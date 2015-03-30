Edition:
South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)

SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

32.10INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs32.10
Open
Rs32.50
Day's High
Rs32.50
Day's Low
Rs31.80
Volume
8,572,870
Avg. Vol
16,751,876
52-wk High
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Salim Gangadharan

63 2016 Non-Executive Part Time Chairman of the Board

V. Mathew

2014 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-time Director

C. Gireesh

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Jimmy Mathew

2012 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

N. Murali

2013 General Manager

T. Raphael

2013 General Manager

John Thomas

2013 General Manager

A. Varughese

2010 General Manager

Abraham George

2010 Deputy General Manager

Benoy Varghese

2013 Deputy General Manager

V. Joseph

2014 Whole Time Director

Achal Gupta

2017 Additional Director

Parayil Tharakan

2014 Additional Director

Cheryan Varkey

62 2014 Non-Executive Director

Francis Alapatt

61 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

John Alapatt

62 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Mohan Alapatt

50 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director

K. Thomas Jacob

60 2010 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ranjana Salgaocar

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Salim Gangadharan

Sri. Salim Gangadharan is the Non-Executive Part Time Chairman of the Board of The South Indian Bank Limited. He is former Principal Chief General Manager and Regional Director of Reserve Bank of India.

V. Mathew

Sri. V. G. Mathew is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-time Director of the company.

C. Gireesh

Shri. C. P. Gireesh serves as the Chief Financial Officer of The South Indian Bank Limited. He is an Associate Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Jimmy Mathew

Sri. Jimmy Mathew is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of The South Indian Bank Limited. He is an Associate Member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

N. Murali

Shri. N. A. Murali is the General Manager of the company.

T. Raphael

Shri. T. J. Raphael is the General Manager of the company.

John Thomas

Shri. John Thomas is the General Manager of the company.

A. Varughese

Shri. A. G. Varughese is the General Manager of the company.

Abraham George

Shri. Abraham K. George is the Deputy General Manager of the company.

Benoy Varghese

Mr. Benoy Varghese is the Deputy General Manager of the company.

V. Joseph

Dr. V. A. Joseph is the Whole Time Director of The South Indian Bank Limited. He is no longer a Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of the Company effective 30 September 2014. He was the General Manager of Syndicate Bank at Mumbai, before joining the Bank. He holds a Doctorate in Human Resource Development. He holds M.Com., LLB, CAIIB, PhD, (HRD), MPM.

Achal Gupta

Parayil Tharakan

Mr. Parayil George John Tharakan is the Additional Director of the company.

Cheryan Varkey

Shri. Cheryan Varkey is the Non-Executive Director of The South Indian Bank Limited. He joined the Bank on September 8, 1975. He holds a Masters’ Degree in Science and is also a CAJIB. He has over 30 years experience with the Bank.

Francis Alapatt

Shri. Francis Alapatt is Non-executive Independent Director of The South Indian Bank Limited. He was appointed as an Additional Director of the Board on 1st November, 2013, pursuant to the Section, 161 of the Companies Act, 2013 and will hold office till the date of the 86th Annual General Meeting or the last date on which the Annual General Meeting should have been held, whichever is earlier. He is a Director of M/s. CII Guardian International Ltd and an Executive Committee member of Indo American Chamber of Commerce.

John Alapatt

Dr. John Joseph Alapatt is Non-Executive Independent Director of The South Indian Bank Limited., effective September 24, 2012. He holds MBBS, DLO. He is an industrialist, having around 25 years experience in managing a SSI unit along with his brother. He was a Director of the Bank for two terms of eight years each, during the periods from 1986 to 1994 and 2002 to 2010 representing majority sector – SSI.

Mohan Alapatt

Shri. Mohan E. Alapatt is an Non-Executive Independent Director of The South Indian Bank Limited, since March 1, 2010. He holds B.E (Mech). He is a Qualified Engineer with experience in varied industries for over 20 years and he is presently a corporate executive. He was a Director of the Bank earlier for a period of 8 years from 30/04/1999 to 23/04/2007.

K. Thomas Jacob

Shri. K. Thomas Jacob is the Non-Executive Independent Director of The South Indian Bank Limited. He is a Senior Partner of M/s Thomas Jacob & Company, Chartered Accountants, Trivandrum for the last 28 years. Before this, he worked with prestigious organizations like RGN Price & Company, Chartered Accountants, Bangalore and Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited. He has vast experience in Bank Audits, Audit of World Bank aided projects, Government Company/ Corporation Statutory Audits, Insurance Company Audit, Internal Audit, Consultancy Service and Information System Audit besides Other statutory audits.

Ranjana Salgaocar

Smt. Ranjana S. Salgaocar is Non-Executive Independent Director of The South Indian Bank Ltd., with effect 1 October 2014. She is a Former Director of Syndicate Bank.

