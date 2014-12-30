Sprott Inc (SII.TO)

Name Description

Eric Sprott Mr. Eric S. Sprott is a Chairman of the Board of Sprott Inc. Mr. Sprott was the Chairman of the Board, Chief Investment Officer of Sprott Inc. He has over 40 years of experience in the investment industry and has managed client funds for much of that time. Eric entered the investment industry as a research analyst at Merrill Lynch Canada, Inc. In 1981, he founded Sprott Securities Limited (a predecessor to Sprott Securities Inc., now Cormark Securities). After establishing SAMI in December 2001 as a separate entity, Eric divested his entire stake in Sprott Securities Inc. to its employees. Eric’s investment abilities are demonstrated by the track record of various Sprott Hedge Funds (both domestic and offshore), Sprott Canadian Equity Fund, and certain Managed Accounts. Eric was the recipient of the 2006 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award (Financial Services) and the 2006 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for Ontario. Eric was also honoured as Investment Executive’s “Fund Manager of the Year” for 2007. Eric graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from Carleton University in 1965 and was awarded an Honorary Doctorate from Carleton University in 2003. He received his Chartered Accountant designation in 1968 and was awarded the FCA designation in 2011.

James Fox James Fox is an President of the company. He commenced his employment with the Sprott organization on July 5, 1999. Beyond statutory and common law requirements, there are no contracts, agreements, plans or arrangements that provide for payments to Mr. Fox at, following or in connection with any termination, resignation, retirement, a change in control of the Corporation or a change in Mr. Fox’s responsibilities.

Peter Grosskopf Mr. Peter F. Grosskopf is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sprott Inc. Mr. Grosskopf has over 25 years of experience in the financial services industry and an extensive background as an advisor and underwriter to companies in a wide variety of sectors. In addition to his role at the Corporation, he also serves as CEO and a director of SRLC, President and a director of Sprott Consulting LP (“SCLP”) and Managing Director and a director of Sprott Resource Corp. (“SRC”). Prior to joining Sprott, he was President of Cormark. Prior to joining Cormark, Mr. Grosskopf was one of the co-founders of Newcrest Capital Inc., which was acquired by the TD Bank Financial Group in 2000. Mr. Grosskopf holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario.

Kevin Hibbert Mr. Kevin Hibbert is Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of Sprott Inc. Mr. Hibbert joined the Company in 2014 as Vice-President of Finance. Mr. Hibbert has more than 14 years of experience in the financial services industry. He holds an Honours BA in Management from the University of Toronto and holds his CPA, CA designation.

Arthur Rule Mr. Arthur Richards Rule, IV, is a Director; President and CEO of Sprott USA a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Corporation of Sprott Inc. Mr. Rule has over 35 years of experience in natural resource investing. He founded Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. (“Global”), a full services U.S. brokerage firm that specializes in natural resources companies, in 1993, Resource Capital Investments Corp. (“RCIC”), the manager of pooled investment vehicles that invest in natural resource companies, in 1998, and Terra Resource Investment Management (now Sprott Asset Management USA Inc. (“SAM USA”)), a registered investment advisor that provides segregated managed accounts, in 2006. At Global, Mr. Rule leads a team that features professionals trained in resource related disciplines, such as geology and engineering, who work together to evaluate investment opportunities. Mr. Rule is the lead portfolio manager for the RCIC limited partnerships and also advises some of the SAM USA investment platforms. He is a leading American retail broker specializing in mining, energy, water utilities, forest products and agriculture.

Edward Coyne Mr. Edward Coyne is Executive Vice President and National Sales Manager of the company. He brings to Sprott USA over 23 years of investment management and institutional sales experience and spent the previous 18 years as a principal and investment specialist at Royce & Associates. Mr. Coyne has also worked with Zweig Mutual Funds and Neuberger Berman as a regional sales director.

Whitney George Mr. Whitney George is Executive Vice President; Chairman - Sprott USA of the Company. Mr. George joined Sprott in 2015 and previously spent 23 years in senior roles at Royce & Associates LLC in New York. Mr. George was co-chief investment officer of Royce from 2009 to 2013 and played a key role in the firm's growth and evolution into a leading U.S. small-cap manager with peak assets of more than $40-billion (U.S.). In addition, Sprott has made several additions to its United States and international sales team, to be based in New York and London, who will cover both the institutional and adviser markets.

