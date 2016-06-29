Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SHPJ.J)

Name Description

Christoffel Wiese Dr. Christoffel H. Wiese, BA LLB DCom (hc)., is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was appointed as a Chairman of Shoprite Holdings in 1991. He is Executive Chairman of Pepkor since 1981. – Chairman of Tradehold Ltd, Invicta Holdings Ltd and Tulca (Pty) Ltd (trading as Mango). and serves as a director of the PSG, Primedia and Luna Groups of Companies. Serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Brait SA Ltd, Steinhoff International Holdings and Pallinghurst Resources Ltd.

Pieter Engelbrecht Mr. Pieter Engelbrecht is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Shoprite Holdings Limited as of January 1, 2017. He is former Chief Operating Officer and alternate director. He has been with the Company for 20 years and has played a leading role in the Company’s growth under Basson’s leadership.

J. Basson Dr. J. Whitey Basson is appointed Non-Executive Vice Chairman of Shoprite Holdings Limited as of January 1, 2017. He started serving as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company in 2011 and resigned from these positions as of December 31, 2016. Until 2011, he served as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. He holds BCom CTA CA(SA) DCom (hc). He Joined Pep Stores Ltd as financial manager in 1971. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Shoprite Holdings in 1979. He is Managing director of Shoprite Checkers (Pty) Ltd.

Marius Bosman Mr. Marius Bosman is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He is Appointed as financial director Shoprite Holdings in 2014. He served as executive alternate director from 2005 to 2014. Director of Shoprite Checkers (Pty) Ltd and various other group subsidiaries. Serves on the Social and Ethics Committee.

C. Goosen Mr. C. G. Goosen, BCom Hons CA(SA) is Deputy Managing Director, Non-Executive Director of Shoprite Holdings Limited. He joined the Pepkor group as a financial manager in 1983 and was appointed as financial director of Shoprite Holdings in 1993. He is also a director of Shoprite Checkers and various subsidiaries within the Shoprite Group.

E. Nel Mr. E. L. Nel, BCom CTA CA(SA)., is a General Manager - Retail Investments, Executive Director of the Company. He Joined the Shoprite Group in 1997. – Appointed to the board of Shoprite Holdings in 2005. – Director of Shoprite Checkers (Pty) Ltd and various group subsidiaries.

Bhikram Harisunker Mr. Bhikram Harisunker is Divisional Manager, Executive Director of Shoprite Holdings Limited. He Joined Checkers in 1969. – Appointed to the board of Shoprite Holdings in 2002. Director of Shoprite Checkers (Pty) Ltd and various other group subsidiaries. Responsible for the group’s retail operations in Mauritius, Madagascar and Mozambique and international sourcing.

J.A.L. Basson Mr. J.a.l W. Basson is Chief Digital Officer of the Company. He was appointed as Shoprite Holdings alternate director in 2005. – Director of Shoprite Checkers (Pty) Ltd and various other Group subsidiaries.

E Kieswetter Mr. E. C. Kieswetter is Lead Director, Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company from June 1, 2010. He is B Ed (Science Education) MCom (cum laude) (SA and International Tax) Executive MBA (Strategy and Business Transformation) (UK) MA (Science Education – Cognitive Development) – Appointed as a director of Shoprite Holdings in 2010. – Serves on the Nomination and Remuneration Committees. – Group Chief Executive of Alexander Forbes Equity Holdings (Pty) Ltd and holds various directorships within Alexander Forbes group subsidiaries. – Previous Deputy Commissioner at SARS and member of National Treasury Tax Revenue Committee.

Johannes Basson Mr. Johannes Frederik Basson is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is Member of the Audit and Risk Committee. He is the Member of the board of Cape Consumers (Pty) Ltd.

J. Fouche Mr. J. J. Fouche is Non-Executive Independent Director of Shoprite Holdings Ltd since March 26, 2012. He previously served as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company between 1991 and October 27, 2008. He is Member of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee. He also serves as a non-executive director of Pepkor Holdings Ltd.

J. Louw Mr. J. A. Louw, BSc Hons B(B&A) Hons, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was Appointed as a director of Shoprite Holdings in 1991. – Serves on the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees. – Holds directorships in various private companies.

Anna Mokgokong Dr. Anna T. M. Mokgokong is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is Member of the Nominations Committee at the Company. She holds MB ChB, D Comm (hc). Executive Chairperson of Community Investment Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Non-Executive Chairperson of Rebosis Property Fund Ltd and Jasco Electronics Ltd. Serves on the boards of Afrocentric Ltd and Medscheme Ltd. Serves on the advisory committee of the University of Pretoria within the Department of Economic and Management Sciences.