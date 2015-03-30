Siti Networks Ltd (SITI.NS)

Name Description

Sanjay Berry Mr. Sanjay Berry serves as Chief Financial Officer of SITI Networks Limited. Mr. Sanjay Berry is a Chartered Accountant & has done his bachelors in commerce from Delhi University. Mr. Berry is deft in handling finance function with expertise in financial management, compliances and internal controls. In his 25 years of work life he has had rich and varied experience with Computer Sciences Corporation, Bharti Airtel, Patni Computer Systems, HCL Technologies and Arthur Andersen & Associates. He had recently serviced SITI Networks as CFO till April 2017, and has rejoined the Company.

Anil Jhamb Mr. Anil Jhamb is no longer Chief Technology Officer - Broadband of the Company, with effective from December 22, 2017. He has 23 years of experience in the areas of Network Engineering Technology & Operations.

Anil Malhotra Mr. Anil Kumar Malhotra is Chief Operating Officer - Strategy and Compliances of the Company. Mr. Malhotra holds a Post Graduate Degree in M.Sc Solid State (Physics) from University of Garhwal and has a keen interest in emerging technologies and new researches. Mr.Malhotra has about 26 years of rich experience in Distribution, Technology & Operations. He had executed a few turnkey projects in hotels in North India and has been a successful entrepreneur before starting his career with Shyam Communications. Before joining SITI Cable, he was working with Broadband Pacenet (I) Pvt. Ltd. as Executive Vice President (North India) and was responsible for Cable, Broadband & DTH business for North India. He has worked with IMCL (Indusind Media and communications Ltd) for more than Ten years and was President (North India).

Rajesh Sethi Mr. Rajesh Sethi is Chief Business Transformation Officer of the Company. Mr. Rajesh Sethi has over 22 years of experience in varied industries like Media, Insurance and Automotive sector across India and South East Asia. Mr. Rajesh Sethi joined Ten Sports (Taj Television - a then subsidiary of Zee Entertainment) in July 2013 as Chief Executive Officer, where he spearheaded the turnaround & divestment of Ten Sports from multi-year losses to a profitable entity. In May 2015, Mr. Rajesh Sethi was given an additional responsibility of Distribution and Placement where he transformed the traditional media distribution business to a hypergrowth and agile entity. Mr. Rajesh Sethi’s strong focus on building organisation capabilities and creating high performance teams has placed the Distribution & Placement Business on a consistent growth path. Before joining ZEEL, Mr. Rajesh Sethi was associated with large conglomerates like Tata, General Electric and Allianz with a proven track record of progressive leadership and entrepreneurial success. He is an accomplished entrepreneurial leader with a reputation for value creation and growth. Mr.Rajesh Sethi completed his under graduation in Mechanical Engineering and received his Executive Education from Harvard Business School, Kellogg School of Management & INSEAD. He has also earned his PGDM in Sales & Marketing and has completed his Professional Diploma in International Business. Mr.Rajesh Sethi is a GE certified Quality Green Belt.

Sandeep Khurana Mr. Sandeep Khurana is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Sandeep Khurana is qualified in Law and is a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India apart from being an associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Mr. Khurana has a post qualification Experience of over 30 years having worked with renowned Corporates in India initially as an employee and in the latter part as owner professional in the fields of raising long term and short term resources from Banks and Financial Institutions apart from as private equity and from the public investors as a Merchant Banker. During his long career Mr. Khurana has not only had exposure to several organisational functions but also to several sectors such as automotive components, electronics, engineering, floriculture, transportation and logistics, finance and financial services, realty development, milk processing, hotels and hospitality, food processing, EPC, renewable energy, perfumery and toiletries, coal, coal washery and related transportation logistics, weaning foods, adhesives, garments manufacturing etc. Apart from the Company, Mr. Khurana holds directorship in Insight Financial Services Private Limited, Modulex Modular Buildings Private Limited, Six by Six Mediavision Private Limited and Eco Hotels India Private Limited. Mr. Sandeep Khurana does not hold any securities in the Company.

Sureshkumar Agarwal Mr. Sureshkumar Agarwal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Siti Cable Network Ltd. Mr. Agarwal is Managing Director and major shareholder of Super Dynic Clothing Pvt. Ltd., Apart from textiles, Mr. Agarwal also has keen interest in steel. He is also an active member of the Lions Club of Millennium. Mr. Agarwal is a Commerce Graduate from Haryana University.

Vinod Bakshi Shri. Vinod Kumar Bakshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Siti Cable Network Ltd. Mr. Bakshi is an experienced professional with career spanning over 4 decades in domestic and overseas marketing, public relations, administration and image building, holding senior position in reputed organisations like Care India, Gabriel India Ltd., Escorts Ltd., Williamson & Magor Group, Exide Industries Ltd., BBC etc. As BBC’s Resident Director in India, he was responsible for supporting strategic directions, instilling operating standards to achieve goals, building talent and business infrastructure, as well as enhancing business growth and upholding and improving the image of BBC. Apart from being professional, Mr. Bakshi is a painter of repute and member of Lalita Kala Academy. He is also an ex-member of Central Film Censor Board.

Kavita Kapahi Ms. Kavita Kapahi is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Kapahi, a Commerce Graduate from Bombay University, is an entrepreneur engaged in the security and surveillance industry. She manages business operations of APK Trading & Investment Pvt. Ltd., an entity engaged in the business of meeting needs and demands of security and surveillance industry. She is also a Director on Minotaur Holdings and Finance Private Ltd.