Jack Lee Mr. Jack C. Lee is Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of Sprott Inc. Mr. Lee is President of Facet Resources Ltd., a private investment company. Mr. Lee is currently lead director of the Corporation, and Chairman of Alaris Royalty Corp. and Ithaca Energy Inc., all Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) listed companies. Mr. Lee is also the Chairman of the board of directors of CanEra Energy Inc. and Gryphon Petroleum Corp., both private oil and gas companies and he sits on the board of a TerraMer Inc. a private oil and gas service company. Prior thereto he was Vice Chairman of Penn West Energy Trust, Chairman of Canetic Resources Trust and Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acclaim Energy Trust. Mr. Lee has Bachelors of Arts and a Bachelors of Commerce degree and holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors (the “ICD”).

Ronald Dewhurst Mr. Ronald R. Dewhurst serves as Director of the Company. Over the course of his career, Mr. Dewhurst has held many senior leadership roles in the United States and Australia, most recently serving as executive vice-president and head of global investment managers for Legg Mason Inc. Prior to joining Legg Mason, Mr. Dewhurst's previous roles included terms as chief executive officer of ANZ McCaughan Ltd., managing director at IOOF Holdings Ltd. and head of Americas for JP Morgan Asset Management. Mr. Dewhurst has held a number of board positions, including directorships at Australian United Investment Company, IOOF Holdings, Orchard Petroleum Ltd., Rhinomed Ltd., One Vue Holdings, the National Gallery of Victoria and the Breast Cancer Network of Australia.

Rosemary Zigrossi Ms. Rosemary Zigrossi has been appointed as Independent Director of Sprott Inc., effective May 14, 2014. Ms. Zigrossi is a Consultant to, and former Director at Promontory Financial Group Canada. In this role, Ms. Zigrossi advises clients in the asset management and banking industries in the area of risk management, regulatory compliance and governance. Prior to joining Promontory, Ms. Zigrossi was at the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("OTPP") for almost two decades where she held various roles including Vice President, Asset Mix and Risk, Vice President, Venture Capital, a program she initiated, and Controller, responsible for building the Investment Finance department. She has extensive experience with investments in venture-capital-backed companies and private equity and has served as a member of the Board of Directors for companies in various industries, including information technology, communications, health care and life sciences, and renewable energy. Prior to joining OTPP, Ms. Zigrossi was an Assistant Vice President at J.P. Morgan (Canada). Ms. Zigrossi serves on the board of the Business Development Bank, Russell Investments Corporate Class Inc., and the McMichael Canadian Art Collection. She is a member of the Investment Committee of Sustainable Development Technology Corporation and past governor of Trent University. Ms. Zigrossi is a Chartered Accountant and CFA charter holder. She holds the ICD.D designation, graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce, and attended the Harvard Business School's Program for Management Development.

Sharon Ranson Ms. Sharon Ranson has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Sprott Inc., effective May 14, 2014. Sharon Ranson is President of The Ranson Group Inc., a company offering executive coaching and consulting services. Ms. Ranson has experience as a director on numerous corporate and not-for-profit boards. Previously, she was on the Board of Governors for CI Investments, and was a director of Bank West, Western Life, Western Financial Insurance and MEGA Brands (TSX:MB). Her current not-for-profit boards include the Advisory Board for the School of Business at Queen’s University and The Children’s Book Bank. Ms. Ranson was an Adjunct Professor for the Master of Finance program at Queen’s University. Prior to founding her current business in 2002, Ms. Ranson spent over 20 years in the financial services industry in executive positions where she worked at both large and small firms. She was a top ranked Financial Services Analyst and Director with RBC Dominion Securities and was a senior Portfolio Manager with TAL (CIBC). Ms. Ranson is a Chartered Accountant and holds the ICD.D designation. She graduated from Queen’s University with a Bachelor of Commerce and holds a Masters of Business Administration from York University.