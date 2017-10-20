Sixt SE (SIXG_p.DE)

Name Description

Friedrich Joussen Mr. Friedrich Joussen has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sixt SE since June 22, 2017. He is Chief Executive Officer of TUI GROUP, domiciled in Hanover/Berlin. TUI GROUP was formed from the parent company TUI AG and its former British tourism subsidiary TUI Travel PLC. Mr. Joussen joined the Executive Board of TUI AG in 2012 and was appointed Chief Executive Officer in 2013. He also was Non-Executive Chairman of TUI Travel PLC until its integration in the Group at the end of 2014. Prior to joining TUI AG he was Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Germany from 2005 until September 2012, in charge of the operating company in the global Vodafone Group. With the takeover of fixed-line carrier Arcor AG, he developed the company from a mobile phone group to an integrated telecommunications group. At an international level, Mr. Joussen was Member of the Board of the Group-owned venture capital company Vodafone Ventures and was Member of Chief Executive Officer Council and the Strategy Board of the Vodafone Group. He joined Mannesmann AG in 1988. He was then one of the first managers of the newly founded Mannesmann Mobilfunk GmbH, playing a crucial role in the establishment of the mobile industry in Germany and Europe. He held various management positions in Group strategy, innovation management and marketing. From 1997 to 2000 Mr. Joussen was marketing director at Mannesmann Mobilfunk GmbH. When the Mannesmann Group was taken over by Vodafone, he was appointed Head of Global Product Management at the Vodafone Group in Newbury (UK). In 2003 he returned to Germany and took over as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vodafone Germany. He studied electrical engineering at RWTH Aachen University and graduated as an engineer. After graduation he gained some initial professional experience in Portland/Oregon (USA).

Erich Sixt Mr. Erich Sixt serves as Chairman of the Management Board at Sixt SE. He joined Sixt in 1969. He is responsible for IT/EDP, strategic human resources management, marketing, public relations and international franchise at the Company. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Sixt Leasing AG and e-Sixt GmbH & Co. KG.

Ralf Teckentrup Mr. Ralf Teckentrup serves as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Sixt SE. He joined the Company's Supervisory Board in 2007. He graduated as Business Engineer at the University of Applied Science Hamburg in 1986 and started his professional career in the Group organization of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. In 2003 he assumed responsibility for network management, informatics, and airport infrastructure as well as procurement for the Lufthansa Passage. Since January 1, 2004 Mr. Teckentrup has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Condor Flugdienst GmbH. Following the merger of the four airlines into the Thomas Cook Group, Mr. Teckentrup was appointed as Chief Commercial Officer and Chairman of the Thomas Cook Group Airlines in March 2013. Concurrent with that appointment he also became Member of the Managing Board of Thomas Cook AG. He is also President of the Administrative Board of M&M Militzer & Muench International Holding AG and Member of the Advisory Board of Deutsche Flugsicherung DFS GmbH.

Julian zu Putlitz Dr. Julian zu Putlitz serves as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board at Sixt SE. He joined Sixt in 2009. He is responsible for finance, accounting, controlling, legal, auditing and risk management at the Company. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of e-Sixt GmbH & Co. KG and as President of the Administrative Board of Sixt AG. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing AG till April 16, 2015.

Detlev Paetsch Mr. Detlev Paetsch serves as Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board at Sixt SE. He oined Sixt in 1986. He is responsible for customer service, operations, purchase and sale of vehicles, maintenance and repair, quality management and claims settlement at the Company. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board of Sixt Leasing AG till April 16, 2015.

Alexander Sixt Mr. Alexander Sixt has been Chief Organization/Strategy Officer and Member of the Management Board at Sixt SE since February 2, 2015. He joined Sixt in 2009. He is responsible for Group Strategy, M&A, central procurement, process and product management, global operating human resources, global service operations and new mobility services at the Company. He has also been Member of the Steering Committee of DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG.

Konstantin Sixt Mr. Konstantin Sixt has been Chief Sales Officer and Member of the Management Board at Sixt SE since February 2, 2015. He is responsible for national and International sales and global e-commerce business at the Company.