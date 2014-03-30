Edition:
United States

Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (SHAD.NS)

SHAD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,597.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs32.70 (+1.28%)
Prev Close
Rs2,564.30
Open
Rs2,565.20
Day's High
Rs2,609.95
Day's Low
Rs2,564.30
Volume
907
Avg. Vol
3,437
52-wk High
Rs3,140.00
52-wk Low
Rs949.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sharda Relan

2016 Co-Chairperson of the Board, Whole-Time Director

Kishan Parikh

48 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman

Vivek Bhatia

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Nitin Vishnoi

2015 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

D. Aggarwal

2013 Vice President

Ajay Relan

85 2013 Managing Director, Executive Director

Udayan Banerjee

66 2013 Executive Director

Satinder Lambah

2016 Additional Independent Director

Ashok Bhattacharya

68 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

R. Chowdhry

89 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Rohit Relan

59 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Pradeep Srivastava

Executive Secretarial
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Sharda Relan

Smt. Sharda Relan is Co-Chairperson of the Board, Whole-Time Director of the Company. She was Non-Executive Independent Director of Sharda Motor Industries Limited.

Kishan Parikh

Mr. Kishan N. Parikh is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate and has over 24 years of experience in the field of business management. He has been associated with Jamshedpur Beverages, Pebco Motors Limited and implemented ISO 9001-2000 in favour of Pebco Motors Limited. He has played vital roles in Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Rotary Club of Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur Vaishnav Samaj, Gujarati Sanatan Samaj. Co-opted as director of the Company on 16th December’ 2005, he is Chairman of the Board and the Stakeholders Relations Committee of the Company and he is also member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He has also been Co-opted as a member of newly formed Committee for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Vivek Bhatia

Nitin Vishnoi

D. Aggarwal

Mr. D. A. Aggarwal was Vice President of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013.

Ajay Relan

Shri. Ajay Relan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013.

Udayan Banerjee

Mr. Udayan Banerjee is Executive Director of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013.

Satinder Lambah

Ashok Bhattacharya

Prof. Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013. He holds a degree in Bsc (Hons), Chemistry, MSc., Physical Chemistry, from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Ph.D from Churchill College, University of Cambridge. He has over 40 years of experience in the field of Research in Process Engineering, Physics and Chemistry of Solids and their Surfaces. He has been associated with Process Technology Group, School of Engineering, University of Warwick as Lecturer, Reader and Director and with University of East Anglia as Senior Research Fellow. Presently he is associated with Engineering Sciences, Department of Engineering, University of Oxford as a Professor.

R. Chowdhry

Mr. R. P. Chowdhry is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013.

Rohit Relan

Shri. Rohit Relan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013.

Pradeep Srivastava

Mr. Pradeep Srivastava is Executive Secretarial of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd.

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading