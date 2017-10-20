SLC Agricola SA (SLCE3.SA)

Name Description

Eduardo Silva Logemann Mr. Eduardo Silva Logemann serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SLC Agricola SA. He is also Chief Executive Officer of SLC Participacoes SA, Member of the Advisory Committee and Agribusiness Superintendent of the SLC group. He participates in associations and entities that represent SLC Agricola’s sector and is Vice President of Federacao das Industrias do Rio Grande do Sul (Federation of Industries of the State of Rio Grande do Sul) and Centro das Industrias do Rio Grande do Sul (Center of Industries of the State of Rio Grande do Sul), Vice President of Associacao Brasileira dos Produtores de Algodao (Brazilian Association of Cotton Producers), and from 1979 to 2001, he was Chief Executive Officer of John Deere Brasil SA. He has been with the SLC group since 1970 and has accumulated over 37 years of experience in the agribusiness field. He has a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Catolica do Rio Grande do Sul (PUCRS).

Aurelio Pavinato Mr. Aurelio Pavinato has served as the Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of SLC Agricola SA since December 10, 2012. Prior to this, he was Chief Production Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of SLC Agricola SA as from April 29, 2008. He has been with the Group for over 15 years and was previously Manager of Agricultural Planning and Research of SLC Agricola. He has experience in technical planning of crops and new projects for investment, coordination of execution and agricultural projects planning and technical evaluation of the agricultural fields. He has a degree in Engineering from Universidade Federal de Santa Maria, a Masters from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and a Doctorate in Philosophy from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul.

Jorge Luiz Silva Logemann Mr. Jorge Luiz Silva Logemann serves as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of SLC Agricola SA. He is also Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SLC Participacoes SA. In addition, since 2001, he has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Ferramentas Gerais. He has been with the SLC group since 1987 and has accumulated over 20 years of experience in the agribusiness field. He has a degree in Medicine from Fundacao Universidade Federal de Ciencias da Saude de Porto Alegre - UFCSPA.

Ivo Marcon Brum Mr. Ivo Marcon Brum has served as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of SLC Agricola SA since February 18, 2010. He has experience in the metal mechanics sector, having previously worked for the NSG Capital group, which he joined in August 2007 as Chief Accounting and Tax Officer at Zamprogna SA. In March 2009, he took over as NSG Capital Group’s Administrative and Compliance Officer. From November 1999 to August 2007, he held the position of Controller at International Ind Automotiva da America do Sul Ltda. From November 1996 to November 1999, he worked as Controller at Vonpar Refrescos SA, and from October 1990 to November 1996, he served as Accountant at DHB Componentes Automotivos SA. He holds a Bachelor's in Accounting from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro (PUC-Rio), has post graduate qualifications in Business Management and in the Management Development Program (CENEX), in addition to a Masters of Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Aldo Roberto Tisott Mr. Aldo Roberto Tisott has served as Chief Sales Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of SLC Agricola SA since April 29, 2008. He has been with the group for over 10 years and was previously Commercial Manager of SLC Agricola. He has knowledge and experience in the sales and export departments. He is responsible for the strategy plans of sales and for the international market research. He has a degree in Agronomy from Universidade Federal de Santa Maria and a post graduate degree in Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Gerson Trenhago Mr. Gerson Trenhago has served as Chief Production Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of SLC Agricola SA since December 10, 2012. He served as Midwest Regional Manager of SLC Agricola, having worked in the Company for over 18 years. He has experience in building production teams, planning for agriculture, executing and managing agricultural projects and evaluating potential areas for agriculture. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Agronomy from Universidade Federal de Santa Maria and Masters of Business Administration in Agricultural Business Management from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Luiz Fernando Cirne Lima Mr. Luiz Fernando Cirne Lima serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of SLC Agricola SA. From December 1993 to April 2007, he was Superintendent Officer of Copesul. He has been Director of Braskem since August 2001 and Director of Icatu Bank since April 1996. He is also Member of Conselho Superior de Orientacao Publica e Social of Federacao das Industrias do Estado de Sao Paulo since February 1989. From April 1999 to May 2000, he was Director of Varig SA - Viacoes Aereas Riograndeses. From 1972 to 1978, he was Member of the Board of Trustees of Cimmyt - Centro Internacional de Melhoramentos de Milho e Trigo in Mexico. From 1969 to 1973, he was the Brazilian Minister of Agriculture. From 1968 to 1969, he was President of Farsul - Federacao de Agricultura do Rio Grande do Sul. He has a degree in Agronomy from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS) and a Doctorate in Philosophy from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul (UFRGS).