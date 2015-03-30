Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd (SIYR.NS)

Name Description

Rameshkumar Poddar Shriman Rameshkumar Dharaprasad Poddar is Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He served as Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company.

Ashok Jalan Shriman Ashok M. Jalan is Senior President, Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds B.Com degree. He has experience in Administration, Commercial & Operation.

Pawankumar Poddar Shriman Pawankumar Dharaprasad Poddar serves as the Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Shri. Poddar an Industrialist with more than 2 decades experience in the Textile Industry. He is a Promoter Director and is on the Board for more than a decade.

Gaurav Poddar Shriman Gaurav P. Poddar serves as the Executive Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds B. Sc, MBA. He was Director of Beetee Textile Industries Ltd.

Shrikishan Poddar Shriman Shrikishan Dharaprasad Poddar serves as the Executive Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds B.Com degree. He was Executive Director of Balkrishna Industries Ltd., (11 yrs).

Ashok Garodia Shriman Ashok N. Garodia serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Mech). He is an Industrialist with vast experience in the field of manufacturing, operation management, supply chain management and purchase/ Import.

Tarun Govil Shriman Tarun Kumar Govil serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds B.Com (Hons), LLB, PGDBM, ICWA,

Pramod Jalan Shriman Pramod S. Jalan serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is a businessman with experience in Finance and securities market. Shri. Jalan is a member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company.

Harish Motiwalla Shriman Harish N. Motiwalla serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd., since May 2011. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and also a Bachelor’s degree in Law. He is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and is a former President of Bombay Chartered Accountants Society and past Chairman of the Western Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India(ICAI).He was also Central Council Member of ICAI for 9 years. He has an expertise in specific functional areas of Accounting, Audit, Finance, Taxation, Corporate Governance and Company Law.

Dileep Shinde Shriman Dileep H. Shinde serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Textile Engineering and a Post Graduation Degree in Management. He has been associated with IFCI Ltd and was on the Board of the Company as Nominee Director. He has rich experience in Project Finance and Investment Banking. Shri. Shinde is a member of the Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company.

Mangesh Teli Prof., Dr. Mangesh D. Teli serves as the Non-Executive Independent Director of Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd. Dr. Teli holds B.Sc.(H), B.Sc.(Tech) Ph. D. (Tech), FTA. He has experience in Textile Chemical Processing.