Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co SAE (SKPC.CA)

Name Description

Osama Mahdy Eng. Osama Mahdy serves as Chairman of the Board & Managing Director, representing Petrochemical Holding Company since January 25, 2016. Prior to that, he served as Marketing Research & Pricing General Manager.

Abul Majd Ahmed Mr. Abul Majd Abdulla Ahmed Ahmed serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company SAE, representing Employees Social Insurance Fund since January 9, 2016

Inas Al Sayed Mrs. Inas Al Syed Mohamed Al Sayed serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company SAE, representing National Investment Bank since February 23, 2016.

Jabir Hasan Mr. Jabir Ahmed Hasan serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company SAE, representing Egyptian Petrochemicals Company since September 20, 2016.

Mohammed Hasan Mr. Mohammed Mustafa Hasan serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company SAE, representing Employees Social Insurance Fund for Private & General Sector since September 28, 2016.

Sami Mohammed Mr. Sami Abdul Hadi Mohammed serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company SAE, representing the Employee Social Insurance Fund since January 15, 2016.

Hasni Musharaf Mr. Hasni Husain Hamd Musharaf serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Company SAE, representing Misr Insurance.