Koenig & Bauer AG (SKBG.DE)

Martin Hoyos Dr. Martin Hoyos is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since March 7, 2014. Previously, he was Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company from October 14, 2013. He is Chairman of the Human Resource Committee, Nomination Committee and Mediation Committee. He was Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He is self-employed Management Consultant. He also serves at AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., CAG Holding GmbH, Korian Medica SA.

Claus Bolza-Schuenemann Mr. Claus Bolza-Schuenemann is Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since October 31, 2011. Previously, he served as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Company from June 26, 2003 to the appointment date. He has been responsible for Sheetfed, Web Press Engineering and Web Press Production at the Company. He held various positions, including Project Engineer, designing hardware and software for pressroom equipment at Brown Boveri & Cie. in 1985, Head of BBC's multi-unit press line project management for various European newspaper publishers in 1986, Head of the Electrical Planning and Engineering Division for Web, Sheet-Fed and Security Presses at Koenig & Bauer AG in 1989 and Member of the Management Board in charge of Engineering and Project Management in 1994. After qualifying as Radio and Television Technician, he earned a degree in Electrical and Digital Technology at Technische Universitaet Darmstadt (Darmstadt Technical University) in 1984.

Dagmar Rehm Ms. Dagmar Anne Rehm is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since May 21, 2015. She is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Human Resource Committee, Nomination Committee at the Company. She serves as Chief Financial Officer / Commercial Managing Director of Bilfinger Industrial Technologies, Langen. She is Financial Director Engineering, Automation and Control and Vice President at Bilfinger SE. She also serves at O'Donovan Consulting AG.

Gottfried Weippert Mr. Gottfried Weippert is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since 2001. Additionally, he serves as Member of the Mediation Committee, Human Resource Committee, Audit Committee, as well as Strategy Committee of the Company. He is a Technician.

Mathias Daehn Dr. Mathias Daehn is Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer AT KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since June 1, 2014. He has held various managerial posts in the past at Robert Bosch, telecommunications group debitel, Loyalty Partner, the MAN Group and more recently as CFO at Austrian lighting manufacturer Zumtobel.

Christoph Mueller Mr. Christoph Mueller is Member of the Management Board at KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft from June 01, 2017. Previously, he was Member of the Management Board, Executive Vice President of Web Press Engineering and Vice President Web Press Sales, Marketing, Service, Purchasing and Logistics at the Company. In 1984, after joining what was at that time Albert-Frankenthal AG, Mr. Mueller gained a degree in Business Administration from the Duale Hochschule Baden-Wuerttemberg Mannheim. He was Team Leader of the Sales Administration and Marketing Department at Albert-Frankenthal AG, in 1987. In 1989, he became Head of the Marketing Department in Frankenthal.

Ralf Sammeck Dipl.-Ing. Ralf Sammeck is Member of the Management Board at KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft from June 01, 2017. He qualified as a printing-press engineer and started his career as a sales clerk and product manager at the press manufacturer Heidelberg in 1990. In 1993, he became sales manager at Heidelberg's Stuttgart subsidiary and took over as Head of Heidelberg’s Stuttgart subsidiary one year later. In 1995, he switched to Heidelberg's Duesseldorf subsidiary and became Head of the company. He joined Sander as Managing Partner in 1996. He started to work for the Company in 2000 when he became Assistant Vice President and Sales Director for Digital Printing Systems at KBA Radebeul. In 2002, he became President and Chief Executive Officer of KBA North America Inc. in Williston, Vermont, the United States.

Julia Cuntz Ms. Julia Cuntz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since May 19, 2016. She also serves at Euro Engineering AG.

Carsten Dentler Mr. Carsten Dentler is Member of the Supervisory Board of KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since March 13, 2017. He is a Corporate Consultant.

Marc Dotterweich Mr. Marc Dotterweich is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since January 22, 2015. He is Metalworking Mechanic and Deputy Chairman of the works council of the KBA plant in Wuerzburg.

Matthias Hatschek Dipl.-Ing. Matthias Hatschek is Member of the Supervisory Board at KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since June 22, 2006. He is Member of the Strategy Committee, Nomination Committee at the Company. He is an Entrepreneur. He has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Buy-Out Central Europe II Beteiligungs-Invest AG.

Christopher Kessler Mr. Christopher Kessler is Member of the Supervisory Board of KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since May 19, 2016. He serves as General Counsel at Koenig & Bauer AG.

Gisela Lanza Prof. Dr.-Ing. Gisela Lanza is Member of the Supervisory Board at KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since May 21, 2015. USA. She is Chairman of the Strategy Committee. She is Member of the Bosch Rexroth Supervisory Board and Founding Director of the Global Advanced Manufacturing Institute (GAMI) in Suzhou, China. She also serves at Bosch Rexroth AG, Aichele Group GmbH & Co.KG., and among others. She is University professor at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) as well as Head of the Institute of Production Science (wbk) at KIT. She obtained a degree in Industrial Engineering at Universitaet Karlsruhe and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge,

Walther Mann Mr. Walther Mann is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft since June 22, 2006. He is Representative of IG Metall and Member of the Strategy Committee at the Company.

Andreas Plesske Dr. Andreas Plesske is Member of the Supervisory Board of since May 19, 2016. He was Member of the Management Board and Executive Vice President for Restructuring Operations (CRO) at KOENIG & BAUER Aktiengesellschaft from May 1, 2014 until April 30, 2016. He is qualified lawyer and economist and has experience in management and restructuring as CEO and CRO at German and international companies of varying sizes and from different industries.