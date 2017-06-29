Sky PLC (SKYB.L)

Name Description

James Murdoch Mr. James Rupert Murdoch has been appointed as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Sky PLC. James became Chairman in April 2016, having joined the Board in February 2003. James served as Chief Executive Officer from 2003 to 2007 and as Chairman from 2007 to 2012. James brings significant media sector knowledge and experience through his role at 21st Century Fox. He was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Star Group Limited from 2000 to 2003, and held Non-Executive Director roles at GlaxoSmithKline plc from 2009 to 2012 and Sotheby’s from 2010 to 2012. James was appointed as Chief Executive Officer at 21st Century Fox in June 2015. He also serves as a member of the Board of News Corporation and is a Non-Executive Director of Tesla, Inc., Yankee Global Enterprises, Vice Media, and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Ghetto Film School.

Jeremy Darroch Mr. Jeremy Darroch is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Sky plc. He joined Sky as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director in 2004 and was appointed to his current role in December 2007. Jeremy has extensive experience in the retailing and fast-moving consumer goods sectors. Prior to joining Sky, Jeremy was Group Finance Director of DSG International plc, formerly Dixons Group plc. He has also spent 12 years at Procter & Gamble in a variety of roles in the UK and Europe. Jeremy is a former Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Marks and Spencer Group plc from 2006 to 2013. In February 2014, Jeremy was appointed Non-Executive Director of Burberry Group plc and serves as Chairman of the Audit Committee, a member of the Nomination Committee and from 1 July 2017 as Senior Independent Director. He is a Business Member of the National Centre for Universities and Business.

Martin Gilbert Mr. Martin James Gilbert, LL.D., M.D., is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sky PLC. He has been involved in the investment management industry since 1982 and has extensive investment, finance and executive leadership experience through his role as co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC. He has served as Chairman of FirstGroup plc, Chaucer PLC and was Non-Executive Director of Dynmark International Limited, a mobile messaging and data applications services provider. In addition to his role as Chief Executive Officer of Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, Martin is Chairman of the Prudential Regulatory Authority (PRA) Practitioner Panel. Martin also serves as a Non-Executive Director of Glencore plc and as Senior Governor of the University of Aberdeen.

Andrew Griffith Mr. Andrew Griffith is the Chief Financial Officer, Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Sky PLC. Andrew was appointed Group Chief Operating Officer in March 2016. In addition to his role as Chief Financial Officer he is responsible for the Group’s overall future growth plans as well as the Group’s advertising businesses across Europe including AdSmart. Andrew joined the Company in 1999 from Rothschild, the investment banking organisation, where he provided financial and strategic advice to corporate clients in the technology, media and telecommunications sector. He held a number of senior finance roles prior to his appointment as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board in 2008, has a Bachelor of Law degree from Nottingham University and is a qualified chartered accountant. In March 2014, Andrew was appointed Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Just Eat plc and since April 2017 has been serving as Interim Chairman. He also Chairs the Audit Committee and is a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. In addition he is a Trustee of Riverside Studios in West London, a registered charity.

Carsten Schmidt Mr. Carsten Schmidt is Chief Executive Officer - Sky Deutschland of the Company. Prior to that he held the roles of Chief Officer Sports, Advertising Sales & Internet at Sky Deutschland, and Managing Director Programming at Sky Austria. Prior to joining Sky Deutschland Carsten was Managing Director of WIGE Media, one of Europe’s leading sports media providers, where he led Marketing and Television division for four years.

Stephen van Rooyen Mr. Stephen van Rooyen is Chief Executive Officer, UK and Ireland of Sky plc., since March 2016. Prior to this he was Chief Marketing, Sales and Digital officer for two years, following three years as Managing Director, Sales and Marketing. Stephen is responsible for Sky’s UK and ROI consumer and business divisions, including all brand, marketing, customer acquisition and retention as well as all Sky’s products across TV, entertainment and communications.

Andrea Zappia Mr. Andrea Zappia is Chief Executive Officer - Sky Italia of the Company. In March 2016 he also took responsibility for Sports across the Group, leading the overall development of Sky’s sports business, including pursuing opportunities and supporting sports businesses in each market. Immediately prior to this he was Managing Director of the Customer Group at BSkyB from February 2010, overseeing the UK sales, marketing and customer operations teams, managing customer acquisition and retention across BSkyB's range of pay-television, broadband and telephony products. Andrea joined Sky Italia in 2003, as Vice President, Marketing, Promotion and Business Development before taking up the role of Vice President Sport Channels. Before joining Sky Italia, Andrea held roles at Fila, Ferrari and Maserati. Andrea started his career in the multinational company Procter & Gamble where he worked as European Group Marketing Manager. He is a member of the Presidential Committee of Assolombarda, for Media and Communications. Andrea is a member of Luxottca’s board of directors, where he was elected President of the Human Resources Committee, and he sits on Banca Sistema’s Board.

Didier Lebrat Mr. Didier Lebrat is Chief Technology Office of British Sky PLC., since December 2006. In 2016 he was appointed as Chief Technology Officer across the group. In this role, he leads the technical strategy, development and operations for broadcast, IT, internet and network platforms. Before joining Sky, Didier was CTO at Vodafone Italy, and before that CTO at Orange UK.

James Conyers Mr. James Conyers is Group General Counsel of British Sky PLC., since September 2005. He is responsible for all legal and regulatory affairs across the group. James joined Sky’s legal department in April 1993, becoming Deputy Head of Legal and Business Affairs in 1998, Head of Legal and Business Affairs in 2004 and General Counsel in September 2005.

Gary Davey Mr. Gary Davey is Managing Director - Content of the Company., since January 2015. In this role, he has responsibility for Sky’s entertainment, movies and news channels in the UK and Ireland as well as the entire entertainment offering of Sky Deutschland where he has been Executive Vice President Programming since 2011. For the majority of his career, Gary has worked as a senior executive in the international pay TV industry holding senior roles in Europe, Asia and the US. Before joining Sky Deutschland in June 2010, Gary held a senior role at Sky Italia, where he was responsible for launching its terrestrial TV network, cielo. He has also worked as Managing Director of BSkyB in England and CEO of STAR TV in Hong Kong.

Barney Francis Mr. Barney Francis is Managing Director - Sky Sports of British Sky PLC., since July 2009. He is responsible for Sky Sports output across six sports channels including Sky Sports News HD, as well as online and mobile content. Barney has worked in television for 17 years in the terrestrial, multi-channel and independent production sectors. He joined Sky in 1999, and has since produced a range of live coverage, support programming and sports news content. As Sky’s executive producer for cricket for six years, Barney was responsible for Sky’s first exclusively live coverage of England’s domestic Tests, before moving on to Premier League and UEFA Champions League production.

Deborah Baker Ms. Deborah Baker is Group Director for People of British Sky PLC., since December 2007. In 2014 she became the Group Director for People after the acquisition of Sky Italia and Deutschland. Prior to joining Sky, Deborah was Senior Vice President, Human Resources Worldwide at Burberry plc, responsible for all HR issues across the group. She spent the early part of her career in roles at companies including Ford Motor Company, Schlumberger and Grand Metropolitan and went on to work in the retail, distribution and wholesale sectors, focusing particularly on turnaround situations.

Mai Fyfield Ms. Mai Fyfield is Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer of British Sky PLC. She has been appointed as Chief Strategy Officer in 2015 and Commercial Officer in 2016. Mai leads the strategy function across the group and is responsible for the distribution of Sky’s channels, acquiring third party channels and VOD services. Her remit also covers business development which spans partnerships with large corporations such as Vodafone and Microsoft to working with early stage companies such as Roku. She joined Sky in 1999, and prior to that spent nine years working as an economic advisor to blue-chip companies in a number of different industries, both in the UK and the USA. She has a BA in Economics from Cambridge University and a Masters in Economics from Tufts University, USA.

Catherine Hicks Ms. Catherine Hicks is Group Corporate Affairs Director of the Company. She joined Sky in January 2016 as Group Corporate Affairs Director, responsible for Sky’s corporate and consumer communications and PR, public affairs, internal communications, events and Bigger Picture. Prior to joining Sky she served as Vice President of Gap Global Communications and before that was a Partner at communications firm Brunswick. She has served as a Trustee of the UK charity Tommy's and on the Marketing Committee of the Gap Foundation.

