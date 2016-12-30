Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO)

Name Description

William Anderson Mr. William D. Anderson, FCPA, FCA, has been re-appointed as Chairman of the Board of Sun Life Financial Inc., effective May 10, 2017. He was President of BCE Ventures, the strategic investment unit of the global telecommunications company BCE Inc., until he retired in December 2005. Mr. Anderson held senior positions including Chief Financial Officer of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada during his 14 years with that company. He spent 17 years with the public accounting firm KPMG, where he was a partner for nine years. Mr. Anderson was appointed a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario in October 2011 and is also a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Dean Connor Mr. Dean Arthur Connor is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sun Life Financial Inc. He is President & Chief Executive Officer of Sun Life Financial and Sun Life Assurance. Prior to his appointment in December 2011, he held progressively senior positions with those companies, including President, Chief Operating Officer, President of SLF Canada, and Executive Vice-President. Prior to joining the company in September 2006, Mr. Connor spent 28 years with Mercer Human Resource Consulting where he held numerous senior positions, most recently President for the Americas which encompassed Mercer’s operations in Canada, the U.S. and Latin America. Mr. Connor is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and the Society of Actuaries. He is a trustee of the University Health Network, a director of the Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association and a member of the Ivey Advisory Board, Richard Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario. Mr. Connor holds an Honours Business Administration degree.

Colm Freyne Mr. Colm Joseph Freyne is an Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Sun Life Financial Inc. He is responsible for the Company's finance, planning, taxation and investor relations activities and is a member of the Sun Life executive team. He had been Sun Life's Acting Chief Financial Officer since July 1, 2009. Mr. Freyne started his career with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) in Ireland. He moved to TD Bank Financial Group where he became Chief Accountant in 1998. Mr. Freyne joined Sun Life in 2003 and has managed enterprise functions as Chief Auditor and then Senior Vice-President and Controller.

Kevin Dougherty Mr. Kevin P. Dougherty is President - SLF Canada of Sun Life Financial Inc. Mr. Dougherty has experience across protection and businesses and has held a number of leadership roles since joining Sun Life in 1994. Mr. Dougherty leads largest business group providing insurance, wealth management including mutual funds, group retirement services and group benefits in Canada.

Daniel Fishbein Dr. Daniel R. Fishbein is President - SLF U.S. of Sun Life Financial Inc. He has 25-year veteran in the employee benefits and group life insurance industries. Dr. Fishbein joins Sun Life Financial from Aetna, where he most recently served as president, specialty businesses, with United States-wide responsibility for several industry-leading group benefits and voluntary businesses, including the company's group life insurance business. He is a graduate of the School of Medicine at Boston University. Prior to March 2014, Mr. Fishbein was President, Specialty Businesses, Aetna Inc.

Stephen Peacher Mr. Stephen (Steve) Clarkson Peacher is President - Sun Life Investment Management of the Company. He served as Executive Vice President from October 13, 2009 to March 13, 2014, and was appointed as Chief Investment Officer on October 13, 2009. Mr. Peacher was Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income and Liquidity Strategies at Columbia Management Group. Mr. Peacher joins Sun Life Financial with over twenty years of credit and investment management experience in North American and international markets. Prior to October 2009, Mr. Peacher was Managing Director, Head of Fixed Income and Liquidity Strategies at Columbia Management Group. He has experience managing investment teams, portfolios and research across a range of assets, including public and structured bonds, investment-grade and high-yield corporates, emerging markets, and short-term instruments.

Kevin Strain Mr. Kevin David Strain is an President - Sun Life Financial Asia of Sun Life Financial Inc. He holds a Master’s degree in Accounting. He held senior finance positions in Sun Life’s Canadian operations and corporate office after joining Sun Life as part of the Clarica Life Insurance Company acquisition in 2002.

Carolyn Blair Ms. Carolyn Diane Blair is Chief Human Resources & Communications Officer, Executive Vice President of Sun Life Financial Inc., since July 29, 2015. Ms. Blair held senior banking and human resources positions with the TD Bank Group including Senior Vice-President, Human Resources, Canadian Banking and North American Credit Cards & Auto Finance, TD Canada Trust, from November 2010 to May 2012, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources, Wealth Management, Insurance & Global Development, TD Canada Trust, from November 2009 to November 2010 and Executive Vice-President (Senior VP, TD Bank Group), Human Resources, Personal & Commercial Banking, TD Bank NA, from November 2007 to November 2009.

Mark Saunders Mr. Mark S. Saunders is an Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer of Sun Life Financial Inc. Prior to March 2009, Mr. Saunders was Senior Technology Officer, Barclays Commercial Bank.

Melissa Kennedy Ms. Melissa J. Kennedy is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Public Affairs Officer of Sun Life Financial Inc., since May 4, 2015. Ms. Kennedy joined Sun Life from the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, where she most recently served as Senior Vice-President, General Counsel and Corporate Affairs. She began her career in private practice and has also worked in the enforcement branch at the Ontario Securities Commission and as Vice-President, Associate General Counsel for a Canadian bank. Kennedy was named Canada's General Counsel of the Year in 2012.

