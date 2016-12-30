Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (SKG.L)

Name Description

Liam O'Mahony Mr. Liam O'Mahony serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Smurfit Kappa Group Public Limited Company. He joined the Board upon the Company being admitted to trading on the Irish Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange in March 2007. He was appointed Chairman in December 2008. He is a Director of CRH plc and Project Management Limited. He was the Chief Executive Officer of CRH plc from January 2000 until his retirement in December 2008, prior to which he held a number of senior management positions within the CRH Group including Chief Operations Officer of its US operations and Managing Director, Republic of Ireland and UK companies. He retired from the board of CRH plc in 2011.

Anthony Smurfit Mr. Anthony P. J. Smurfit serves as Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Anthony Smurfit was appointed Group Chief Executive Officer in September 2015. He was Group Chief Operations Officer, Executive Director of Smurfit Kappa Group Public Limited Company. He was appointed as Group Chief Operations Officer in November 2002. He has worked in various parts of the Smurfit Group both in Europe and the United States since he joined the Group over twenty years ago. He was Chief Executive of Smurfit Europe from October 1999 to 2002 prior to which he was Deputy Chief Executive of Smurfit Europe and previously Chief Executive Officer of Smurfit France.

Kenneth Bowles Mr. Kenneth Bowles serves as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed Group Chief Financial Officer in April 2016. He joined the Company in 1994 and has occupied a number of finance based roles in both Monaco and Dublin. In 2004 he was appointed as the Group’s first Head of Compliance, in 2007 he became the Group’s Head of Tax and in 2010 he was appointed Group Financial Controller. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (ACMA) and holds a first class MBA from the UCD Graduate School of Business.

Michael O'Riordan Mr. Michael O'Riordan serves as Group Company Secretary of the Company. He combines this with a leadership position in key acquisitions and divestments. Prior to taking up his position as Group Company Secretary in 2000, he worked in Europe as Managing Director of Smurfit International B.V. from 1989 providing financial services for the Group. He joined the Group in 1982.

Godefridus Beurskens Mr. Godefridus Peter Franciscus Beurskens serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been a Director of the Group since December 2005. He joined the Kappa Group in 1990 and held various Managing Director positions until his appointment as its President in 1996 which he held until the Merger with Smurfit. He is immediate past Chairman of the Confederation of European Paper Industries and a member of its executive board and he is a former Chairman of the International Corrugated Cases Association. In December 2007 he was appointed by the Dutch Queen as Officer in the Order of Oranje Nassau.

Christel Bories Ms. Christel Bories serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since November 06, 2012. She is a experienced international business person. She was President & Chief Executive Officer of Constellium (formerly Engineered products, Rio Tinto) from 2007 to the end of 2011 prior to which she was a senior executive in both Pechiney and Alcan for fourteen years. Christel spent seven years in strategic consulting prior to her industrial experience. Ms. Bories is a non-executive director of Legrand SA and Natixis SA and is a graduate of The HEC International Business School.

Irial Finan Mr. Irial P. Finan serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company since February 2, 2012. He is currently Executive Vice President of The Coca-Cola Company and President of the Bottling Investments Group. He joined the Coca-Cola System in 1981. Prior to his appointment to his current role in 2004, Irial served as Chief Executive Officer of Coca-Cola Hellenic, a public bottler with operations across Western, Central and Eastern Europe and West Africa. He is currently responsible for a multi-million dollar internal bottling business, Bottling Investments Group (BIG) which has operations across 4 continents. He is also responsible for the stewardship of The Coca-Cola Company's Equity Investments and leads the Commercial Product Supply organization (CPS). Mr. Finan holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from National University of Ireland in Galway and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Management Accountants.

James Lawrence Mr. James Arthur Lawrence serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Lawrence is Chairman of Great North Star LLC, an investment and advisory firm. He served as Chairman of Rothschild North America from 2012 to 2015 and previously served as CEO of Rothschild North America from 2010 to 2012. Prior to this, Mr Lawrence served as CFO and an executive Director of Unilever plc. Mr Lawrence joined Unilever from General Mills where he was Vice-Chairman and CFO. He previously also held senior positions with Northwest Airlines and Pepsico Inc. Mr Lawrence earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Yale University and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School. He is currently a non-executive director of Avnet, Inc. and International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A.

John Moloney Mr. John J. Moloney serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the former Group Managing Director of Glanbia plc, He is a global performance nutrition and ingredients company. John served as Group Managing Director of Glanbia plc from 2001 until he retired from this position in November 2013. He joined Glanbia plc in 1987 and held a number of senior management positions before he was appointed Deputy Group Managing Director in 2000 and, subsequently, as Group Managing Director in 2001. He was a member of the Glanbia plc Board for 16 years having been first appointed in September 1997. John is a non-executive Director of DCC plc and of Greencore Group plc. He is also a Council Member of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation. He graduated from University College Dublin (‘UCD’) with a Bachelor of Agricultural Science in 1978 and was awarded an MBA in 1988 from National University of Ireland Galway. In 2011, he was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science degree from UCD.

Roberto Newell Garcia Mr. Roberto Newell Garcia serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined the Board on 22 June 2010. He is Vice Chairman of the Instituto Mexicano para la Competitividad, A.C. (“IMCO”), an independent think-tank in Mexico, established to develop policies to enhance Mexico's competitiveness. Prior to joining IMCO, Mr. Newell served Mexico’s Federal Government, most recently as Deputy Secretary for Agriculture. Between 1984 and 2001, Mr. Newell worked for McKinsey & Co., the international consulting firm, where he served clients in North America and Latin America. At McKinsey, Mr. Newell advised corporations and national governments with a focus on the financial and telecommunications sectors.

Jorgen Rasmussen Mr. Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Rasmussen was President and CEO of Carlsberg Group from 2007 to 2015. Appointed to the Executive Board of Carlsberg A/S in 2006, he previously held senior positions covering Western, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia in several global FMCG companies, including Gillette Group, Duracell, Mars and Unilever. He is Chairman of Novozymes AS, a biotechnology company and Chairman of Uhrenholt AS, a global food wholesaling company.

Gonzalo Restrepo Lopez Mr. Gonzalo Restrepo Lopez serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the former CEO of Almacenes Exito SA, a leading retail company in Latin America and a subsidiary of the French company, Casino Group. Almacenes Exito has stores in Colombia and Uruguay with over 36,000 employees. Gonzalo served as the CEO of Almacenes Exito from 1990 until he retired from this position in 2013. During his tenure as CEO, Almacenes Exito grew from a four store company in Colombia in 1990 to close to 500 stores today. Gonzalo is currently Chairman of Compania Colombiana de Petroleos SA and a non-executive Director of Cardif Colombia Seguros Generales SA. He graduated from Syracuse University, USA with a BS - Management in 1973 and was awarded an MBA in Marketing in 1976 from the University of Georgia, USA.