, a leading management consultancy headquartered in the US. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee.