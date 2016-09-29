Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE)

Name Description

Gerhard Cromme Dr. Gerhard Cromme is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from April 25, 2007. Additionally, he is Chairman of the Chairman's Committee, Compliance Committee, Innovation and Finance Committee, Nominating Committee, as well as Mediation Committee, and as Member of the Audit Committee and Compensation Committee at the Company. Dr. Cromme joined the Company’s Supervisory Board on January 23, 2003. He holds a degree in Economics and Law from Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster, Universite de Lausanne as well as Harvard University. Dr. Cromme has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at ThyssenKrupp AG and Member of the Board at Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A and Axel Springer AG.

Joe Kaeser Mr. Joe Kaeser has been Chairman of the Managing Board, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since August 1, 2013. He is Chairman of the Equity and Employee Stock Committee. Prior to that, he was Member of the Managing Board and Head of Corporate Finance and Controlling at Siemens AG since May 1, 2006. He was responsible for Financial Services, Siemens Real Estate as well as Equity Investments at the Company. In addition, Mr. Kaeser acts as Member of the Equity and Employee Stock Committee at Siemens AG. He studied Business Administration at the Fachhochschule Regensburg. In 1980, he joined Siemens AG, Components Group. In 1987, Mr. Kaeser joined Siemens Semiconductors, Malacca, Malaysia, as Head of Business Administration Projects. In 1988, he became Head of Business Administration, Discrete Semiconductors at Siemens AG, Semiconductors Group. In 1990, Mr. Kaeser became Head of Business Administration, Opto Semiconductors. In 1995, he became Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Siemens Microelectronics Inc., San Jose, California. In 1999 he became Head of Performance Controlling at Siemens AG, Corporate Finance, Accounting Unit, Controlling and Taxes. In April 2001, Mr. Kaeser became a Member of the Group Executive Management, Information and Communication Mobile. In October 2004, he became Head of Corporate Strategies. Mr. Kaeser has served as Supervisory Board Member at Siemens Ltd, Allianz Deutschland AG, Daimler AG and NXP Semiconductors B.V.

Birgit Steinborn Ms. Birgit Steinborn is First Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 27, 2015. Prior to that, she was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company since January 24, 2008. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Chairman's Committee, Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, Compliance Committee, Meditation Committee as well as Innovation and Finance Committee of the Company. Ms. Steinborn is Chairwoman of the Central Works Council of Siemens AG.

Werner Wenning Mr. Werner Wenning has been Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 23, 2013. He also acts as Member of the Chairman's Committee, Mediation Committee, Nominating Committee, Innovation and Finance Committee and as Chairman of the Compensation Committee at the Company. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is Chairman of the Supervisory Boards of Bayer AG and E.ON. SE. He serves also as Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Henkel Management AG.

Ralf Thomas Dr. Ralf P. Thomas has been Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since September 18, 2013. Currently, he is responsible for Finance and Controlling, Financial Services. He was responsible for Global Services at the Company. He is also Member of the Equity and Employee Stock Committee at the Company. He will assume responsibility for the Mergers & Acquisitions department, effective December 1, 2016. He started his career with Siemens Ag in 1995 and served on various posts, including Head of Accounting and Treasury at Siemens Ltd., South Africa, Performance Controller and since 2002 as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the business unit Angiography, Fluoroscopic and Radiographic Systems at Siemens Medical Solutions. Subsequently he was appointed Head of Corporate Finance Accounting, Controlling, Reporting and Taxes and then CFO of the Industry Sector. In addition to his duties at the Company, he serves as Chairman of the Administrative Board of the Accounting Standards Committee of Germany (DRSC) and Member of the Administrative Board and Treasurer of the Max-Planck-Gesellschaft e.V. (MPG). He studied economics and business administration at Friedrich-Alexander-Universitaet Erlangen-Nuernberg. He graduated with a Ph.D. in Corporate Taxation (1994).

Lisa Davis Ms. Lisa Davis is appointed Chair and CEO of Siemens Corporation - USA of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft effectively January 1, 2017. She has served as Member of the Managing Board at Siemens AG since August 1, 2014. She is responsible for Americas, Power and Gas Division, Wind Power and Renewables Division and Power Generation Services Division at the Company. She was Executive Vice President Strategy, Portfolio and Alternative Energies at Royal Dutch Shell. She also serves at Spectris plc and Siemens Corp. She studied chemical engineering at University of California, Berkeley and obtained Bachelor of Science degree.

Roland Busch Dr. Roland Busch is appointed as Chief Technology Officer, Member of the Management Board of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft with effect from December 1, 2016. Previously, he has been Member of the Managing Board since April 1, 2011. In this Role, , he will head Corporate Technology (CT), Siemens' central research and development unit. Busch will also be responsible for Corporate Development (CD) and for the Venturing Unit next47. Effective April 1, 2017, he will have regional responsibility for the Middle East and for the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). He is also responsible for Asia and Australia, Energy Management Division, Building Technologies Division, Mobility Division, Sustainability and Global Siemens Key Account Management. Previously, he was Chief Executive Officer Infrastructure & Cities Sector and Asia-Pacific at the Company from April 1, 2011 until 2014. He studied Physics at Friedrich-Alexander-Universitaet in Erlangen-Nuernberg, Germany, and at Universite de Grenoble, France. He holds diploma in Physics and a Dr. rer. nat. degree. Dr. Busch joined Siemens AG's Corporate Research and Development Department as Project Head in 1994. Subsequently, he switched to Automotive Systems Group, Strategic Planning in 1995. In 1998, he was named Head of Central Quality and Internal Consulting. In 2001, he became Head of Strategy and Consulting and in 2002, Head of Infotainment Solutions Division. In 2005, Dr. Busch was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens VDO Automotive Asia Pacific Co. Ltd. Then, in 2007, he became Head of Mass Transit Division at the Transportation Systems Group. From 2008, he served as Head of Corporate Strategies at the Corporate Development Department at Siemens AG. He has acted as Chairman and Member of the Supervisory Board at various subsidiaries of Siemens AG worldwide. Moreover, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OSRAM GmbH and OSRAM Licht AG, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Atos SE.

Klaus Helmrich Mr. Klaus Helmrich has been Member of the Managing Board at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2014. He is responsible for Europe and Africa, Digital Factory Division and Process Industries and Drives Division at the Company. Previously, he was Member of the Managing Board, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Corporate Technology of Siemens AG from April 1, 2011 till October 1, 2014. He studied Electrical Engineering and graduated with a Dipl.-Ing. (FH) degree. Mr. Helmrich started his career in 1986 with Siemens AG as System Development Engineer in the Energy and Automation Group. In 1989, he became Design Engineer at the Semiconductor Group and in 1991, he joined the Automation Group, where he was engaged in the Technical Sales Order Processing and, subsequently, became Head of Development Department in 1995. Between 1997 and 2008, Mr. Helmrich held various management positions in the Automation and Drives Group, Nuremberg, Erlangen and Berlin, Germany, and Atlanta, the United States, with last position as Head of Standard Drives Subdivision. In 2008, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Drive Technologies Division in the Industry Sector. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of EOS Holding AG, BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete GmbH, as well as inpro Innovationsgesellschaft fur fortgeschrittene Produktionssysteme in der Fahrzeugindustrie mbH.

Janina Kugel Ms. Janina Kugel is Member of the Managing Board of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since February 1, 2015. She is responsible for Human Resources, and has been Labor Director and Chief Diversity Officer at the Company. She is also Member of the Equity and Employee Stock Committee at the Company. She studied Economics at Universitaet Mainz and the Universita degli Studi di Verona and obtained Master of Economics degree. She served at Accenture, Siemens Communications, Siemens SpA and Osram GmbH. She has been Member of the Practice Advisory Council at Hertie School and Member of the University Council at University of Applied Sciences Ingolstadt.

Cedrik Neike Mr. Cedrik Neike is appointed as Member of the Management Board of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft effectively from April 1, 2017. He will be responsible for the Region Asia / Australia and the Energy Management Division.

Michael Sen Mr. Michael Sen is appointed as Member of the Management Board of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft with effect from April 1, 2017. He was a former Siemens manager and the currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of E.ON SE. At the Company, he will be responsible for Siemens Healthcare. He will also assume responsibility for Global Services (GS).

Olaf Bolduan Mr. Olaf Bolduan has served as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since July 11, 2014. He is also Chairman of the Works Council of Siemens Dynamowerk.

Michael Diekmann Mr. Michael Diekmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 24, 2008. He is also Member of the Compensation Committee at the Company. He holds an LLB degree in Law as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Philosophy from Georg-August-Universitaet Goettingen. He also serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of BASF SE as well as Linde AG. Furthermore, Mr. Diekmann serves as Board Member of Fresenius Management SE, among others.

Hans Gaul Dr. Hans Michael Gaul has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 24, 2008. In addition, he also acts as Chairman of the Audit Committee and as Member of the Compliance Committee as well as Nominating Committee of the Company. He is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at BDO AG Wirtschaftspruefungsgesellschaft. Dr. Gaul also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG.

Jim Hagemann Snabe Mr. Jim Hagemann Snabe has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since October 1, 2013. He is also Member of the Audit Committee, Compliance Committee and Innovation and Finance Committee at the Company. He serves also on Supervisory Boards of Bang & Olufsen A/S (as Deputy Chairman), Danske Bank A/S, SAP SE and Allianz SE.

Reinhard Hahn Mr. Reinhard Hahn is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 27, 2015. He is Trade Union Secretary of the Managing Board of IG Metall, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Pfleiderer GmbH and Member of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Bettina Haller Ms. Bettina Haller has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since April 1, 2007. Additionally, she acts as Member of the Audit Committee and the Compliance Committee of the Company. Ms. Haller is Chairwoman of the Combine Works Council of Siemens AG.

Hans-Juergen Hartung Mr. Hans-Juergen Hartung has served as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 27, 2009. He is Chairman of the Works Council at Siemens Erlangen Sued, Germany.

Robert Kensbock Mr. Robert Kensbock has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 23, 2013. He serves as Member of the Compensation Committee, the Audit Committee and the Innovation and Finance Committee at he Company. He is also Deputy Chairman of the Central Works Council of Siemens AG.

Harald Kern Mr. Harald Kern has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 24, 2008. He is Member of the Compliance Committee and Innovation and Finance Committee at the Company. He is Chairman of the Siemens Europe Committee.

Juergen Kerner Mr. Juergen Kerner has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 25, 2012. He is Member of the Chairman’s Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Audit Committee, the Mediation Committee and the Innovation and Finance Committee at the Company. He is Executive Managing Board Member of IG Metall. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Airbus Operations GmbH and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Premium Aerotec GmbH and MAN SE.

Nicola Leibinger-Kammueller Dr. Nicola Leibinger-Kammueller has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 24, 2008. She serves as Member of the Audit Committee, Compliance Committee and Nominating Committee. She is President and Chairwoman of the Managing Board of TRUMPF GmbH + Co. KG, Gerlingen. Moreover, Dr. Leibinger-Kammueller serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Axel Springer AG, Deutsche Lufthansa AG as well as Voith GmbH.

Gerard Mestrallet Mr. Gerard Mestrallet has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 23, 2013. He was also Member of the Finance and Investment Committee at the Company until November 2013. In addition to his duties at the Company he is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE. He serves also as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Electrabel SA, GDF Suez Energy Management Trading CVBA, GDF Suez Energie Services S.A. and Suez Environnement Company. Moreover he serves on the Supervisory Board at International Power Ltd., among others.

Norbert Reithofer Dr. Ing. E.h. Norbert Reithofer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 27, 2015. He is Member of the Innovation and Finance Committee at the Company. Moreover, he is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Member of the Supervisory Board of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Guler Sabanci Ms. Guler Sabanci has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 23, 2013. In addition to her duties at the Company, she is Chairwoman and Managing Director at Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS.

Michael Sigmund Mr. Michael Sigmund has served as Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since March 1, 2014. He is Chairman of the Committee of Spokespersons of the Siemens Group and Chairman of the Central Committee of Spokespersons of Siemens AG.

Nathalie von Siemens Dr. Nathalie von Siemens is Member of the Supervisory Board of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft since January 27, 2015. She is Managing Director and Spokesperson of Siemens Stiftung and Member of the Supervisory Board of Messer Group GmbH, Siemens Healthcare GmbH and Unify Holdings B. V.