Stephanie Coyles Mrs. Stephanie Lynne Coyles has been appointed as Independent Director of the Company. She is a corporate director. She is a strategic consultant and advisor who has worked with a diverse clientele across North America, including retail, consumer distribution, private equity and business consulting organizations. She was previously Chief Strategic Officer at LoyaltyOne Co. from 2008 to 2012 and a principal at McKinsey & Company Canada from 2000 to 2008. In addition to the public company board listed below, Ms. Coyles serves on the advisory board of Reliant Web Hosting Inc. and on the board of The Earth Rangers Foundation. She holds a Master in Public Policy degree

Martin Glynn Mr. Martin John Gardner Glynn is Independent Director of Sun Life Financial Inc. He is a corporate director, was President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bank USA until his retirement in 2006. During his 24 years with HSBC, an international banking and financial services organization, Mr. Glynn held senior positions including President and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bank Canada. He is a director of the Public Sector Pension Investment Board and is involved with the UBC Investment Management Trust Inc., The American Patrons of the National Library and Galleries of Scotland and SMRU Consulting Group. Mr. Glynn holds a Master of Business Administration degree.

M. Marianne Harris Ms. M. Marianne Harris is Independent Director of Sun Life Financial Inc. She is a corporate director, was Managing Director and President, Corporate and Investment Banking, Merrill Lynch Canada, Inc., an international banking and financial services organization, until October 2013. She held progressively senior positions during her 13-year career with Merrill Lynch and affiliated companies in Canada and the U.S., including President, Global Markets and Investment Banking, Canada, Head of Financial Institutions Group, Americas and Head of Financial Institutions, Canada. Before joining Merrill Lynch, Ms. Harris held various investment banking positions with RBC Capital Markets from 1984 to 2000, including Head of the Financial Institutions Group. She is Chair of the Board of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council for the Schulich School of Business and a member of the Advisory Council for The Hennick Centre for Business and Law. Ms. Harris holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Juris Doctorate

Sara Lewis Ms. Sara Grootwassink Lewis, CPA is Independent Director of Sun Life Financial Inc. She is a corporate director and Chief Executive Officer of Lewis Corporate Advisors, LLC, a capital markets advisory firm. Prior to 2009, she held progressively senior positions during her seven-year career with Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, a publicly traded real estate investment trust, including Executive Vice-President, and was Chief Financial Officer from 2002 to 2009. In addition to the public companies listed below, Ms. Lewis serves on the Leadership Board and Governance Working Group for the United States Chamber of Commerce – Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, is Trustee of The Brookings Institution and a member of the Standing Advisory Group of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. She is a National Association of Corporate Directors Board Leadership Fellow and a member of the Tapestry West Audit Committee Network. Ms. Lewis is a Certified Public Accountant and a Chartered Financial Analyst.

Scott Powers Mr. Scott F. Powers is Independent Director of the Company. He is a corporate director, was President and Chief Executive Officer of State Street Global Advisors until his retirement in August 2015. Before joining State Street in 2008, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Asset Management Plc, the U.S.-based global asset management business of Old Mutual plc. Prior to 2008, Mr. Powers held senior executive positions at Mellon Institutional Asset Management, BNY Mellon’s investment management business, and at The Boston Company Asset Management, LLC. He is a member of the Systemic Risk Council and the Advisory Board of the U.S. Institute of Institutional Investors

Real Raymond Mr. Real Raymond is Independent Director of Sun Life Financial Inc. He is the Chairman of the Board of Métro Inc., a food and pharmaceutical distributor and the Chairman of the Board of Héroux-Devtek Inc., a global supplier of aircraft landing gear. He was President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada, a financing corporation and bank, until he retired in May 2007. Mr. Raymond held senior positions with National Bank of Canada during his 37 year career including President, Personal and Commercial Banking and President and Chief Operating Officer. In addition to the public company boards listed here, he was Chairman of the board of directors of Aéroports de Montréal until September 2015 and is a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers. Mr. Raymond received an honorary doctorate from Université du Québec à Montréal School of Management in May 2007 and served as Chancellor of Université du Québec à Montréal from October 2008 until October 2013. He holds a Master of Business Administration

Hugh Segal Mr. Hugh D. Segal, CM, is Independent Director of Sun Life Financial Inc. He is Master of Massey College, University of Toronto. He was a Canadian senator from 2005 until July 2014. Before that Mr. Segal was President & Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Research on Public Policy. He was formerly Vice-Chair of the Institute of Canadian Advertising. Mr. Segal is a Senior Advisor at Aird & Berlis LLP and an Advisory Council Member of Wellington Financial LP. He is a Distinguished Fellow at the Munk School of Global Affairs, University of Toronto and a Senior Fellow at the Canadian Institute of Global Affairs. Mr. Segal is an Honourary Captain of the Royal Canadian Navy, Chair of The NATO Association of Canada and Chair of the Navy League of Canada. He received the Order of Canada in 2003 and the Order of Ontario in 2016.