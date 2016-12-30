Semafo Inc (SMF.TO)

Name Description

Jean Lamarre Mr. Jean Lamarre is a Executive Chairman of the Board of SEMAFO Inc. Mr. Lamarre sits on the board of directors of several public and privately held companies such as Technologies D-BOX Inc., TSO3 Inc., Arianne Phosphate Inc., Télé-Québec, Le Devoir, Klox Technologies Inc., Mispro Biotech Services Inc. and SEMAFO Foundation. He is also a member of the independent review committee of Investors Group Investment Management Ltd. From 1977 through 1992, Mr. Lamarre held various positions of significant responsibility with Groupe Lavalin Inc., including Vice President, Finance. From 1992 to 1995, he was Vice President, Special and International Projects for Groupe Canam Manac. In 1995, he became President of Lamarre Consultants, a company representing national and international companies in their efforts to establish or expand their business in Québec. Mr. Lamarre has been present on the African continent for close to 45 years.

Benoit Desormeaux Mr. Benoit Desormeaux, CPA, is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of SEMAFO Inc. Mr. Desormeaux had been our Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer since 2004, and previously held the positions, successively, of Corporate Controller as well as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining SEMAFO in 1997, he was with Deloitte LLP, involved principally in corporate audits in the manufacturing sector. Mr. Desormeaux is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a member of Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agréés du Québec. He sits on the board of directors of Groupe Technosub inc. and is Chair of the board of directors of SEMAFO Foundation.

Martin Milette Mr. Martin Milette CPA, is Chief Financial Officer of SEMAFO Inc. Mr. Milette has been with the company since 2005 when he joined as Director, Development and Special Projects. Previously, he worked for eight years as Senior Manager, Assurance and Advisory Services at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP where he was principally active in the high-tech and mining sectors. Mr. Milette is a Chartered Professional Accountant, a member of Ordre des Comptables Professionnels Agréés du Québec, and a Certified Public Accountant in the USA. Mr. Milette oversees all aspects of the Finance and IT functions of the company.

Eric Paul-Hus Mr. Eric Paul-Hus is a Chief Compliance Officer, Vice President - Law, Corporate Secretary of SEMAFO Inc. Prior to his appointment, he spent five years in private practice, including one year in secondment with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (former Québec Securities Commission) in the Corporate Finance and Continuous Disclosure Group. Subsequently, he held several positions of increasing responsibility, including Vice-President, during his 12-year tenure with a major Canadian telecommunications company where he continued to practice business law, specializing in securities, M&A and corporate law. Mr. Paul-Hus is a lawyer and member of the Québec Bar since 1993.

Patrick Moryoussef Mr. Patrick Moryoussef is a Vice President - Mining Operations of SEMAFO Inc. Prior to his appointment, he was General Manager and administrator at South-Malarctic Exploration and previously senior project engineer at Les Mines McWatters. Following graduation, he served as junior mining engineer at the Campbell Mine of Placer Dome Canada and held the position of Open Pit Mine Captain, Engineering at Placer Dome Canada’s Sigma Mine. Mr Moryoussef also work as project engineer for Falconbridge Kidd Creek Mine and Noranda’s Brunswick operation. Mr. Moryoussef is a mining engineering graduate from McGill University in 1994 and a member of Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec. He also acts as an administrator for Canadian Metals.

Alain Melanson Mr. Alain Melanson is a Vice President - Human Resources of SEMAFO Inc. Prior to this appointment, he spent two and a half years at Bell Aliant Regional Communications as Vice-President, Human Resources, Communications and Public Affairs. Previously, Mr. Mélanson served as Vice-President, Human Resources, Communications and Public Affairs, Bell Nordiq from 2001 through December 2006. He has also served in senior management and executive positions at Groupe Laperrière & Verreault, Coca-Cola and Labatt Breweries. Mr. Mélanson is a graduate of the University of Laval in industrial relations and is a member of the Quebec Order of Certified Human Resources Professionals and Industrial Relations Counsellors.

Robert LaValliere Mr. Robert LaValliere is Vice President - Investor Relations of SEMAFO Inc. Mr. LaVallière has over 30 years of investor relations experience in the mining industry and extensive knowledge of exploration, project assessment, mergers and acquisitions and communications at both national and international levels. Previously, Mr. LaValliere served as Vice-President, Corporate Affairs for Anvil Mining Ltd. and Director, Investor Relations at Cambior Inc. He holds a B.Sc. degree in geology from Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM) and an MBA from Université de Montréal-HEC Montréal. Mr. LaVallière is a member of Ordre des géologues du Québec and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.

