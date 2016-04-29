DS Smith PLC (SMDS.L)

Name Description

Gareth Davis Mr. Gareth Davis is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of DS Smith Plc. He was appointed to the Board on 1 June 2010 as a non-Executive Director. He became Chairman of the Board on 4 January 2012. He is Chairman of both William Hill PLC and Wolseley Plc. He was previously Group Chief Executive of Imperial Tobacco Group PLC.

Miles Roberts Mr. Miles W. Roberts is Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of DS Smith Plc. He was appointed to the Board on 04 May 2010 as Group Chief Executive. He was previously Chief Executive of McBride plc from July 2005 until April 2010, having originally joined as its Group Finance Director in January 2002. He was a non-Executive Director of Care UK plc until May 2010. In his earlier years he gained an engineering degree at Bristol University, before training as an accountant. He brings to the Board extensive financial and strategic development experience. He was previously Chief Executive of McBride plc, having originally joined as its Group Finance Director.

Adrian Marsh Mr. Adrian Marsh serves as Group Finance Director, Executive Director of DS Smith Plc. Adrian Marsh joins DS Smith from Tesco PLC where he has been the Group Director of Tax, Treasury and Corporate Finance for the last three and a half years. Prior to this he was European CFO at AstraZeneca plc and CFO Global Building Products at Pilkington plc. He is a Fellow of both the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants and The Association of Corporate Treasurers.

Ian Griffiths Mr. Ian Griffiths is Non-Executive Director of DS Smith PLC. He is Group Finance Director of ITV plc, the integrated producer broadcaster and largest commercial television network in the UK. Ian joined ITV as a member of the Board on 9 September 2008. Before that he worked for Emap plc for 8 years in various senior finance positions including as Group Finance Director from 2005-08. Ian's early career was at Ernst & Young, where he worked in the corporate finance team.

Christopher Britton Mr. Christopher P. Britton is Non-Executive Independent Director of DS Smith PLC., since March 6, 2013. He is a non-Executive Director of Alliance Boots GmbH. Until the end of 2012 he was Chief Executive Officer of the Findus Group, a privately-owned frozen and chilled food company, having previously been an Executive Board member and President of the Baby Division of Royal Numico until its acquisition by Danone in November 2007. Before that he worked for Diageo for 20 years in various marketing and general management positions, including his final role as Global Marketing Director of Diageo.

Jonathan Nicholls Mr. Jonathan C. Nicholls is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of DS Smith Plc. He was appointed to the Board on 01 December 2009. He was previously Group Finance Director of Hanson Plc and, most recently, Group Finance Director of Old Mutual Plc. He is a non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committees of Great Portland Estates plc and SIG plc and was a non-Executive Director of Man Group Plc.

Kathleen O'Donovan Ms. Kathleen Anne O'Donovan is Non-Executive Independent Director of DS Smith Plc. Kathleen is currently Senior Independent Director of ARM Holdings plc and chairs the Audit Committee. She was previously a non-Executive Director of Prudential plc, EMI Group plc, O2 plc and Trinity Mirror plc, and Senior Independent Director of Great Portland Estates plc. She has served as a Director on the Court of the Bank of England from 1998 to 2004 and was Chief Financial Officer of BTR plc and Invensys plc from 1991 to 2002.