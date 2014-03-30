Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (SHAD.NS)

Name Description

Sharda Relan Smt. Sharda Relan is Co-Chairperson of the Board, Whole-Time Director of the Company. She was Non-Executive Independent Director of Sharda Motor Industries Limited.

Kishan Parikh Mr. Kishan N. Parikh is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of Sharda Motor Industries Ltd. He is a Commerce Graduate and has over 24 years of experience in the field of business management. He has been associated with Jamshedpur Beverages, Pebco Motors Limited and implemented ISO 9001-2000 in favour of Pebco Motors Limited. He has played vital roles in Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Rotary Club of Jamshedpur, Jamshedpur Vaishnav Samaj, Gujarati Sanatan Samaj. Co-opted as director of the Company on 16th December’ 2005, he is Chairman of the Board and the Stakeholders Relations Committee of the Company and he is also member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He has also been Co-opted as a member of newly formed Committee for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

D. Aggarwal Mr. D. A. Aggarwal was Vice President of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013.

Ajay Relan Shri. Ajay Relan is Managing Director, Executive Director of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013.

Udayan Banerjee Mr. Udayan Banerjee is Executive Director of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013.

Ashok Bhattacharya Prof. Ashok Kumar Bhattacharya is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013. He holds a degree in Bsc (Hons), Chemistry, MSc., Physical Chemistry, from Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Ph.D from Churchill College, University of Cambridge. He has over 40 years of experience in the field of Research in Process Engineering, Physics and Chemistry of Solids and their Surfaces. He has been associated with Process Technology Group, School of Engineering, University of Warwick as Lecturer, Reader and Director and with University of East Anglia as Senior Research Fellow. Presently he is associated with Engineering Sciences, Department of Engineering, University of Oxford as a Professor.

R. Chowdhry Mr. R. P. Chowdhry is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013.

Rohit Relan Shri. Rohit Relan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sharda Motor Industries, Ltd., Since 2013.