S H Kelkar And Company Ltd (SHKE.NS)

Kedar Vaze Mr. Kedar Ramesh Vaze is Group Chief Executive Officer, Whole Time Director of the company. He holds a degree of Masters of Science in organic chemistry from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai. The Graduate School of Business at Stanford University has also awarded him a certificate of participation in the Stanford Executive Program. He has a total experience of more than 19 years with our Company. He was been a Director on our Board since 2010. He was re-appointed as the Wholetime Director of our Company, designated as Wholetime Director and Group Chief Executive Officer, pursuant to a resolution passed by our Board on August 19, 2015 and ratified by the shareholders in the annual general meeting held on September 22, 2015, for a period of five years with effect from September 1, 2015.

Tapas Majumdar Mr. Tapas Majumdar is the Executive Vice President and Group CFO. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Company Secretary and holds a Bachelor’s degree of law from the University of Calcutta. He is also a certified public accountant (CPA) from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (Delaware). He has been associated with the Company since September 10, 2012. He has an experience of more than 32 years in the field of finance and accounts. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with organisations like A. F. Ferguson & Co., Indian Aluminium Company Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, GlaxoSmithKline and Dubai Aluminium CompanyLimited etc.

Indrajit Chatterjee Mr. Indrajit Chatterjee is Executive Vice President & Group CHRO of the company. He holds Bachelor’s degree in Economics (Hons.) from the University of Calcutta and Master’s degree in Business Administration (HRD) from Jabalpur University. He has been associated with the Company since July 1, 2013. He has over twenty years of experience in various industries. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Nitco Limited, Vodafone Essar Limited, Nilkamal Limited, JK Tyres and Grasim Industries Limited.

Pramod Davray Mr. Pramod Davray is Executive Vice President - Fragrance India of the company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Pune University and completed a Diploma in Marketing Management from University of Bombay. He has been associated with the Company since June 7, 2011. He has an experience of over 38 years. Prior to joining the Company, he has worked with International Fragrances & Flavours (IFF) and Vanity Case Group.

Poulus Spierings Mr. Poulus Spierings is Executive Vice President - Aroma Ingredients of the company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Economics. He has more than 27 years of experience of working with PFW Aroma Ingredients B.V. Pursuant to our acquisition of PFW Aroma Ingredients B.V., he has been heading the Aroma Ingredients Division.

Mohan Sapre Mr. Mohan Sapre is Senior Vice President - International Fragrances of the company. He holds a degree of Master of Management Studies from the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and Research, University of Bombay and Masters of Commerce from the University of Bombay. He has more than 30 years of experience in business and international marketing. Prior to joining the Company, he was associated with Godrej Consumer Products Limited. He has been associated with our Company since February 16, 2015.

Deepti Chandratre Ms. Deepti Chandratre is Company Secretary, Compliance Officer and Manager Legal of the Company. She is a qualified Company Secretary and holds a degree of law from the University of Pune. She has been associated with the Company as a Company Secretary and Legal Manager since June 9, 2011. She is responsible for the Company’s secretarial and legal function. She has around 8 years of work experience in the field of legal and secretarial departments of various companies. Prior to joining our Company, she has worked with Thermax Limited, Videocon Group and Edenred India Private Limited.

Makarand Patwardhan Mr. Makarand Patwardhan is Vice President - Operations & SCM (F & F) of the company. He holds a Master’s degree in Science (Microbiology) from Pune University. He has been associated with the Company since September 6, 2010. He has more than 29 years of experience in the areas of operations, production planning, materials management and supply chain management. Prior to joining the Company, he has worked with companies such as Sandoz Private Limited.

Ramesh Vaze Mr. Ramesh Vinayak Vaze is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Science from the University of Bombay. He has a total experience of more than 40 years with our Company. He is a trustee of the Kelkar Education Trust. He was appointed as Managing Director of the Company in August 2010 for a period of five years with effect from September 1, 2010. He was re-appointed as the Managing Director pursuant to a resolution passed by our Board on August 19, 2015, for a period of five years with effect from September 1, 2015 and ratified by the shareholders in the annual general meeting held on September 22, 2015.

Anurag Yadava Mr. Anurag Yadava is General Manager – Flavours of the company. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Punjab University. He has been associated with the Company since July 17, 2014. He has more than 22 years of FMCG sales and marketing experience. Prior to joining our Company, he has worked with Nutricia International Private Limited and Nestle India Limited.

Amit Dalmia Mr. Amit Dalmia is Nominee - Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director of the company. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Commerce (Hons.) from St. Xaviers’ College, University of Kolkata. He is a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India where he obtained first rank in the said examination. He is also a qualified Cost Accountant from the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India and a company secretary registered with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He is an Executive Director in the Private Equity Group of Blackstone Advisors India Private Limited based in Mumbai. He is primarily involved in monitoring the performance and development of Blackstone portfolio companies in India. He has been a Director on our Board since 2012.

Amit Dixit Shri. Amit Dixit is Nominee - Non-Independent and Non-Executive Director of the company. He holds a degree of Master of Business Administration from Harvard University (Harvard Business School), Master of Science from the Leland Stanford Junior University (Stanford University) and Bachelor of Technology from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai (IIT). He was awarded the ‘Director’s Silver Medal’ for graduating at the top of his program at IIT in the year 1995. He has total experience of 15 years. He is a Senior Managing Director of Blackstone Advisors India Private Limited and Co-Head of Private Equity in India based in Mumbai. He has been a Director on our Board since 2012.

Prabha Vaze Ms. Prabha Ramesh Vaze is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a degree of Bachelor of Science from University of Bombay. She has more than 35 years of experience in our Company.

Nitin Potdar Mr. Nitin Ram Potdar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Laws from the University of Bombay and Bachelor of Arts from the University of Bombay. Mr. Potdar is a Partner at the law firm JSA, Advocates & Solicitors, Mumbai since 2005 where he handles mainly foreign collaboration, joint venture, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate advisory work for domestic and international clients. He has been a Director on our Board since 2014.

Jairaj Purandare Mr. Jairaj Manohar Purandare is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. aged 56 years, He holds a degree of Bachelor of Science from the University of Bombay and is a qualified chartered accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He has been the founding director of JMP Advisors since 2012. Prior to JMP Advisors, he was associated with Pricewater House Coopers in various capacities including that of executive director-in-charge. While at Pricewater House Coopers, he was a member of the India leadership team as PwC markets and industry leader and western India region managing partner. In the past, he has been the chairman of Ernst & Young and head of tax practice for Arthur Anderson in India. He was appointed on our Board on February 19, 2015.

Dalip Sehgal Mr. Dalip Sehgal is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. aged 56 years, is an Independent Director of our Company. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Arts from the University of Delhi and Masters of Business Administration from the University of Delhi. In the past, he has been associated with Hindustan Unilever Limited for 25 years. He has been a Director on our Board since 2014. He has a total experience of 35 years out of which he was associated with Hindustan Unilever for 25 years. His past experience also includes Godrej Hershey Limited as managing director and managing director of Godrej Consumer Products Limited. He has been a Director on our Board since 2014.

Alpana Shah Ms. Alpana Parida Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. She holds a Bachelor of Economics from St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi and Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. She is currently the President of DY Works, a branding firm headquartered in Mumbai with offices in Delhi and Bengaluru. Prior to joining DY Works, she was the head - marketing and merchandising at Titan Industries (Tanishq). She has been a Director on our Board since 2014.