Michel Crevier Mr. Michel A. Crevier is Vice President - Exploration and Mine Geology and Geo, MScA, Geology Manager and Qualified Person of SEMAFO IncHe has over 35 years of exploration and mine geology experience. After several years exploring for base metals and uranium, he moved over to gold exploration, mine geology, and resources and reserves estimations in the Canadian provinces of Quebec, Maritimes and Ontario. During this time, Mr. Crevier was in the employ of companies such as Lac Minerals, Placer Dome and Mines McWatters. At the turn of the millennium, his career took an international turn when he moved to Russia with Bema Gold Corporation/OMGC at Julietta Mine and subsequently joined SEMAFO in Africa. Mr. Crevier has a master’s degree in geology from Université du Québec à Chicoutimi and is the recognized “Qualified Person” as defined in the NI 43-101. A member of the Ordre des Géologues du Québec, Mr. Crevier is a member of the Canadian Council of Professional Geoscientists.

Sylvain Duchesne Mr. Sylvain Duchesne is Vice-President - Construction and Engineering of Semafo Inc. He has held this position since November 2014 and prior to his appointment, was General Manager, Construction and Engineering and Director of Metallurgy. Mr. Duchesne has over 25 years of experience in managing gold and polymetallic operations. Prior to joining SEMAFO in 2005, he served as mill superintendent at Campbell Resources, Aur Resources and Noranda, respectively. Mr. Duchesne graduated as a mining engineer from Polytechnique Montréal in 1987 and is a member of Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec.

John LeBoutillier Mr. John LeBoutillier is a Lead Independent Director of SEMAFO Inc. He is a director of Stornoway Diamond Corporation and of two affiliated companies, Mazarin Inc. and Asbestos Corporation Limited. Between 1996 and 2000, Mr. LeBoutillier was President and Chief Executive Officer of Iron Ore Company of Canada, as well as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sidbec-Dosco Inc. (now ArcelorMittal Long Products Canada G.P.) from 1983 to 1996. Mr. LeBoutillier is a recipient of the Order of Canada.

Terence Bowles Mr. Terence F. Bowles is an Independent Director of SEMAFO Inc. Terence Bowles has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation since 2010. Prior to this appointment, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Iron Ore Company of Canada, from 2001 to 2010. Following his graduation from Université Laval in Québec City, Mr. Bowles joined Quebec Iron and Titanium (QIT) where he also served as President as well as on the board of directors of an African subsidiary. Mr. Bowles is on the board of the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation, the Chamber of Marine Commerce and Green Marine. He is a member of the Québec Ordre des Ingénieurs and obtained an Institute of Corporate Directors designation.

Flore Konan Mrs. Flore Konan is Independent Director of Semafo Inc. She is a member of the Audit Committee. Since October 2011, Mrs. Konan is Director of Internal Controls, Eranove, a holding company involved in the production, transportation and distribution of water and electricity in Africa that has over 8,000 employees. Between 1994 and 2011, Mrs. Konan held positions of increasing responsibility at CIE, a subsidiary of Eranove, before becoming general manager in 2008. Prior to this, Mrs. Konan was in the employ of SODECI, another subsidiary of Eranove. Mrs. Konan is also the Chair of the Board of ECOBANK Côte-d’Ivoire, a subsidiary of ECOBANK Transnational Incorporated, present in 32 African countries.

C. Gilles Masson Mr. C. Gilles Masson is an Independent Director of SEMAFO Inc. He is a member of the board of directors of RNC Minerals. He spent 36 years with the firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, including 25 years as partner. His clientele included large national and international companies, some of which operated in the mining sector. A chartered professional accountant, Mr. Masson is a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

Lawrence McBrearty Mr. Lawrence I. McBrearty is an Independent Director of SEMAFO Inc. Mr. McBrearty’s business experience includes a more than 40-year career with the United Steelworkers of America, the largest industrial labour union in North America. He began his tenure in 1974 as staff representative, subsequently holding positions of increasing responsibility that culminated in his election as National Director for Canada in 1994.