St. James's Place PLC (SJP.L)

Name Description

Sarah Bates Mrs. Sarah C. Bates serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of St.James's Place Plc. Sarah joined as Chairman on January 2014 and Non-executive Director on September 2004. Sarah brings over 30 years’ experience from the investment and investment management sectors, both executive and non-executive. Amongst her many roles, she was Joint CIO and CEO for Invesco UK and its Institutional Division between 1999 and 2003. She has also served as Chairman of the Association of Investment Companies from 2011 to 2013. She retains a range of investment related responsibilities which support her Chairmanship of St. James’s Place. She is Chairman of J.P. Morgan American Investment Trust plc, and Witan Pacific Investment Trust. Non-executive director of Worldwide Healthcare and Polar Capital Technology Trust plc. Senior independent director of U and I plc. Member of the investment committee of the Universities Superannuation Fund.

David Bellamy Mr. David C. Bellamy serves as Chief Executive, Executive Director of St. James's Place Plc. Mr. David has worked in the financial services industry since 1973. He joined the Founders of the Company at the outset to establish the back office. Since then he has held a number of roles at St. James’s Place, including Group Operations Director and Managing Director. He is a Trustee of the St. James’s Place Foundation.

Andrew Croft Mr. Andrew Croft serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of St. James's Place Plc. Mr. Andrew joined the Company in 1993 and has been Chief Financial Officer since 2004. Having trained as an Accountant with Deloitte Haskins and Sells (now part of PricewaterhouseCoopers) he then worked in the financial services sector. Since joining St. James’s Place he has held a number of roles within the Finance department, assuming the role of Finance Director in 2002. He is a Trustee of the St. James’s Place Foundation.

Ian Gascoigne Mr. Ian Gascoigne serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of St.James's Place Plc. Mr. Ian is Managing Director responsible for the management and development of the Partnership. He has worked in the financial services industry since 1986 and has considerable experience in the financial advisory space. Ian is a Trustee of the St. James’s Place Foundation. He is Member of the Advisory Board of Loughborough University Business School.

David Lamb Mr. David J. Lamb serves as Managing Director, Executive Director of St. James's Place Plc. Mr. David is Managing Director with responsibility for Private Client, International and Discretionary Fund Management business and the Group’s investment business, including the fund range. He is a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries, having worked in the financial sector since 1979, and has significant experience in wealth management, together with investment and portfolio management. He is chair of the Investment Committee and a Trustee of the St. James’s Place Foundation. He was Non-executive director of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc. He is Director of the Wealth Management Association. Governor of the University of the West of England.

Iain Cornish Mr. Iain Cornish serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of St. James’s Place Plc. Mr. Iain was appointed to the Board as a Nonexecutive Director in 2011 and became Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Risk Committee on 1 January 2014. He is also a member of the Audit and Nomination Committees. Iain has considerable board and senior management experience and was previously Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Building Society. Prior to joining the Society, he was a Senior Consultant in KPMG’s Strategy Services Consultancy Practice, specialising in banking and finance sector consultancy projects. Iain is a non-executive director of Arrow Global Group plc and is an independent director of the Prudential Regulation Authority. He also served as a member of the FSA Practitioner Panel from 2007 to 2011, becoming Chairman in 2009.

Simon Jeffreys Mr. Simon Jeffreys serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of St. James’s Place Plc. Mr. Simon brings experience of the auditing world and financial services. He was a senior audit partner with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 1986 to 2006 where he also led their Global Investment Management practice. Between 2006 and 2014, Simon was CFO and Chief Administrative Officer at Fidelity International and then CFO and Chief Operating Officer at the Wellcome Trust. he serves as Chairman of AON UK Limited, and non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committees of Henderson International Income Trust plc and SimCorp A/S, a listed Danish financial services software company. He is a Senior Advisor to Wellcome Trust.

Baroness Wheatcroft Ms. Baroness J. Wheatcroft serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of St. James’s Place Plc. Baroness Wheatcroft was appointed to the Board as an independent Non-executive Director in April 2012 and is a member of the Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees. Baroness Wheatcroft is a member of the House of Lords and is currently a non-executive director of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and of the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions. She is Trustee and Deputy Chairman of the British Museum. Baroness Wheatcroft has considerable experience of the media and journalism, having previously been Editor-in-Chief at the Wall Street Journal, Europe, a former Editor of the Sunday Telegraph, and Business and City Editor of the Times. She was appointed chairman of the Financial Times Appointments Committee in 2014. Baroness Wheatcroft has been a non-executive director of Barclays Group plc and Shaftesbury plc, and acts as an adviser to, or member of various other bodies.