Alun Webber Mr. Alun Webber is Chief Product Officer of the Company. Alun leads the development and delivery of Sky’s TV and OTT products across the group. Prior to this he was Managing Director, Product Design & Development for BskyB for 6 years. Alun previously held a number of senior positions encompassing operations, technology and project delivery. He joined Sky in March 1995 from Texas Instruments where he worked in product marketing.

Chase Carey Mr. Chase Carey is Non-Executive Director of Sky Plc. Chase has extensive knowledge and experience of the international media and pay TV sectors. He is a former President and Chief Executive Officer of DirecTV, where he led the operations and strategic direction of the DirecTV Group. Prior to joining DirecTV, Chase was Co-Chief Operating Officer of News Corporation (subsequently renamed 21st Century Fox) and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Fox Television Group. Chase is Chairman and Chief Executive of the Formula 1 Group and Vice Chairman of 21st Century Fox. He was President, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chairman of 21st Century Fox from 2009 to 2015 and Executive Vice Chairman from July 2015 to July 2016.

John Nallen Mr. John P. Nallen is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a highly experienced executive with strong media and finance industry expertise. He previously served as Senior Executive Vice President and Deputy Chief Financial Officer of 21st Century Fox from 2001 to 2013. John joined News Corporation in 1995 after working at Arthur Andersen for the previous 16 years. John is Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for 21st Century Fox, a role which he assumed on 1 July 2013.

Tracy Clarke Ms. Tracy Clarke is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sky PLC., since June 11, 2012. Tracy brings a wide range of operational experience having spent the early part of her career in corporate banking. She went on to take leadership of corporate affairs, brand and marketing, media relations, human resources, and latterly, global compliance, all with Standard Chartered Bank. She served as a Non-Executive Director of Standard Chartered First Bank in Korea from 2005 to 2007 and Non-Executive Director of Eaga plc from 2007 to 2011, where she chaired the Remuneration Committee. Tracy is a member of the Management Team and a Director of Standard Chartered. On 1 October 2015 she was appointed Regional Chief Executive Americas and Europe. Tracy is a trustee of WORKing for YOUth; is a Board member for England Netball; a co-opted member on the CBBC Board; member of the Institute of Financial Services and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development.

Adine Grate Ms. Adine Grate is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sky PLC., since July 17, 2013. She brings a wealth of executive, finance and investment management and TMT experience having operated at the top tiers of Nordic-based international business for the past two decades. Formerly Executive Vice President and Executive Board Member of Investor AB, owner of a number of Nordic-based international companies, and Chairperson of the NASDAQ OMX Swedish Listing Committee. Adine is Vice Chairperson of AP7, a Swedish pension and savings asset management company. She is a Director of Three (Scandinavia), a mobile telecommunications and broadband operator; Sampo OY, a leading financial services and insurance institution; and Swedavia AB, an airport operator.

Matthieu Pigasse Mr. Matthieu Pigasse is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sky PLC., since 29 November 2011. He brings significant knowledge of the European media sector and finance expertise to the Board. He is CEO of Lazard, France and Vice Chairman of Lazard (Europe). He is also the Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions and the Global Head for Sovereign Advisory of Lazard. He has also served in the French Ministry of Economy and Finance. In addition to his role at Lazard, Matthieu has a number of personal interests in media and publishing, notably Le Monde and the Huffington Post (France). He is a Board member of Group Lucien Barrière SAS, an operator of luxury hotels and restaurants and Derichebourg, a recycling and maintenance services business.

Andrew Sukawaty Mr. Andrew J. Sukawaty is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Sky PLC. With over 30 years of telecommunications media technology experience Andy brings strong industry knowledge to the Board. He has led companies in the mobile phone, cable TV and satellite industries in the US and Europe and serves as Chairman of Inmarsat plc, a global mobile satellite communications provider. In addition to his role as Chairman of Inmarsat plc, Andy has previously held a number of senior management positions in the telecommunications industry including Chairman of Ziggo N.V., a Dutch cable TV and communications company. He also previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Sprint PCS (NYSE) and NTL Ltd and held the roles of Chairman of Xyratex (Nasdaq) and Telenet, and Deputy Chairman of 02 plc. Andy is also an Executive in Residence for Warburg Pincus.