South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)

Name Description

Salim Gangadharan Sri. Salim Gangadharan is the Non-Executive Part Time Chairman of the Board of The South Indian Bank Limited. He is former Principal Chief General Manager and Regional Director of Reserve Bank of India.

V. Mathew Sri. V. G. Mathew is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-time Director of the company.

C. Gireesh Shri. C. P. Gireesh serves as the Chief Financial Officer of The South Indian Bank Limited. He is an Associate Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Jimmy Mathew Sri. Jimmy Mathew is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of The South Indian Bank Limited. He is an Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

N. Murali Shri. N. A. Murali is the General Manager of the company.

T. Raphael Shri. T. J. Raphael is the General Manager of the company.

John Thomas Shri. John Thomas is the General Manager of the company.

A. Varughese Shri. A. G. Varughese is the General Manager of the company.

Abraham George Shri. Abraham K. George is the Deputy General Manager of the company.

Benoy Varghese Mr. Benoy Varghese is the Deputy General Manager of the company.

V. Joseph Dr. V. A. Joseph is the Whole Time Director of The South Indian Bank Limited. He is no longer a Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company effective 30 September 2014. He was the General Manager of Syndicate Bank at Mumbai, before joining the Bank. He holds a Doctorate in Human Resource Development. He holds M.Com., LLB, CAIIB, PhD, (HRD), MPM.

Parayil Tharakan Mr. Parayil George John Tharakan is the Additional Director of the company.

Cheryan Varkey Shri. Cheryan Varkey is the Non-Executive Director of The South Indian Bank Limited. He joined the Bank on September 8, 1975. He holds a Masters’ Degree in Science and is also a CAJIB. He has over 30 years experience with the Bank.

Francis Alapatt Shri. Francis Alapatt is Non-executive Independent Director of The South Indian Bank Limited. He was appointed as an Additional Director of the Board on 1st November, 2013, pursuant to the Section, 161 of the Companies Act, 2013 and will hold office till the date of the 86th Annual General Meeting or the last date on which the Annual General Meeting should have been held, whichever is earlier. He is a Director of M/s. CII Guardian International Ltd and an Executive Committee member of Indo American Chamber of Commerce.

John Alapatt Dr. John Joseph Alapatt is Non-Executive Independent Director of The South Indian Bank Limited., effective September 24, 2012. He holds MBBS, DLO. He is an industrialist, having around 25 years experience in managing a SSI unit along with his brother. He was a Director of the Bank for two terms of eight years each, during the periods from 1986 to 1994 and 2002 to 2010 representing majority sector – SSI.

Mohan Alapatt Shri. Mohan E. Alapatt is an Non-Executive Independent Director of The South Indian Bank Limited, since March 1, 2010. He holds B.E (Mech). He is a Qualified Engineer with experience in varied industries for over 20 years and he is presently a corporate executive. He was a Director of the Bank earlier for a period of 8 years from 30/04/1999 to 23/04/2007.

K. Thomas Jacob Shri. K. Thomas Jacob is the Non-Executive Independent Director of The South Indian Bank Limited. He is a Senior Partner of M/s Thomas Jacob & Company, Chartered Accountants, Trivandrum for the last 28 years. Before this, he worked with prestigious organizations like RGN Price & Company, Chartered Accountants, Bangalore and Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited. He has vast experience in Bank Audits, Audit of World Bank aided projects, Government Company/ Corporation Statutory Audits, Insurance Company Audit, Internal Audit, Consultancy Service and Information System Audit besides Other statutory audits.